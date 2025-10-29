What’s the Halloween Weather Outlook Around the Main Line?

For those going out and taking little ones trick-or-treating on Halloween, weather has been on your mind this week. And until recently, rain looked likely, but we have good news for those venturing out in the neighborhood on October 31.

Thursday Rain

While our region needs the rain (it is abnormally dry right now), no one wants it on Friday. As of now, it appears the rain will be clearing out ahead of Friday evening’s festivities.

While we may be getting lucky in the Mid-Atlantic region and Delaware Valley specifically, other parts of the country will not be as fortunate with rain in the Northwest and Northeast. (Meanwhile, down in the Caribbean, category 5 Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica is being dubbed the “Storm of the Century,” with as much as 40 inches of rain expected.)

What Will the Weather Be Like on Halloween?

After a soaking on Thursday, overnight into Friday it will dry out, and we are expected to not see any precipitation by Halloween morning. There may still be slick spots on the road and lawns, so little ones should use caution running from house to house, but no raindrops should be falling.

The high Friday will be near 60 degrees between 2-3 p.m. with temps falling into the 50s by evening. Wind will make it feel cooler than the actual temperature (between 35 and 49 degrees). So bundle the kids up a bit and hold on to your hats (if your costume has one).

The rest of the Halloween weekend looks sunny and dry, with highs in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. This is much cooler than last Halloween when, believe it or not, it was in the 80s! (We were also experiencing even more intense drought conditions.)

This year’s Halloween weather will be more seasonally appropriate. “Get ready for spooky sunshine around on Friday. We expect to dry out just in time for trick-or-treating,” says Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio. That’s one less scary thing to think about on spooky Halloween. Boo!

