Hummingbird Healing Collective Brings Holistic Health to Kimberton

When she entered the 250-year-old, eight-bedroom house in Kimberton, Stephanie Moore knew she had found not just a place for her family to live, but a home for her work as a shamanic healer. She immediately felt a deep connection to the space. “The house has memory,” she says. “And as we do this work—work that calls in community, simplicity, authenticity, acceptance, and ease—the house itself responds. It begins to remember and reflect those same qualities back to us.”

Qualities like those are what drew her to her chosen profession. Moore grew up in Wayne and attended The Baldwin School before studying English at Roanoke College. She began her career after college as a veterinary nurse and EMT, but she always felt a calling to service and to support the community through the healing arts.

Her shamanic path began over a decade ago in the Andes Mountains of Chile, where she studied for a month under Alberto Villodo. (Moore now splits her time between Kimberton and Peru.) After she returned to the Main Line, Moore started practicing the shamanic healing tools and techniques she had learned in South America at Village Wellness in Berwyn as well as from her family’s rented farm in Pottstown. When the rental property was no longer available, she felt something new was calling her to no longer practice alone, but as part of a collective of healing practitioners.

“I walked into what is now Hummingbird Healing Collective—and immediately received what I call a download,” she shares. “I saw the possibility of a community-based wellness center where each practitioner could tend their own sovereign practice while working in harmony with others, a place that returned to a model of authentic community, where each person is nourished by the collective and, in turn, contributes to its flourishing.”

Three healers immediately accepted her invitation to join the collective. Now, all the rooms are occupied and include many different practices: Moore’s shamanic medicine; clairsentience by Laura Haris; massage therapy by Montsho Garman; sound healing by Joe Williams; myofascial release by Andrew Lloyd; reiki by Suzanne Gallo; intuitive energy healing by Erin Nicholas; acupuncture by Emily Brown and Monica McGrow; yoga by Ashley Nicole Lesko and meditation and spiritual healing by Lily Appel.

Hummingbird Healing Collective opened in late spring 2025 in the village of Kimberton and welcomes all through both workshops and private sessions. Moore hopes Hummingbird provides a “deeper sense of community and shared healing, a place where people can come—whether they’re receiving a treatment or simply stepping inside—to experience authentic connection. In a town like Kimberton, which already carries a vibration of intimacy and quaintness, I want to create a space where people feel held and known by those they share the land with…Ultimately, it’s about helping people remember, ‘You are held. You are loved. You belong.'”

Hummingbird Healing Collective

2383 Kimberton Rd, Phoenixville

Website

Open daily and by appointment

