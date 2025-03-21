Bryn Mawr Designer Himanthi Wanninayake on Her Signature Style

Her style: East meets West boho chic.

Fashion roots: I’ve always had an interest in design and art since my childhood in Sri Lanka. During my early teenage years, I started experimenting with textile patterns and illustrations. I had my mom create dresses for me from my sketches. Being a fashion designer was my secret dream. After coming to the U.S. to complete my liberal arts degree at Wilson College, I interned in New York City in the fashion industry. I then ended up designing for private label brands for many years.

Indispensable wardrobe items: A longline black T-shirt and jeans.

Favorite places to shop: I like exploring various stores at the King of Prussia Mall and Suburban Square.

Fashion icons: Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy.

Best fashion ever: I got some beautiful artisan necklaces from Egypt a few years ago. They are one-of-a-kind, and I absolutely love them.

How fashion captivates her: It’s the perfect blend of creativity, passion, style, artistry and much more. It’s an expression, a mood, a captivating feeling. Most of all, it’s a platform through which you can empower people to be who they are and celebrate their authenticity.

Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: Use makeup to enhance your natural features by highlighting your best attributes, rather than trying to change your appearance.

Favorite fragrances: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, Dior Addict, Prada La Femme Intense, Kenzo Jungle L’Elephant.

Fashion no-no: Not staying true to your personal style. I believe embracing individuality, authenticity and staying true to you are most important.

Why fashion is important: Fashion is a form of self-expression and a reflection of your personality and style. It inspires confidence and gives a glimpse of who you are to the world. I believe fashion choices are deeply connected to our emotions, identity and cultural heritage.

Visit himanthi.com.

Get the Look

An active look for spring.

1. The The REI Co-op half-zip top is essential for any active lifestyle. $59.95. Available at REI, 161 Town Square Place, King of Prussia, (484) 231-1703.

2. Textured Teardrop earrings shimmer in gold tone. $62. Available at Marlyn Schiff, 15 Haverford Station Road, Haverford, (610) 642-3811. shimmer in gold tone. $62. Available at Marlyn Schiff, 15 Haverford Station Road, Haverford, (610) 642-3811.

3. The Criss Cross Cutoff cuff makes a simple statement. $72. Available at Themakes a simple statement. $72. Available at Marlyn Schiff

4. Made of waxed canvas by Kennett Square artisan Bri Brant, the Made of waxed canvas by Kennett Square artisan Bri Brant, the Wagoneer Yoga Carryall holds your mat and other essentials. $180. Available at Arden + James, 432 S. Walnut St., Kennett Square, (484) 467-5327.

5. Designed for the on-the-go woman, Active Pursuits 7/8 tights wick moisture and have compression pockets. $59.95. Available at REI.

