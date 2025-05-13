Follow These Hairstyle Tips to Look Good at Any Age

There’s no avoiding it. Things change as you age. You incorporate new products into your skincare routine. You add or subtract from your diet.

You make changes to your wardrobe. But as you consider these lifestyle shifts, don’t forget about your hair.

Celebrity hair stylist Lisa Chiccine has salons in Malvern, New York City and Palm Beach, Florida. And while a lady never reveals her age, it’s something Chiccine considers when a client sits in her chair. “Your hair is different when you’re young. Younger girls, with their adorable faces, don’t have any lines, so they’re not covering or compensating for anything. Their hair more voluminous and thicker,” says Chiccine. “Things start changing in your 40s—and at 50, you really have to know what works for you, because if you wear the wrong style, it’s going to show.”

Often, older women are convinced they’re experiencing hair loss, but this isn’t necessarily the case. “What actually happens is we lose density in the hair,” Chiccine says. “You may have just as many follicles with just as much hair, but each strand is a fraction of the size that it was.”

For aging hair, Kris Rosato, recommends products that are less cleansing and more hydrating. “We don’t produce the oils that we used to, so you don’t need to wash as often,” says the master stylist at Joseph Anthony’s flagship Glen Mills salon and spa. “But when you do wash, you want it to be something gentle.”

For Rosato, it’s all about suitability. “As you age, you want to make sure nothing’s drastic,” she says. “Things that are severe as you age are actually just going to make you look older, so you want to soften everything.”

As it turns out, softer hairstyles are exactly what’s trending this season. “We’re giving these soft, invisible layers that are bouncy,” says Chiccine. “We’re seeing a softness to bangs. I’m really loving everything we’re seeing right now because it’s really flattering.”

As Rosato says, hair is “moving again.”

Of course, not everyone can pull off the latest trendy look that’s sweeping hair-inspiration Pinterest boards across the country. “People come in and show me pictures of celebrities, and I say, ‘That’s a wig, that’s a topper and that’s extensions,’” says Rosato.

Remember “the Rachel?” Back in the Friends era, everyone was asking for Jennifer Aniston’s iconic cut. “Everybody had the same exact thing,” says stylist Artur Kirsh. “This season, there are so many different varieties. People are getting bored of looking the same all the time. Hair should reflect your personality.”

Rosato stresses that hair styles and trends aren’t one-size-fits-all. Long lengths don’t look fabulous on everyone—and just as many can’t pull off a pixie cut. Kirsh spends time at his Bala Cynwyd salon getting to know each client before doing anything to their hair. “It’s so personal,” he says. “It’s about being part of their lifestyle and creating something exciting. There are some amazing things you can bring out in a person just by looking at them and accentuating their features, eyes or structure.”

One of the best ways to spruce up your look at any age is through color. “Hair shouldn’t be all one color—it should have contrast,” say Kirsh, who loves to paint highlights for clients.

“As you age, you want to go for dark browns and soft blondes—something that’s complementary to your skin tone,” adds Rosato. “When you’re in your 20s, you can pretty much do anything because your skin tone allows it. As you mature and your hair starts to gray or your texture changes, so does the pigment in your skin. It’s a balancing act.”

In the years immediately following Covid, hair color trends incorporated the grays that everyone had to embrace while their salons were closed down. “We’re past that,” says Rosato. “Now we’re embracing what looks good on you.”

If you’re feeling like it’s time to freshen up your look, consider getting a professional’s opinion on a hair style that might accentuate the change. And remember this: “I always say bangs are cheaper than Botox,” says Chiccine.

