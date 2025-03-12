Your Guide to Independent Schools in the Main Line Region

Private Schools

Grades 6 through 12, girls only. 560 Sproul Road, Villanova, (610) 687-0650.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, girls only. 275 S. Ithan Ave., Rosemont, (610) 801-1869.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 440 Upper Gulf Road, Radnor, (610) 687-4100.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, girls only. 701 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-2700.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 742 Argyle Road, Wynnewood, (610) 642-7870.

Six weeks through grade 5, coed. Various locations.

Boarding/day, grades 9 through 12, boys only. 1001 E Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 363-7500.

Grades 7 through 12, coed. 8836 Crefeld St., Chestnut Hill, (215) 242-5545.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 462 Malin Road, Newtown Square, (610) 353-6522.

Grades 6 through 12, boys only. 363 N. Valley Forge Road, Devon, (610) 688-7337.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, (484) 424-1400.

Nursery through grade 12, coed. Lower School Campus: 228 Old Gulph Road, Wynnewood, (610) 642-7575. Middle & Upper School Campus: 1101 City Ave., Wynnewood, (610) 649-7440.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 5, coed. 851 Buck Lane, Haverford, (610) 642-2334.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 340 Morris Road, Fort Washington, (215) 646-3300.

Preschool through grade 12, coed. 31 W. Coulter St., Philadelphia (215) 951-2300.

Pre-kindergarten through 5 years, coed. 814 N. Chester Road, West Chester, (610) 696-8869.

Infancy through grade 6, coed. 920 Youngsford Road, Gladwyne, (610) 228-0445.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, boys only. 450 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, (610) 642-3020.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 475 Shadeland Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 259-2712.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1344 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, (610) 922-1000.

Grades 6 through 12, coed. 272 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 922-2300.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 410 W. Seven Stars Road, Phoenixville, (610) 933-3635.

Grades 6 through 12, coed. 223 N. Highland Ave., Merion Station, (610) 667-2020.

Kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 455 S. Roberts Road, Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-2300.

Grades 6 through 12, boys only. 418 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, (484) 595-1100.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 125 W. Third St., Media, (610) 565-1960.

Grades 9 through 12, girls only. 511 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, (610) 664-6655.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 6, coed. 2025 Harts Lane, Conshohocken, (610) 828-1231.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1141 Kimberton Road, Chester Springs, (610) 827-7222.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 5, coed. Stern Center: 49 Haverford Road, Wynnewood, (610) 658-2518. Forman Center: 7601 Old York Road, Melrose Park, (215) 635-3130.

Boarding/day, grades 6 through 12, boys only. 583 Sugartown Road, Malvern, (610) 644-1754.

Pre-K through grade 8, coed. 105 Argyle Road, Ardmore, (610) 649-1730.

Kindergarten through grade 12, girls only. 480 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-3915.

Kindergarten through grade 8, boys only. 401 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-1670.

Grades 9 through 12, boys only. 1733 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, (215) 978-1950.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 6, coed. 20 School Lane, Rose Valley, (610) 566-1088.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 814 Yarrow St., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-4300.

Kindergarten through grade 9, coed. 2 Bishop Hollow Road, Newtown Square, (610) 355-9580.

Military boarding, grades 7 through 12 and junior college, coed. 1001 Eagle Road, Wayne, (610) 989-1200.

Pre-kindergarten, coed; kindergarten through grade 8, girls only. 280 IHM Drive, Malvern, (610) 644-4864.

Grades 9 through 12, girls only. 370 Central Ave., Malvern, (610) 644-2551.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 901 N. Providence Road, Media, (610) 892-8000.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 513 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, (610) 664-9847.

Boarding/day, pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 975 Westtown Road, West Chester, (610) 399-0123.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 12, coed. 3000 W. School House Lane, Philadelphia, (215) 844-3460.

Parochial

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 211 Matsonford Road, Radnor, (610) 688-7610.

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 220 Woodbine Road, Downingtown, (610) 518-1300.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 300 E. Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 446-4608.

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 1701 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, (610) 544-3800.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 221 3rd Ave., Phoenixville, (610) 933-7562.

Grades 9 through 12, coed. 403 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 259-0280.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 405 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, (610) 265-2323.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 109 N. Manoa Road, Havertown, (610) 446-9198.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 211 W. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 696-1260.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 3309 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (610) 356-6225.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 535 Mason Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 259-5145.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1001 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, (610) 449-5184.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1225 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, (610) 789-4100.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, (610) 646-6540.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 340 Manor Ave., Downingtown, (610) 269-8999.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 116 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-5451.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 2430 N. Providence Road, Media, (610) 565-1822.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 300 Daly Drive, West Chester, (610) 399-8400.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 115 Channing Ave., Malvern, (610) 644-5797.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 6 Greenlawn Road, Paoli, (610) 644-1670.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills (610) 459-8134.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 372 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-3266.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 1327 Boot Road, West Chester, (610) 696-1000.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 721 E. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 363-6530.

Pre-kindergarten through grade 8, coed. 6 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, (610) 696-5249.

Alternative

Serving bright students with language-based learning differences in grades 1 through 12. 1200 River Road, Conshohocken, (215) 483-2461.

Serving bright students who learn differently or have yet to reach their academic potential in grades 1 through 8. 2107 N. Providence Road, Media, (610) 565-3741.

Serving students ages 6 through 21 with intellectual and development disabilities. 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, (610) 469-9236.

Serving students in grades 6 through 12 in need of options for academic growth. 1120 E. Street Road, Westtown (610) 399-1135.

A Quaker education for students grades 1 through 12 who learn differently but are academically high-scoring. 19 E. Central Ave., Paoli, (610) 640-4150.

Speech therapy, OT, PT and behavioral therapy, plus special needs programs. 200 Skiles Blvd., West Chester, (610) 455-4040.

Serving children with intellectual and physical disabilities. 401 Rutgers Ave., Swarthmore, (610) 328-5955.

Serving students in grade 5 through 12 with neurodiverse learning challenges. 737 S. Ithan Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-3230.

Serving students ages 5 through 22 with learning difficulties and challenging behaviors. 2600 Wayland Road, Berwyn, (610) 325-4976.

Serving students ages 4 through 18 who seek an innovative, collaborative and process-conscious educational environment. 1616 Delchester Road, Newtown Square, (610) 459-3366.

Special education for students ages 4½ to 21 with I.Q.s below 70. 930 Bowman Ave., Wynnewood, (610) 667-3958.

Serving students with autism and speech/language disorders ages 3 through 21. 6 Campus Blvd., Newtown Square, (610) 356-5566.

Half-day technical education programs for grades 10 through 12. 443 Boot Road, Downingtown, (484) 593-5100.

Serving students with learning differences, executive function challenges, ADHD and auditory processing disorder. 445 Upper Gulph Road, Strafford, (610) 687-9660.

