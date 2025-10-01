Where to Find Spooky Halloween Decorations Around the Main Line

The spookiest time of the year has arrived in the Main Line region. With Halloween looming, now is the time to throw out those dusty old decorations and spruce up your house for the holidays. These Halloween decorations from Main Line area stores, online purveyors and artists will make your house the talk of the town this season.

1238 Egypt Rd., Oaks

209 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Nest Home Decor’s two area locations are great places to score seasonal finds for fall. From faux jack-o’-lanterns and festive bunches of fall leaves and flowers to indoor and outdoor decorations for your home, these Main Line area boutiques are chock full of autumnal items.

1 W. Winona Ave., Norwood

This family-owned Delco convenience and variety store is a great place to pick up costumes and supplies if you want to support small business. Davis Trading Post has a festive selection of real and faux pumpkins, scarecrows, cornstalks, ghouls and ghosts to make your house the scariest in the neighborhood.

Various locations

If over-the-top Halloween decorations are what you’re looking for, that’s what you’ll get at Spirit Halloween. Order online or visit your local store, open seasonally—there are many around the Main Line and western suburbs. Some of the most outlandish displays include 10-foot-tall animatronics, fog machines capable of turning your block into a haunted graveyard and projectors that will make the side of your house look like a haunted mansion.

Etsy

Online shopping is one of the best ways to find cheap Halloween decorations from creative designers, and no place is better for burgeoning artists than Etsy. Get your decorations started with a bulk purchase of fake spiderwebs to deck your house as a spooktacular base. These zombie hands reaching up out of your lawn will fill trick-or-treaters with dread.

Lighting is a critical part of Halloween decorations, and it can be hard to get it just right. These ghost lanterns can sit on your porch or sidewalk and illuminate the way for guests into your spooky abode.

These cute ghost candles are absolutely adorable, and we know they won’t make your Halloween party smell dead.

Our region is home to some of the nation’s finest craftsmen and women, and Halloween is a great chance to take advantage of our talented local artists. Check out these ghost skull candles from PhillyCandles for a more intense candle choice.

Amazon

Fake ivy is a great way to add color and life to any room or wall, and this fake red ivy will give your front yard or bedroom an eerie vibe. Skeletons are just the goofy, campy fun your Halloween decorations need. Get skeletons with movable joints for under $30. Finally, these LED net lights will give your yard an ominous glow that perfectly suits the season.

