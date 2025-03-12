Subscribe
Subscribe
Life & Style

Your Guide to Independent Schools in the Main Line Region

The western suburbs are home to alternative and private schools that build a foundation for your child's future.

March 12, 2025   |By
Independent schools guide
Adobe Stock / Atstock Productions

Private Schools

Academy of Notre Dame De Namur

Grades 6 through 12, girls only. 560 Sproul Road, Villanova, (610) 687-0650.

Agnes Irwin School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, girls only. 275 S. Ithan Ave., Rosemont, (610) 801-1869.

Armenian Sisters Academy

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 440 Upper Gulf Road, Radnor, (610) 687-4100.

- Advertisement -

The Baldwin School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, girls only. 701 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-2700.

Caskey Torah Academy

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 742 Argyle Road, Wynnewood, (610) 642-7870.

Chesterbrook Academy

Six weeks through grade 5, coed. Various locations.

Church Farm School

Boarding/day, grades 9 through 12, boys only. 1001 E Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 363-7500.

The Crefeld School

Grades 7 through 12, coed. 8836 Crefeld St., Chestnut Hill, (215) 242-5545.

- Partner Content -

Delaware County Christian School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 462 Malin Road, Newtown Square, (610) 353-6522.

Devon Preparatory School

Grades 6 through 12, boys only. 363 N. Valley Forge Road, Devon, (610) 688-7337.

The Episcopal Academy

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, (484) 424-1400.

Friends’ Central School

Nursery through grade 12, coed. Lower School Campus: 228 Old Gulph Road, Wynnewood, (610) 642-7575. Middle & Upper School Campus: 1101 City Ave., Wynnewood, (610) 649-7440.

Friends School Haverford

Pre-kindergarten through grade 5, coed. 851 Buck Lane, Haverford, (610) 642-2334.

- Advertisement -

Germantown Academy

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 340 Morris Road, Fort Washington, (215) 646-3300.

Germantown Friends School

Preschool through grade 12, coed. 31 W. Coulter St., Philadelphia (215) 951-2300.

Goshen Friends School

Pre-kindergarten through 5 years, coed. 814 N. Chester Road, West Chester, (610) 696-8869.

Gladwyne Montessori

Infancy through grade 6, coed. 920 Youngsford Road, Gladwyne, (610) 228-0445.

The Haverford School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, boys only. 450 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, (610) 642-3020.

Holy Child Academy

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 475 Shadeland Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 259-2712.

Holy Child School at Rosemont

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1344 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, (610) 922-1000.

Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy

Grades 6 through 12, coed. 272 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 922-2300.

Kimberton Waldorf School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 410 W. Seven Stars Road, Phoenixville, (610) 933-3635.

Kohelet Yeshiva

Grades 6 through 12, coed. 223 N. Highland Ave., Merion Station, (610) 667-2020.

Main Line Classical Academy

Kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 455 S. Roberts Road, Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-2300.

Malvern Preparatory School

Grades 6 through 12, boys only. 418 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, (484) 595-1100.

Media-Providence Friends School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 125 W. Third St., Media, (610) 565-1960.

Merion Mercy Academy

Grades 9 through 12, girls only. 511 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, (610) 664-6655.

The Miquon School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 6, coed. 2025 Harts Lane, Conshohocken, (610) 828-1231.

Montgomery School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1141 Kimberton Road, Chester Springs, (610) 827-7222.

Perelman Jewish Day School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 5, coed. Stern Center: 49 Haverford Road, Wynnewood, (610) 658-2518. Forman Center: 7601 Old York Road, Melrose Park, (215) 635-3130.

The Phelps School

Boarding/day, grades 6 through 12, boys only. 583 Sugartown Road, Malvern, (610) 644-1754.

Regina Angelorum Academy

Pre-K through grade 8, coed. 105 Argyle Road, Ardmore, (610) 649-1730.

Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr

Kindergarten through grade 12, girls only. 480 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-3915.

St. Aloysius Academy

Kindergarten through grade 8, boys only. 401 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-1670.

St. Joseph’s Preparatory School

Grades 9 through 12, boys only. 1733 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, (215) 978-1950.

The School in Rose Valley

Pre-kindergarten through grade 6, coed. 20 School Lane, Rose Valley, (610) 566-1088.

The Shipley School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 814 Yarrow St., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-4300.

Stratford Friends School

Kindergarten through grade 9, coed. 2 Bishop Hollow Road, Newtown Square, (610) 355-9580.

Valley Forge Military Academy

Military boarding, grades 7 through 12 and junior college, coed. 1001 Eagle Road, Wayne, (610) 989-1200.

Villa Maria Academy

Pre-kindergarten, coed; kindergarten through grade 8, girls only. 280 IHM Drive, Malvern, (610) 644-4864.

Villa Maria Academy High School

Grades 9 through 12, girls only. 370 Central Ave., Malvern, (610) 644-2551.

The Walden School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 901 N. Providence Road, Media, (610) 892-8000.

Waldron Mercy Academy

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 513 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, (610) 664-9847.

Westtown School

Boarding/day, pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 975 Westtown Road, West Chester, (610) 399-0123.

William Penn Charter School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 3000 W. School House Lane, Philadelphia, (215) 844-3460.

Parochial

Archbishop John Carroll High School

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 211 Matsonford Road, Radnor, (610) 688-7610.

Bishop Shanahan High School

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 220 Woodbine Road, Downingtown, (610) 518-1300.

Cardinal John Foley Regional Catholic School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 300 E. Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 446-4608.

Cardinal O’Hara High School

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 1701 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, (610) 544-3800.

Holy Family School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 221 3rd Ave., Phoenixville, (610) 933-7562.

Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 403 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 259-0280.

Mother Teresa Regional Catholic School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 405 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, (610) 265-2323.

Sacred Heart School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 109 N. Manoa Road, Havertown, (610) 446-9198.

Saint Agnes School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 211 W. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 696-1260.

St. Anastasia School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 3309 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (610) 356-6225.

Saint Andrew School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 535 Mason Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 259-5145.

St. Bernadette School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1001 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 449-5184.

St. Dorothy School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1225 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, (610) 789-4100.

Saint Elizabeth Parish School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, (610) 646-6540.

St. Joseph School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 340 Manor Ave., Downingtown, (610) 269-8999.

Saint Katharine of Siena School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 116 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-5451.

St. Mary Magdalen School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 2430 N. Providence Road, Media, (610) 565-1822.

St. Maximilian Kolbe School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 300 Daly Drive, West Chester, (610) 399-8400.

St. Patrick School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 115 Channing Ave., Malvern, (610) 644-5797.

Saint Norbert School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 6 Greenlawn Road, Paoli, (610) 644-1670.

St. Thomas the Apostle School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills (610) 459-8134.

SS. Colman-John Neumann School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 372 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-3266.

Saints Peter and Paul School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1327 Boot Road, West Chester, (610) 696-1000.

Saints Philip and James School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 721 E. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 363-6530.

Saints Simon and Jude School

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 6 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, (610) 696-5249.

Alternative

Aim Academy

Serving bright students with language-based learning differences in grades 1 through 12. 1200 River Road, Conshohocken, (215) 483-2461.

Benchmark School

Serving bright students who learn differently or have yet to reach their academic potential in grades 1 through 8. 2107 N. Providence Road, Media, (610) 565-3741.

The Camphill School

Serving students ages 6 through 21 with intellectual and development disabilities. 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, (610) 469-9236.

The Concept School

Serving students in grades 6 through 12 in need of options for academic growth. 1120 E. Street Road, Westtown (610) 399-1135.

Delaware Valley Friends School

A Quaker education for students grades 1 through 12 who learn differently but are academically high-scoring. 19 E. Central Ave., Paoli, (610) 640-4150.

EBS Children’s Institute

Speech therapy, OT, PT and behavioral therapy, plus special needs programs. 200 Skiles Blvd., West Chester, (610) 455-4040.

George Crothers Memorial School

Serving children with intellectual and physical disabilities. 401 Rutgers Ave., Swarthmore, (610) 328-5955.

Hill Top Preparatory School

Serving students in grade 5 through 12 with neurodiverse learning challenges. 737 S. Ithan Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-3230.

The Melmark School

Serving students ages 5 through 22 with learning difficulties and challenging behaviors. 2600 Wayland Road, Berwyn, (610) 325-4976.

Open Connections

Serving students ages 4 through 18 who seek an innovative, collaborative and process-conscious educational environment. 1616 Delchester Road, Newtown Square, (610) 459-3366.

Saint Katherine School

Special education for students ages 4½ to 21 with I.Q.s below 70. 930 Bowman Ave., Wynnewood, (610) 667-3958.

The Talk School

Serving students with autism and speech/language disorders ages 3 through 21. 6 Campus Blvd., Newtown Square, (610) 356-5566.

Technical College High School

Half-day technical education programs for grades 10 through 12. 443 Boot Road, Downingtown, (484) 593-5100.

Woodlynde School

Serving students with learning differences, executive function challenges, ADHD and auditory processing disorder. 445 Upper Gulph Road, Strafford, (610) 687-9660.

Related: How Main Line Students Can Stand Out on College Applications

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of the Main Line Final Ballot is open through February 28!