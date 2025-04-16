Subscribe
A Guide to Independent Fitness Studios Around the Main Line

For fitness lovers in the western suburbs, local studios offer everything from barre and boxing to group fitness classes and yoga.

April 16, 2025   |By
fitness studios around the Main Line
Photo by Ginny Rose Stewart on Unsplash

BarreBoxing & KickboxingCrossfit • Cycle •  Female-FocusedGroup FitnessGymsPersonal TrainingPilatesYoga

Barre

Barre Balanced
101 Applied Bank Blvd., Glen Mills, (484) 841-6312

Boxing & Kickboxing

Elite Edge
11 N. Bacton Hill Road, Malvern; 4533 Lincoln Hwy., Downingtown; (484) 753-3899

Fight Shape
620 Parkway Drive, Broomall, (267) 909-1729

Fighting Comes First
310 Media Station Road, Media, (610) 808-9349

Joltin’ Jabs
115 W. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, (610) 256-5789

Pound for Pound
179 W. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (484) 874-2652

Sanchez Boxing Academy
446 Lancaster Ave., Frazer, (484) 790-0501

Society Boxing and Fitness
441 Boot Road, Suite 200, Downingtown, (610) 873-7300

Crossfit

Brandywine CrossFit
276 Dilworthtown Road, West Chester, (484) 591-4805

Broad Street CrossFit
300 S. Pennell Road, Media

CrossFit Conshohocken
725D, Conshohocken Road, Conshohocken, (215) 873-1049

CrossFit Delaware Valley
575 Abbott Drive, Broomall, (484) 209-5499

CrossFit Explode
19 Hagerty Blvd., Unit 7, West Chester, (610) 517-5961

CrossFit Kennett Square
529 Rosedale Road, Kennett Square, (484) 732-8113

CrossFit King of Prussia
200 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, (973) 885-8728

CrossFit MFP
2522 Haverford Road, Ardmore, (484) 680-5885

CrossFit Montco
2915 Hannah Ave., East Norriton, (484) 238-0473

CrossFit Rock Solid
1150 Boot Road, Suite 7, Downingtown, (484) 699-7719

Iron Cross Athletics
1041 W. Bridge St., Phoenixville, (717) 572-3994

Main Line CrossFit
210 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore; 4110 Butler Pike, Suite B102, Plymouth Meeting; 125 E. Swedesford Road, Suite 267A, Wayne; (855) 879-9348

Max Effort Fitness-CrossFit Drexel Hill
4316 Woodland Ave., Drexel Hill, (484) 477-2153

Cycle

Cycology 202
573 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 569-9387

Stride Spin and Fitness
420 Schuylkill Road, Suite 600, Phoenixville, (610) 731-1174

Female-Focused

Emerge Fitness
4143 Main St., Manayunk, (267) 710-8386

Train and Nourish Women’s Fitness Studio
19 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, (484) 843-1799

Group Fitness

AFC Fitness
601 Righters Ferry Road, Bala Cynwyd, (610) 664-6464; 555 Lancaster Ave., Radnor, (484) 840-4500

Anchor Life + Fitness
112 S. Broad St., Kennett Square, (610) 444-5433

Arete Athletics
2458 W. Main St., Norristown, (484) 231-1213

Bent on Better
1126 Greenhill Road, West Chester, (484) 787-3070

BodyX Kitchen and Fitness Studio
22 N. Bryn Mawr Ave. (Rear), Bryn Mawr, (800) 800-2639

CFIT Fitness
Stoney Creek Shopping Center, 477 Baltimore Pike, Suite 477-A, Springfield

DelcoPHIT
1254 West Chester Pike, Suite 201-202, Havertown, (484) 440-9508

Driven Strength and Fitness
333 Gordon Drive, Exton, (484) 696-1914

Dub Fitness
303 E. Church Road, King of Prussia, (610) 632-6465

Fire for Effect Athletics
123 Leverington Ave., Manayunk, (717) 779-5789

Fit Up Nutrition Body Boutique
116 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 850-2492

General Fitness Company
300 Levering Mill Road, Bala Cynwyd, (484) 231-8500

High Velocity Fitness
485 Baltimore Pike, Suite 4, Glen Mills, (484) 885-7540

Launchpad Fitness
106 Gay St., Manayunk, (267) 225-1333

Maxout Fitness
247 Welsh Pool Road, Exton, (484) 879-6418

MIXX Fitness
1950 Main Ave., Suite 3, Conshohocken, (215) 290-4484

MLS Fitness
1020 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Mojo Fitness
Gateway Shopping Center, 125 Swedesford Road, Wayne, (704) 819-1574

MovementRx Studio
333 E. Lancaster Ave., Store 4, Wynnewood, (610) 896-1575

Never Give Up Training
4368 Cresson St., Manayunk, (267) 297-6600

One Spark Fitness
285 Schuykill Road, Phoenixville

Paul Bunyan Fitness
3954 Miller Road, Newtown Square, (215) 935-4374

Plank’d Fitness
629 S. Chester Road, Swarthmore, (484) 813-4956

Precision Kettlebells
309 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, (610) 636-7087

Prime Intensity Training
263 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, (484) 744-0568

Purenergy Studio
21 Plank Ave., Paoli, (610) 993-9933

Sonic Boom Fitness
1260 E. Woodland Ave., Unit 13, Springfield, (610) 686-7576

Stand Strong Training Center
987 E. Lancaster Ave., Suite 200, Glen Mills, (484) 237-8287

Tribe Main Line
396 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (484) 580-9070

United Fitness
9 Clyde Lane, Newtown Square, (484) 844-3995; 122 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, (610) 304-2159

Vibe Vault Fit
633 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, (610) 524-0809

Vida Performance
674 Unionville Road, Unit 102, Kennett Square, (302) 545-3678

Vision + Fitness
701 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, (484) 379-6469

The Wall Fitness Studio
132 Levering St., Manayunk, (267) 336-7928

Xtraining
1111 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Gyms

Akers Strength and Performance
1410 Baltimore Pike, Suite 7B, Chadds Ford, (484) 356 6442

Alpha Phlyte Fitness
319 Westtown Road, Suite D, West Chester; 782 Dorlan Mill Road, Downingtown; (484) 237-8076

Beyond Limits Fitness
739 W. Cypress St., Kennett Square, (484) 732-7091

Breaking Point Fitness
3791 Main St., Manayunk, (267) 297-5731

Ellis Athletic Center
3819 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (610) 355-7360

Fitness Factory WC
810 E. Market St., West Chester, (610) 216-3336

High Impact Fitness
162 Onix Drive, Kennett Square, (484) 732-8397

Kinetix Sports Club
951 North Park Ave., Norristown, (610) 539-6700

League of Xtraordinary Fitness
43 Marchwood Center, Exton, (215) 779-8462

LVX Fitness
47 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 380-3485

Main Line Gym
37 Industrial Blvd., Suite C, Paoli, (215) 607-2942

Pinnacle Fitness
632 Montgomery Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-1003

PWRBLD Gym
167 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, (484) 231-1252

Q Fitness
1306 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, (610) 574-2300

The Sporting Club
931 E. Haverford Road, Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-2200

Stable Goat Barbell
544 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, (610) 234-6794

SuperFit Gym
1050 Colwell Lane, Bldg. 1, Conshohocken, (610) 832-1099

Unstoppable Strong
510 E. Gay St., Unit E, West Chester, (484) 793-6300

West Conshy Athletic Club
300 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 190, Conshohocken, (610) 828-1830

Personal Training

3-D Fitness
907 Montgomery Ave., Penn Valley

610Fitness
1001 Baltimore Pike Suite, Springfield, (484) 522-0178

Align Fitness
129 Baltimore Pike, Unit 107, Chadds Ford; 101 Manor Ave., Downingtown; (484) 402-6477

Applied Body Science
330 Kennett Pike, Chadds Ford, (610) 388-1040

B.A.S.E Training
1102 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 420-8653

Blazin’ Body Fitness
1725 Markley St., Norristown, (484) 213-7272

Body Intensity Personal Fitness Training
1241 West Chester Pike, Havertown, (610) 446-3364; 619 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 964-0414

The Daily Grind Fitness
4 E. 1st Ave., Suite 101, Conshohocken, (877) 774-7463

David Richards Fitness
70 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, (267) 885-4799

Fitness at 5 East
3 E. Baltimore Pike, Media, (610) 996-0301

Fitness RxPerts
1002 W. Ridge Pike, Suite 101, Conshohocken, (877) 797-3787

Gage Strength Training
325 Westtown Road, West Chester, (610) 665-3648

Grind Time Fitness
705 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, (484) 461-4125

Halo Academy
555 Old Lancaster Road, Suite E, Berwyn, (610) 255-7117

Infinity Fitness
27 East Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 590-7765

Life and Live Fitness
1288 Valley Forge Road, Suite 71, Phoenixville, (610) 500-0403

LPE Fitness
40 Morris Ave., Suite 120, Bryn Mawr, (610) 617-1000

Main Line Personal Training
1145 E. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (215) 300-4698

Main Line Total Fitness
510 W. Lancaster Ave., Haverford, (610) 672-4545

Movement Collective
105 Westtown Road, Suite B, West Chester, (610) 393-2849

Passion for Fitness
590 Wharton Blvd., Exton; 141 Nutt Road, Phoenixville; (610) 458-9792

Platoon Fitness
899 Penn St., Bryn Mawr, (215) 752-8666

Premier Personal Training
142 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 429-9002

Primitive Athlete
250 S. Franklin St., West Chester, (610) 329-9488

Spectrum Strength Training
574 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite B, Bryn Mawr, (267) 269-0657

Ultimate Wellness Lab
15 B S. Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 989-7118

Vertex Fitness
931 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-6604

Weinstein Fitness
142 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 836-1054

West Chester Weightlifting
1045 Andrew Drive, Suite C2, West Chester, (610) 268-9331

Pilates

Body Precision Pilates Studio
28 Garrett Ave., Rosemont, (610) 520-2348

Core + More Pilates and Fitness Studio
1075 Colwell Lane, Conshohocken, (610) 306-5710

Ellie Herman Pilates
109 N. Essex Ave., Narberth, (610) 787-0037

Fluid Pilates Studio
225 S. Church St., West Chester, (484) 883-9386

Inspire Pilates Studio
346B E. King St., Malvern, (484) 437-6690

LSF Pilates
243 Conestoga Road, Wayne, (484) 254-6029

Pathway Pilates Studio
600 N. Jackson St., Suite 304, Media, (484) 442-0367

Pilates and More
110 Gallagher Road, Wayne, (610) 310-6001

The Pilates Connexion
15 S. Chester Road, Swarthmore, (610) 544-3730

The Pilates Garden and Personal Training Studio
112 Plant Ave., Wayne, (610) 6365820

The Pilates Owl
2727 Overbrook Terrace, Ardmore

Susie Soloman Pilates
40 Morris Ave., Suite 100B, Bryn Mawr, (215) 307-9384

Trufit Pilates
235 Bridge St., Phoenixville, (610) 635-8452

Yoga

Adaptive Healing
550 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, (484) 904-8302

Balanced for Life Yoga Therapy
45 Berkley Road, 1st Floor, Devon, (267) 226-7767

Be & Breathe
323 E. Gay St., West Chester, (260) 494-8678

Be Well Collective
225 E. Market St., West Chester, (484) 321-6013

Best Beginnings
924 County Line Road, Bryn Mawr, (610) 246-4210

Bikram Yoga Chadds Ford
1572 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, (610) 952-7609

Blue Butterfly Yoga and Pilates Studio
1740 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (484) 996-3100

The Bridge Hot Yoga
33 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, (610) 633-2934

Bulldog Yoga
775 Lancaster Ave., Villanova, (610) 525-3299

East Eagle Yoga
18 E. Eagle Road, Havertown, (610) 789-6789

Everfresh Yoga
2333 W. Darby Road, Havertown, (631) 338-7657

Evolve Yoga
1776 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (610) 420-5454

Focus Bryn Mawr
1111 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 424-7468

Focus Bryn Mawr
1111 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite D, Bryn Mawr, (484) 380-2782

Hotbox Yoga
4163 Main St., Manayunk, (215) 346-6033

Hummingbird Yoga
1111 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 955-3328

In Harmony Wellspring Yoga
525 E. Gay St., West Chester, (484) 256-4897

Inward Bound
520 S. Bradford Ave., West Chester

Nectar Yoga Studio
222 3rd Ave., Phoenixville, (484) 576-0945

Orange Lotus
35 E. Uwchlan Ave., Suite 304, Exton, (484) 872-8308

Positivity Yogis
31 S. Eagle Road, #101, Havertown, (610) 306-0834

Q Fitness
1306 Wilmington Pike, West Chester, (610) 574-2300

Sarva Yoga
29 W. Jasper St., Media, (484) 442-0088

Shala Main Line
954 Montgomery Ave., 2nd Floor, Suite 6, Narberth, (267) 374-4648

Sojourn Yoga
4211 Ferne Blvd., Drexel Hill, (484) 466-4922

Sweet Serenity Yoga
375 A Glen Mills Road, Thornton, (484) 614-0116

Unity Yoga
4363 Main St., Floor 2, Manayunk, (267) 748-2450

Verge Yoga
250 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 971-0518

Vital Touch Wellness
176 Park Road, Downingtown, (484) 341-8411

The Works
81 Lancaster Ave., Suite 15, Malvern, (610) 889-9642

The Yoga Garden
131 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-2705

Yoga Home
148 E. 8th Ave., Conshohocken, (484) 344-5040

The Yoga Space
1290 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, (610) 350-7765

The Yoga Spot
951 Youngs Ford Road, Gladwyne, (610) 506-6519

Yoga Underground
1609 Baltimeore Pike, Suite 403, Chadds Ford, (484) 356-4271

The Yogic Body Studio Co
267 S. Whitford Road, Exton

Zia Yoga & Wellness
321 E. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 463-0161

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

