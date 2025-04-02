Immaculata University Provides Professional Clothes for Students in Need

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking. When the time comes, the mind races with thoughts. Is my resume professional enough? Do I have the experience for this position? Then the question comes, “What am I going to wear?”

Heidi Harrison, director of career and professional development at Immaculata University, shares the importance of sharp attire for potential employers, “Dressing professionally for an interview has several benefits, including making a positive first impression, showing respect and professionalism and setting you apart from your competition. It also can boost confidence. When you look good, you feel good. Your confidence level goes up and can help you perform better during the interview.”

Professional clothing, though, often comes with a price tag students cannot afford, Harrison observes. It’s why she started the Career Closet at the university to provide free, gently used professional attire to students. “Our clothing is free, thus reducing the financial burden on students and ensuring that all students, regardless of financial background, have equal opportunities to make a strong first impression in professional settings,” she says. The Career Closet celebrated its grand opening on March 6 and is now open to the students of Immaculata.

The faculty and students who organized the annual Immaculata University fashion show decided to tackle the challenge that so many students face. The show, held by the school’s Fashion Merchandising program along with the student-run IU Fashion Group, values sustainability and giving back to students and the community.

There was never a doubt that the Career Closet would be the center of their fundraising event. The closet aligns with the values of the fashion program due to its longstanding ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ initiative.

“All the efforts that we are putting into this fashion show in support of the Career Closet will not only highlight the importance of this resource but also celebrate the diversity and ambition of our student body,” says Lina Castro, program director of fashion merchandising at Immaculata.

Cleaning out your closet this spring? Main Liners can support the Career Closet by donating gently used professional clothes to Immaculata. Consider joining the students as they showcase their designs along with other local designers in the area at their annual fashion show, which raises funds for the Career Closet program. You can find more information about this event on the fashion group’s Instagram, @iufashiongroup.

