A Guide to Independent Fitness Studios Around the Main Line

Barre • Boxing & Kickboxing • Crossfit • Cycle • Female-Focused • Group Fitness • Gyms • Personal Training • Pilates • Yoga
Barre
Barre Balanced
101 Applied Bank Blvd., Glen Mills, (484) 841-6312
Boxing & Kickboxing
Elite Edge
11 N. Bacton Hill Road, Malvern; 4533 Lincoln Hwy., Downingtown; (484) 753-3899
Fight Shape
620 Parkway Drive, Broomall, (267) 909-1729
Fighting Comes First
310 Media Station Road, Media, (610) 808-9349
Joltin’ Jabs
115 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, (610) 256-5789
Pound for Pound
179 W. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (484) 874-2652
Sanchez Boxing Academy
446 Lancaster Ave., Frazer, (484) 790-0501
Society Boxing and Fitness
441 Boot Road, Suite 200, Downingtown, (610) 873-7300
Crossfit
Brandywine CrossFit
276 Dilworthtown Road, West Chester, (484) 591-4805
Broad Street CrossFit
300 S. Pennell Road, Media
CrossFit Conshohocken
725D, Conshohocken Road, Conshohocken, (215) 873-1049
CrossFit Delaware Valley
575 Abbott Drive, Broomall, (484) 209-5499
CrossFit Explode
19 Hagerty Blvd., Unit 7, West Chester, (610) 517-5961
CrossFit Kennett Square
529 Rosedale Road, Kennett Square, (484) 732-8113
CrossFit King of Prussia
200 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, (973) 885-8728
CrossFit MFP
2522 Haverford Road, Ardmore, (484) 680-5885
CrossFit Montco
2915 Hannah Ave., East Norriton, (484) 238-0473
CrossFit Rock Solid
1150 Boot Road, Suite 7, Downingtown, (484) 699-7719
Iron Cross Athletics
1041 W. Bridge St., Phoenixville, (717) 572-3994
Main Line CrossFit
210 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore; 4110 Butler Pike, Suite B102, Plymouth Meeting; 125 E. Swedesford Road, Suite 267A, Wayne; (855) 879-9348
Max Effort Fitness-CrossFit Drexel Hill
4316 Woodland Ave., Drexel Hill, (484) 477-2153
Cycle
Cycology 202
573 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 569-9387
Stride Spin and Fitness
420 Schuylkill Road, Suite 600, Phoenixville, (610) 731-1174
Female-Focused
Emerge Fitness
4143 Main St., Manayunk, (267) 710-8386
Train and Nourish Women’s Fitness Studio
19 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, (484) 843-1799
Group Fitness
AFC Fitness
601 Righters Ferry Road, Bala Cynwyd, (610) 664-6464; 555 Lancaster Ave., Radnor, (484) 840-4500
Anchor Life + Fitness
112 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, (610) 444-5433
Arete Athletics
2458 W. Main St., Norristown, (484) 231-1213
Bent on Better
1126 Greenhill Road, West Chester, (484) 787-3070
BodyX Kitchen and Fitness Studio
22 N. Bryn Mawr Ave. (Rear), Bryn Mawr, (800) 800-2639
CFIT Fitness
Stoney Creek Shopping Center, 477 Baltimore Pike, Suite 477-A, Springfield
DelcoPHIT
1254 West Chester Pike, Suite 201-202, Havertown, (484) 440-9508
Driven Strength and Fitness
333 Gordon Drive, Exton, (484) 696-1914
Dub Fitness
303 E. Church Road, King of Prussia, (610) 632-6465
Fire for Effect Athletics
123 Leverington Ave., Manayunk, (717) 779-5789
Fit Up Nutrition Body Boutique
116 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 850-2492
General Fitness Company
300 Levering Mill Road, Bala Cynwyd, (484) 231-8500
High Velocity Fitness
485 Baltimore Pike, Suite 4, Glen Mills, (484) 885-7540
Launchpad Fitness
106 Gay St., Manayunk, (267) 225-1333
Maxout Fitness
247 Welsh Pool Road, Exton, (484) 879-6418
MIXX Fitness
1950 Main Ave., Suite 3, Conshohocken, (215) 290-4484
MLS Fitness
1020 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr
Mojo Fitness
Gateway Shopping Center, 125 Swedesford Road, Wayne, (704) 819-1574
MovementRx Studio
333 E. Lancaster Ave., Store 4, Wynnewood, (610) 896-1575
Never Give Up Training
4368 Cresson St., Manayunk, (267) 297-6600
One Spark Fitness
285 Schuykill Road, Phoenixville
Paul Bunyan Fitness
3954 Miller Road, Newtown Square, (215) 935-4374
Plank’d Fitness
629 S. Chester Road, Swarthmore, (484) 813-4956
Precision Kettlebells
309 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, (610) 636-7087
Prime Intensity Training
263 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, (484) 744-0568
Purenergy Studio
21 Plank Ave., Paoli, (610) 993-9933
Sonic Boom Fitness
1260 E. Woodland Ave., Unit 13, Springfield, (610) 686-7576
Stand Strong Training Center
987 E. Lancaster Ave., Suite 200, Glen Mills, (484) 237-8287
Tribe Main Line
396 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (484) 580-9070
United Fitness
9 Clyde Lane, Newtown Square, (484) 844-3995; 122 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, (610) 304-2159
Vibe Vault Fit
633 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, (610) 524-0809
Vida Performance
674 Unionville Road, Unit 102, Kennett Square, (302) 545-3678
Vision + Fitness
701 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, (484) 379-6469
The Wall Fitness Studio
132 Levering St., Manayunk, (267) 336-7928
Xtraining
1111 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr
Gyms
Akers Strength and Performance
1410 Baltimore Pike, Suite 7B, Chadds Ford, (484) 356 6442
Alpha Phlyte Fitness
319 Westtown Road, Suite D, West Chester; 782 Dorlan Mill Road, Downingtown; (484) 237-8076
Beyond Limits Fitness
739 W. Cypress St., Kennett Square, (484) 732-7091
Breaking Point Fitness
3791 Main St., Manayunk, (267) 297-5731
Ellis Athletic Center
3819 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (610) 355-7360
Fitness Factory WC
810 E. Market St., West Chester, (610) 216-3336
High Impact Fitness
162 Onix Drive, Kennett Square, (484) 732-8397
Kinetix Sports Club
951 North Park Ave., Norristown, (610) 539-6700
League of Xtraordinary Fitness
43 Marchwood Center, Exton, (215) 779-8462
LVX Fitness
47 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 380-3485
Main Line Gym
37 Industrial Blvd., Suite C, Paoli, (215) 607-2942
Pinnacle Fitness
632 Montgomery Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-1003
PWRBLD Gym
167 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, (484) 231-1252
Q Fitness
1306 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, (610) 574-2300
The Sporting Club
931 E. Haverford Road, Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-2200
Stable Goat Barbell
544 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, (610) 234-6794
SuperFit Gym
1050 Colwell Lane, Bldg. 1, Conshohocken, (610) 832-1099
Unstoppable Strong
510 E. Gay St., Unit E, West Chester, (484) 793-6300
West Conshy Athletic Club
300 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 190, Conshohocken, (610) 828-1830
Personal Training
3-D Fitness
907 Montgomery Ave., Penn Valley
610Fitness
1001 Baltimore Pike Suite, Springfield, (484) 522-0178
Align Fitness
129 Baltimore Pike, Unit 107, Chadds Ford; 101 Manor Ave., Downingtown; (484) 402-6477
Applied Body Science
330 Kennett Pike, Chadds Ford, (610) 388-1040
B.A.S.E Training
1102 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 420-8653
Blazin’ Body Fitness
1725 Markley St., Norristown, (484) 213-7272
Body Intensity Personal Fitness Training
1241 West Chester Pike, Havertown, (610) 446-3364; 619 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 964-0414
The Daily Grind Fitness
4 E. 1st Ave., Suite 101, Conshohocken, (877) 774-7463
David Richards Fitness
70 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, (267) 885-4799
Fitness at 5 East
3 E. Baltimore Pike, Media, (610) 996-0301
Fitness RxPerts
1002 W. Ridge Pike, Suite 101, Conshohocken, (877) 797-3787
Gage Strength Training
325 Westtown Road, West Chester, (610) 665-3648
Grind Time Fitness
705 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, (484) 461-4125
Halo Academy
555 Old Lancaster Road, Suite E, Berwyn, (610) 255-7117
Infinity Fitness
27 East Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 590-7765
Life and Live Fitness
1288 Valley Forge Road, Suite 71, Phoenixville, (610) 500-0403
LPE Fitness
40 Morris Ave., Suite 120, Bryn Mawr, (610) 617-1000
Main Line Personal Training
1145 E. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (215) 300-4698
Main Line Total Fitness
510 W. Lancaster Ave., Haverford, (610) 672-4545
Movement Collective
105 Westtown Road, Suite B, West Chester, (610) 393-2849
Passion for Fitness
590 Wharton Blvd., Exton; 141 Nutt Road, Phoenixville; (610) 458-9792
Platoon Fitness
899 Penn St., Bryn Mawr, (215) 752-8666
Premier Personal Training
142 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 429-9002
Primitive Athlete
250 S. Franklin St., West Chester, (610) 329-9488
Spectrum Strength Training
574 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite B, Bryn Mawr, (267) 269-0657
Ultimate Wellness Lab
15 B S. Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 989-7118
Vertex Fitness
931 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-6604
Weinstein Fitness
142 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 836-1054
West Chester Weightlifting
1045 Andrew Drive, Suite C2, West Chester, (610) 268-9331
Pilates
Body Precision Pilates Studio
28 Garrett Ave., Rosemont, (610) 520-2348
Core + More Pilates and Fitness Studio
1075 Colwell Lane, Conshohocken, (610) 306-5710
Ellie Herman Pilates
109 N. Essex Ave., Narberth, (610) 787-0037
Fluid Pilates Studio
225 S. Church St., West Chester, (484) 883-9386
Inspire Pilates Studio
346B E. King St., Malvern, (484) 437-6690
LSF Pilates
243 Conestoga Road, Wayne, (484) 254-6029
Pathway Pilates Studio
600 N. Jackson St., Suite 304, Media, (484) 442-0367
Pilates and More
110 Gallagher Road, Wayne, (610) 310-6001
The Pilates Connexion
15 S. Chester Road, Swarthmore, (610) 544-3730
The Pilates Garden and Personal Training Studio
112 Plant Ave., Wayne, (610) 6365820
The Pilates Owl
2727 Overbrook Terrace, Ardmore
Susie Soloman Pilates
40 Morris Ave., Suite 100B, Bryn Mawr, (215) 307-9384
Trufit Pilates
235 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 635-8452
Yoga
Adaptive Healing
550 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, (484) 904-8302
Balanced for Life Yoga Therapy
45 Berkley Road, 1st Floor, Devon, (267) 226-7767
Be & Breathe
323 E. Gay St., West Chester, (260) 494-8678
Be Well Collective
225 E. Market St., West Chester, (484) 321-6013
Best Beginnings
924 County Line Road, Bryn Mawr, (610) 246-4210
Bikram Yoga Chadds Ford
1572 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, (610) 952-7609
Blue Butterfly Yoga and Pilates Studio
1740 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (484) 996-3100
The Bridge Hot Yoga
33 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, (610) 633-2934
Bulldog Yoga
775 Lancaster Ave., Villanova, (610) 525-3299
East Eagle Yoga
18 E. Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 789-6789
Everfresh Yoga
2333 W. Darby Road, Havertown, (631) 338-7657
Evolve Yoga
1776 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (610) 420-5454
Focus Bryn Mawr
1111 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 424-7468
Focus Bryn Mawr
1111 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite D, Bryn Mawr, (484) 380-2782
Hotbox Yoga
4163 Main St., Manayunk, (215) 346-6033
Hummingbird Yoga
1111 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 955-3328
In Harmony Wellspring Yoga
525 E. Gay St., West Chester, (484) 256-4897
Inward Bound
520 S. Bradford Ave., West Chester
Nectar Yoga Studio
222 3rd Ave., Phoenixville, (484) 576-0945
Orange Lotus
35 E. Uwchlan Ave., Suite 304, Exton, (484) 872-8308
Positivity Yogis
31 S. Eagle Road, #101, Havertown, (610) 306-0834
Q Fitness
1306 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, (610) 574-2300
Sarva Yoga
29 W. Jasper St., Media, (484) 442-0088
Shala Main Line
954 Montgomery Ave., 2nd Floor, Suite 6, Narberth, (267) 374-4648
Sojourn Yoga
4211 Ferne Blvd., Drexel Hill, (484) 466-4922
Sweet Serenity Yoga
375 A Glen Mills Road, Thornton, (484) 614-0116
Unity Yoga
4363 Main St., Floor 2, Manayunk, (267) 748-2450
Verge Yoga
250 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 971-0518
Vital Touch Wellness
176 Park Road, Downingtown, (484) 341-8411
The Works
81 Lancaster Ave., Suite 15, Malvern, (610) 889-9642
The Yoga Garden
131 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-2705
Yoga Home
148 E. 8th Ave., Conshohocken, (484) 344-5040
The Yoga Space
1290 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, (610) 350-7765
The Yoga Spot
951 Youngs Ford Road, Gladwyne, (610) 506-6519
Yoga Underground
1609 Baltimeore Pike, Suite 403, Chadds Ford, (484) 356-4271
The Yogic Body Studio Co
267 S. Whitford Road, Exton
Zia Yoga & Wellness
321 E. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 463-0161
Related: 10 Tips That Make It Easy to Feed the Family Nutritious Meals