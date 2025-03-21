Bryn Mawr Designer Himanthi Wanninayake on Her Signature Style

Her style: East meets West boho chic.
Fashion roots: I’ve always had an interest in design and art since my childhood in Sri Lanka. During my early teenage years, I started experimenting with textile patterns and illustrations. I had my mom create dresses for me from my sketches. Being a fashion designer was my secret dream. After coming to the U.S. to complete my liberal arts degree at Wilson College, I interned in New York City in the fashion industry. I then ended up designing for private label brands for many years.
Indispensable wardrobe items: A longline black T-shirt and jeans.
Favorite places to shop: I like exploring various stores at the King of Prussia Mall and Suburban Square.
Fashion icons: Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy.
Best fashion ever: I got some beautiful artisan necklaces from Egypt a few years ago. They are one-of-a-kind, and I absolutely love them.
How fashion captivates her: It’s the perfect blend of creativity, passion, style, artistry and much more. It’s an expression, a mood, a captivating feeling. Most of all, it’s a platform through which you can empower people to be who they are and celebrate their authenticity.
Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: Use makeup to enhance your natural features by highlighting your best attributes, rather than trying to change your appearance.
Favorite fragrances: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, Dior Addict, Prada La Femme Intense, Kenzo Jungle L’Elephant.
Fashion no-no: Not staying true to your personal style. I believe embracing individuality, authenticity and staying true to you are most important.
Why fashion is important: Fashion is a form of self-expression and a reflection of your personality and style. It inspires confidence and gives a glimpse of who you are to the world. I believe fashion choices are deeply connected to our emotions, identity and cultural heritage.
