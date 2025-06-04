A Main Line Today Editor Shares Life Lessons She’s Learned From Golf

When I first picked up a golf club at the age of 6, I had no idea how the game would truly impact my life. Having played in college at the Division I level, I look back now and think how the game has shaped who I am and just how much I learned from the better part of my 26 years spent on the greens.

When I was growing up, you could find me most afternoons on the fairways of Chester County’s Moccasin Run Golf Club. Slow days at the course allowed me the freedom to practice shots everywhere, from fairway bunkers and sidehill lies to bump-and-run short game plays and lengthy shots from heavy rough. Through this tedious work, I learned just how important preparation is in any aspect of life.

Various weather conditions and the challenging layouts of the region’s courses taught me how to adapt—and do it quickly. When I didn’t have my best stuff, I learned other ways to score. Now, I’m confidently able to pivot in any situation that requires a Plan B, C or even Z.

On the fifth hole at Moccasin Run, a large pond sits in the middle of the fairway. It’s possible to clear the pond from the tee, but there were so many times I didn’t because I stood on the tee box and listened to the voice in my head that told me I couldn’t. On this hole, I learned the importance of confidence. To clear the water, I had to believe I could do it. Just as in life, confidence is key.

As a kid, I expressed frustration over how slightly weakening my grip or closing the club face just a single degree could drastically change the outcome of my shot. It’s truly a game of inches.

Perhaps most importantly, golf taught me the value of resilience. It isn’t a perfect game. When you can’t stop hooking your tee shot and you seem to miss every three-foot putt, it’s your inner perseverance that gets you to the 18th—and keeps you coming back.

Gina Lizzo is Main Line Today’s managing editor.

