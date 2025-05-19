Subscribe
Your Guide to Golf Courses and Clubs Around the Main Line Area

Bookmark this comprehensive list to the dozens of stunning golf courses and clubs in and around the Main Line region.

May 19, 2025   |By
golf courses around the Main Line
Adobe Stock/ espion

DelawareSoutheastern PennsylvaniaMaryland

Delaware

New Castle County

Back Creek Golf Club Middletown, (302) 378-6499
Semiprivate. Black: 74.4/136. Blue: 71.8/129. White: 69.4/127. Gold: 64.7/119. Red: 63.7/1134. 7,113 yards, par 71. Director of golf: David Metzler. Pro shop, driving range, restaurant, bar, banquet facilities.

Bidermann Golf Club Wilmington, (302) 655-3336
Private. Black: 73.4/133. Blue: 71.9/130. White: 68.6/123. Green: 66.6/120. 6,808 yards, par 72. Pro: Anthony Malizia III. Pro shop, restaurant.

Deerfield Golf Club Newark, (302) 368-6640
Public. Blue: 71/131. White: 69.6/130. Blended: 68.2/130. Gold: 66.3/124. Red: 71.5/131. 6,323 yards, par 70. Pro: Michael Tobiason. Pro shop, golf academy, practice facility, restaurant, bar.

Delcastle Golf Club Wilmington, (302) 998-9505
Public. Back: 70.8/121. Middle: 69.4/118. Forward: 64.7/102. 6,625 yards, par 72. Pro: Matt Storck. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

DuPont Country Club Rockland, (302) 654-4435
Private. DuPont Course: 70.6/133; 7,120 yards, par 71. Nemours Course: 69.6/123; 6,171 yards, par 71. Montchanin Course: 59.9/98; 4,283 yards, par 61. Director of golf: John Burke. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Ed Oliver Golf Club Wilmington, (302) 571-9041
Public. Black: 69.3/120. White: 68.2/118. Red: 66.3/113. Gold: 62.2/101. 6,190 yards. Pro: Tommy Ellison and Becky Dengler. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Fieldstone Golf Club Greenville, (302) 658-2600
Private. Black: 6,744 yards. Blue: 6,287 yards. White: 5,904 yards. Yellow: 5,292 yards. Par 71. Director of golf: Jim Larkin. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Frog Hollow Golf Club Middletown, (302) 376-6500
Semiprivate. Blue: 72.3/131. White: 70/128. Gold: 67.3/115. Red: 63.7/116. 6,608 yards, par 71. Pro: Patrick Keefe. Pro shop, restaurant, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility.

Newark Country Club Newark, (302) 368-7008
Private. 6,396 yards, par 71. Pro: Matt Bonanno. Pro shop (open to the public), restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Odessa National Golf Club Townsend, (302) 464-1007
Public. Black: 73.9/135. Blue: 71/128. White: 68.7/127. Gold: 66.9/124. Red: 61/110. 6,961 yards, par 72. Pro: Dale Loeslein. Pro shop, practice facilities.

Rock Manor Golf Course Wilmington, (302) 295-1400
Public. Black: 71.2/126. White: 69/123. Green: 66/119. Red: 63.4/108. 6,405 yards, par 71. Pro: Tom Breslin. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, driving range, practice facilities, putting green, outing pavilion.

The St. Anne’s Club Middletown, (302) 268-8888
Semiprivate. Black: 74.9/136. Blue: 73.3/133. White: 71.9/129. Gold: 65.6/1167. Red:63.7/113. 6,883, par 71. Pro: Jim Kealey. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

White Clay Creek Country Club Wilmington, (302) 994-6700
Semiprivate. Gold: 75/140. Black: 72.2/135. White: 69.6/131. Green: 66.9/118. Red: 63.2/111. 7,007 yards, par 72. Pro: Luke Neubauer. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Wilmington Country Club Wilmington, (302) 655-6022
Private. North Course Blue: 72.2/136. North Course White: 70.8/132. North Course Green: 72/124. 6,390 yards, par 71. South Course Black: 76/139. South Course Blue: 72.7/135. South Course White: 71.1/131. South Course Green: 72/131. 7,334 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Michael Shank. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Kent County

Eagle Creek Golf Course Dover Air Force Base, (302) 677-2988
Public. Blue/Black: 68.8/127. White: 67.3/125. Gold: 65/111. Red: 63.8/109. 6,026 yards, par 70. Pro: Tyler Beveridge. Snack bar, pro shop, driving range, practice area, restaurant, bar.

Garrisons Lake Golf Club Smyrna, (302) 659-1206
Public. Black: 74.3/130. Blue: 74/132. White: 71.6/125. Gold 67.9/121. Red: 69.5/121. 7,060 yards, par 72. GM: Steve Farrell. Pro shop, food concession.

Jonathan’s Landing Magnolia, (302) 697-8204
Public. Black: 70.9/119. Blue: 68.4/113. White: 65.8/106. Red: 68.1/115. 6,657 yards, par 71. GM: Chad Craft. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, driving range, putting green, chipping area.

Maple Dale Country Club Dover, (302) 674-4951
Private. Blue: 71.7/126. White: 70/124. Gold: 67.3/114. Red: 71.3/123. 6,672 yards, par 72. Pro: Chris Brosius. Pro shop, practice facility, banquet facility.

Wild Quail Golf and Country Club Wyoming, (302) 697-4653
Private. Blue: 72.6/126. White: 70.9/123. Gold: 68.4/122. Red: 70.2/118. 6,803 yards, par 72. Pro: Rick McCall Jr. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Sussex County

American Classic Golf Club Lewes, (302) 703-6662
Public. Nine holes. Blue: 2,376 yards. White: 1,999 yards. Red: 1,788 yards. Gold: 1,637 yards. Par 32. Pro: Sam Cresta. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Bayside Resort Golf Club Fenwick Island, (302) 436-3400
Semiprivate. Signature: 76.4/148. Championship: 73.2/142. Member: 71.4/139. Club: 67.2/126. Forward: 64.4/116. 7,525 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Bob Crowther. Pro shop, grill.

Baywood Greens Long Neck, (302) 947-9800
Public. Gold: 73.4/135. Black: 71/130. White: 69/125. Yellow: 64.8/107. Green: 58.9/93. 6,983 yards, par 72. Pro: Anthony Hollerback. Clubhouse, snack bar, restaurant, pro shop, banquet facility.

Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club Ocean View, (302) 537-5600
Semiprivate. 27 holes. Championship: 72.1-72.7/126-130. Back: 69.9-70.4/122-126. Club: 67.2-67.7/117-121. Foreward: 69.4-69.8/118-121. 6,766 yards, par 72. Pro: Michael Rushin. Pro shop, restaurant, snack bar, bar, banquet facility.

Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club Bethany Beach, (302) 539-1446
Private. Black: 71.4/128. White: 69.1/123. Gold: 66.2/118. Red: 65.2/117. Friendly: 60.6/104. 6,575 yards, par 71. Pro: Andy Hewitt. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Heritage Shores Bridgeville, (302) 337-7514
Public. Tournament: 73.7/143. Championship: 71/138. Middle: 68.5/133. Intermediate: 67.4/132. Forward: 63.4/123. 6,980 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Bret Marshall. Pro shop, restaurant, tavern.

Hooper’s Landing Golf Club Seaford, (302) 629-2890
Public. Blue: 71.6/129. White: 69.2/121. Gold: 66.6/113. Red: 70.7/116. 6,707 yards, par 72. Pro: Michael Connor. Pro shop, snack bar, putting green, driving range.

Kings Creek Country Club Rehoboth Beach, (302) 227-8953
Private. Crown: 72.7/134. IV: 70.6/122. III: 68.2/119. II: 65.2/116. I: 63.7/114. 6,560 yards, par 71. Pro: Kevin Wiest. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, putting green, driving range, banquet facility.

Midway Par 3 Lewes, (302) 645-7955
Public. Par 54; holes range from 65 to 150 yards. Pro shop.

Mulligan’s Pointe Georgetown, (302) 856-6283
Private. Black: 72.2/130. Gold: 71.1/127. Silver: 67.5/121. Green: 65.9/119. 6,684 yards, par 72. Pro: Shane Long. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Peninsula on the Indian River Bay Millsboro, (302) 947-4717
Private. Black: 75.4/145. Gold: 72.2/137. Silver: 70.7/132. Tournament: 69.2/130. Hybrid: 67.6/128. Jade: 71.1/131. Ruby: 66.4/119. Family: 58.5/104. 7,302 yards, par 72. Pro: Will Scarborough. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club Millsboro, (302) 933-8072
Semiprivate. Championship: 72.3/139. Blue: 69.6/135. White 67.7/125. Gold: 65.5/119. Red: 62.8/112. 6,661 yards, par 72. Pro: Ian Madinger. Pro shop, practice facility, indoor golf simulator, restaurant, bar/grille, outdoor seating, banquet facility.

The Rookery Milton, (302) 684-3000
Public. Blue: 70.7/128. White: 68.9/125. Red: 66.4/117. Gold: 63.5/114. 6,481 yards, par 71. Pro: Butch Holtzclaw. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, practice facility.

Rehoboth Beach Country Club Rehoboth Beach, (302) 227-3616
Private. Gold: 72.1/132. Blue: 71.1/130. White: 69/126. Green: 66.8/119. 6,612 yards, par 72. Pro: George Bushby. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

The Salt Pond Golf Club Bethany Beach, (302) 539-7525
Semiprivate. 56.5/96. 3,174 yards, par 61. Pro: Art Whaley. Pro shop, snack bar, putting green, driving range.

Shamrock Farms Par3 Golf Milton, (302) 684-1808
Public. 1,832 yards, par 54. Manager: Wendy Stenger. Snack bar, pavilion, putting green, pull carts, rental clubs, lessons.

Southeastern Pennsylvania

Chester County

Applebrook Golf Club Malvern, (610) 647-7660
Private. Black: 73.1/135. Orange: 71.4/129. Yellow: 68.5/124. White: 64.9/118. 6,737 yards, par 71. Pro: Dave McNabb. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, practice facility, guest rooms, training/performance center.

Applecross Country Club Downingtown, (484) 692-1010
Private. Black: 74.9/139. Gold: 71.8/134. Blue: 68.9/130. Green: 65.6/113. 7,010 yards, par 72. Director of instruction: Eric MacCluen. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, practice facility, pool.

Broad Run Golfer’s Club West Chester, (610) 738-4410
Public. Black: 73.4/139. Blue: 71.6/136. White: 70.3/132. Lime: 68.2/128. Yellow: 67/126. 6,751 yards, par 72. Pro: Tom Morgan. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range.

Chester Valley Golf Club Malvern, (610) 647-4007
Private. Blue: 72.7/139. White: 70.3/132. Green: 69.1/125. Gold: 67.4/124. 6,686 yards, par 70. Pro: Samuel Ambrose. Pro shop, driving range, practice facility, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pool, racquet sports.

Coatesville Country Club Coatesville, (610) 384-3200
Private. Blue: 70.7/127. White: 69.6/126. Gold: 67.6/121. Green: 63.8/113. 6,411 yards, par 71. Pro: Evan Mitchell. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility, locker rooms, pool.

Concord Country Club West Chester, (610) 459-2200
Private. Black: 73.3/137. Blue: 70.6/135. White: 67.5/124. Orange: 69.2/123. 6,936 yards, par 71. Pro: Mike Moses. Pro shop, practice facility, restaurant.

Downingtown Golf Club Downingtown, (610) 269-2000
Semiprivate. I: 72.1/134. II: 70.3/131. III: 68.6/122. IV: 66.6/119. V: 69.7/123. 6,642 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Andrew Braun. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

French Creek Golf Club Elverson, (610) 913-6330
Private. Back: 73/140. Member: 71.2/137. Middle: 67.2/124. Forward: 69.2/124. 6,725 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Mike Timmons. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, practice facilities.

Hartefeld National Avondale, (610) 268-8800
Private. 74.2/142. 6,964 yards, par 72. Director of golf: RG Hackett. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Hershey’s Mill Golf Club West Chester, (610) 431-1600
Private. Black: 71.8/132. Blue: 70.3/129. Silver: 68.8/127. Tan: 67/20. Green: 69.7/122. 6,492 yards, par 71. Pro: Matt Harvey. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility.

Honeybrook Golf Club Honey Brook, (610) 273-0207
Semiprivate. Blue: 69.6/126. White: 68.3/123. Yellow: 64.1/114. Red: 63.5/113. Light Blue: 61.8/110. 6,341 yards, par 70. Pro: Duane Lent. Pro shop, bar.

Ingleside Golf Club Thorndale, (610) 384-9128
Public. Blue: 63.8/115. White: 62.6/111. Red: 60.6/106. 5,105 yards, par 68. Pro: J.T. Holsman. Pro shop, snack bar, driving range.

Inniscrone Golf Club Avondale, (610) 268-8200
Semiprivate. Black: 72.5/138. Gold: 70.3/136. Green: 68.8/127. White: 70.1/125. Blue: 65.5/117. 6,611 yards, par 70. Pro: Tim Brown. Pro shop, snack bar, bar.

Kennett Square Golf & Country Club Kennett Square, (610) 444-5239
Private. Black: 72.5/136. Blue: 71.1/133. White: 68/124. Red: 72/129. 6,416 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Ryan Nuechterlein. Pro shop, clubhouse, racquet sports, pool, banquet facility, full-service dining options.

Kimberton Golf Club Phoenixville, (610) 933-8836
Public. Blue: 70.1/120. White: 68.8/117. Gold: 64.1/108. Red: 67.7/112. 6,304 yards, par 70. Pro: Joe Daley. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, banquet facility.

Moccasin Run Golf Course Atglen, (610) 593-2600
Public. Blue: 71.2/124. White: 69.6/121. Gold: 66.3/114. Red: 68.7/114. 6,509 yards, par 72. Pro: Rodney King. Pro shop, Shotgun Pub & Grille, event facility, driving range, practice facility, bar, restaurant.

Penn Oaks Golf Club West Chester, (610) 399-0501
Private. Crown: 72.6/137. William Penn: 71.2/133. Cannon: 69.1/129. Liberty Bell: 66.9/123. 6,689 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Jesse Hallett. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range, halfway house, locker rooms.

Phoenixville Country Club Phoenixville, (610) 933-3727
Private. 69.1/129; 5,572 yards, par 70. Pro: Matt Dever. Pro shop, clubhouse, banquet facility.

Pickering Valley Golf Club Phoenixville, (610) 933-2223
Public. Blue: 71.5/127. White: 68.7/124. Red: 65.5/118. 6,535 yards, par 72. Pro: Bobby Bohrer. Pro shop, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range.

Radley Run Country Club West Chester, (610) 793-1660
Private. Blue: 73.7/137. White: 71.7/135. Gold: 69.3/130. Red: 68.2/124. 6,847 yards, par 72. Pro: Jon Arthur. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility, pool.

RiverCrest Golf Club & Preserve Phoenixville, (610) 933-4700
Private. Black: 72.6/136. Blue: 70.6/132. White: 69/129. Green: 67.3/126. Red: 70.8/127. Gold: 66.6/114. 6,869 yards, par 72. Pro: Brian Moose. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, locker rooms, fitness center, massage rooms, clubhouse.

Spring Hollow Golf Club Spring City, (610) 948-5566
Public. Blue: 67/118. White: 65.8/114. Gold: 63.3./110. Red: 64.8/108. 6,018 yards, par 70. Operations manager: Robert Seabourne. Pro shop, snack bar, restaurant, banquet facility.

Stonewall Elverson, (610) 286-3030
Private. North Course Black: 73.6/138. North Course Blue: 70.4/133. North Course White: 68/130. North Course Green: 70.3/124. 6,825 yards, par 70. Old Course Black: 74.1/139. Old Course Blue: 71.6/136. Old Course White: 69.4/131. Green: 71.3/129. 6,980 yards, par 70. Pro: Ryan Lagergren. Practice facilities, locker rooms, guest rooms, restaurant.

Waynesborough Country Club Paoli, (610) 296-2122
Private. Gold: 74.7/140. Black: 72.5/138. Blue: 71.3/135. White: 70/131. Green: 66.8/120. 7,063 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Adam Brigham. Restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, racquet sports, pool.

West Chester Golf & Country Club West Chester, (610) 696-0150
Private. Blue: 67.9/126. Red: 71/124. 5,606 yards, par 70. Pro: Duke Matzik. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, tennis, pool.

White Manor Country Club Malvern, (610) 647-1070
Private. Silver: 74.1/141. Bronze: 72.7/135. Black: 70.4/131. Green: 67.9/122. Blue: 69.9/123. 7,055 yards, par 71. Pro: Marc Levine. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, tennis, pool.

Whitford Country Club Exton, (610) 269-2150
Private. Black: 73.3/139. Blue: 72.1/137. White: 69.8/132. Green: 70.1/122. 6,768 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Michael Ladden. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range, racquet sports, pool.

Wyncote Golf Club Oxford, (610) 932-8900
Semiprivate. Black: 74.3/140. Blue: 72.3/135. White: 70.4/125. Gold: 71.6/126. 7,148 yards, par 72. Pro: Tim Brown. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, practice facility.

Delaware County

Aronimink Golf Club Newtown Square, (610) 356-8000
Private. Black: 75.5/138. Blue: 72.2/130. White: 69.7/125. Red: 71.6/132. 7,267 yards, par 70. Pro: Jeff Kiddie. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, locker rooms, racquet sports, fitness center, pool.

The Golf Course at Glen Mills Glen Mills, (610) 558-2142
Public. Black: 72.3/138. Blue: 70.7/134. White: 69.4/130. Green: 66.7/122. Red: 62/114. 6,646 yards, par 71. Pro: Bob Pfister. Pro shop, restaurant, practice facility, driving range, locker rooms.

Llanerch Country Club Havertown, (610) 446-2232
Private. Blue: 73.5/143. Orange: 72.1/140. White: 70.6/137. Yellow: 68.4/133. Red: 70.4/124. 6,855 yards, par 73. Director of golf: Chris Wilkinson. Pro shop, bar, grill, banquet facility, tennis, pool.

McCall Golf Club Upper Darby, (610) 734-7900
Private. Back: 63.9/115. Middle: 63.1/114. Front: 62/110. 4,439 yards, par 66. Pro: Eric Figueroa. Pro shop, meeting-conference facilities, tennis, locker rooms, volleyball, barber services, grill.

Paxon Hollow Country Club Media, (610) 353-0220
Public. Blue: 67.7/125. White: 66.2/121. Red: 67.5/117. Gold: 64.1/115. 5,709 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Dan Malley. Pro shop, bar, grill, banquet facility, practice facility.

Radnor Valley Country Club Villanova, (610) 688-9450
Private. Blue: 72.7/139. White: 71.2/137. Green: 68.3/132. Red: 70.1/127. 6,572 yards, par 70. Pro: John Esher-Hagel. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility, tennis, pool.

Rolling Green Golf Club Springfield, (610) 544-4500
Private. Black: 75.1/144. Blue: 73.9/141. White: 72.2/134. Yellow: 69.7/129. Red: 67.3/124. 7,014 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Scott Chisholm. Pro shop, clubhouse.

Springfield Country Club Springfield, (610) 543-9860
Public. Blue: 69.3/128. White: 67.6/124. Red: 63.8/115. 5,871 yards, par 70. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility.

The Springhaven Club Wallingford, (610) 876-8187
Private. Back: 70.9/128. Middle: 69.2/125. Forward: 66.2/114. 6,518 yards, par 70. Pro: Ben Debski. Pro shop, restaurant, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range, chipping and putting green, pool, conference facilities.

St. Davids Golf Club Wayne, (610) 688-2010
Private. Black: 72.1/133. Silver: 70.3/131. Gold: 67.9/126. Green: 64.8/114. 6,608 yards, par 70. Pro: Tyler Santacroce. Pro shop, clubhouse, racquet sports, banquet facility, driving range.

Montgomery County

The 1912 Club Plymouth Meeting, (610) 272-4050
Private. Black: 73.1/134. White: 69.9/139. Gold: 67.7/124. Red: 66.1/119. 6,951 yards, par 72. Pro: Michael Loper. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, tennis, pool.

Bala Golf Club Philadelphia, (215) 473-8504
Private. Blue: 66.8/130. White: 65.4/129. Red: 68.2/120. Yellow: 63/111. 5,306 yards, par 68. Pro: Chris Barletta. Pro shop, restaurant, banquet facility.

Bella Vista Golf Course Gilbertsville, (610) 705-1855
Public. Blue: 70/135. White: 68.4/126. Gold: 66.4/121. Red: 68.2/120. 6,474 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Kyle Ruane. Pro shop, banquet facilities, driving range, practice facilities, bar, grill.

Blue Bell Country Club Blue Bell, (215) 616-8100
Private. Gold: 73.7/143. Blue: 72.3/138. White: 70.2/135. Silver: 68/125. Yellow: 66.2/123. Red: 68.6/125. 6,920 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Joey Pohle. Pool, fitness center, pro shop, banquet facilities, meeting and conference facilities, tennis, driving range, practice facilities, bar, grill.

Bluestone Country Club Blue Bell, (215) 646-2300
Private. Black: 72.5/132, Blue: 70.7/126. Gold: 68.5/124. Red: 66.7/120. 6,455 yards, par 71. Pro: Chris Gardner. Tennis facility, banquet hall, pool, restaurant, practice facilities.

Cedarbrook Country Club Blue Bell, (215) 646-9410
Private. Black: 74/133. Blue: 71.9/128. White: 69.4/125. Orange: 70.5/125. Yellow: 63.6/112. 7,039 yards, par 72. Pro: Ron Pine. Clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, bocce, pool, snack bar, restaurant, banquet facilities, practice facilities, indoor golf simulator, pro shop.

The Club at Shannondell Audubon, (610) 666-7600
Public. Blue: 69.9/121. White: 68.1/120. Gold: 65.3/113. Red: 69.5/115. 5,990 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Jason Sorom. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pool.

Green Valley Country Club Lafayette Hill, (610) 828-3000
Private. Blue: 73.1/137. White: 71/133. Gold: 68.2/127. Red: 64.3/119. 6,744 yards, par 71. Pro: John Cooper. Banquet facilities, tennis, pool, meeting and conference facilities.

Gulph Mills Golf Club King of Prussia, (610) 828-0717
Private. Blue: 72.6/139. White: 70.5/131. Yellow: 68.2/123. Red: 70.4/126. 6,627 yards, par 71. Pro: Tom Gilbert. Paddle sports, trapshooting, restaurant.

Hickory Valley Golf Club Gilbertsville, (610) 754-7733
Public. Presidential Course Black: 72.6/136. Presidential Course White: 70.6/132. Presidential Course Gold: 67.7/118. Presidential Course Red: 70.9/125. 6,721 yards, par 72. Ambassador Course Black: 70.8/119. Ambassador Course White: 68.9/116. Ambassador Course Gold: 65.1/105. Ambassador Course Red: 68.9/112. 6,369 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Steve Holauchock. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, banquet facility, driving range.

Jeffersonville Golf Club Jeffersonville, (610) 539-0422
Public. Yellow: 70.8/134. Green: 69.4/132. White: 64.9/125. 6,430 yards, par 70. Pro: Michael Housley. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility.

Landis Creek Golf Club Limerick, (610) 495-6945
Public. Blue: 69/120. White: 67.3/116. Yellow: 63.8/109. Red: 62.7/107. 6,019 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Jason Hilz. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Linfield National Golf Club Linfield, (610) 495-8455
Public. Blue: 69.8/123. White: 68.1/118. Gold: 67.3/108. Red: 68.7/114. 6,365 yards, par 71. Pro: Robert Kleckner. Pro shop, bar, grill.

Macoby Run Golf Course Green Lane, (215) 541-0161
Public. Blue: 70.9/126. White: 60.7/123. Gold: 65.6/110. Red: 68.1/112. 6,405 yards, par 72. Pro shop manager: Sheila Hersh-Schaffer. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pavilion, practice facility.

Mainland Golf Course Harleysville, (215) 256-9548
Public. Blue: 67.8/118. White: 65.9/116. Gold: 62.7/109. Red: 65.6/113. 6,146 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Andrew Oliveira. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, enclosed pavilion, halfway house, driving range.

Merion Golf Club Ardmore, (610) 642-5600
Private. East Course Back: 73.4/146. East Course Middle: 71.3/144. East Course Forward: 69.5/136. 6,590 yards, par 70. West Course Back: 69.6/129. West Course Middle: 68.6/126. West Course Forward: 66.8/122. 6,019 yards, par 70. Pro: Scott Nye. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, locker rooms.

Old York Road Country Club Springhouse, (215) 643-0180
Private. Black: 72.9/134. White: 71.1/132. Emerald: 68.5/126. Ruby: 70.3/126. 6,558 yards, par 71. Pro: Jared Murosky. Restaurant, bar, banquet facility, conference center.

Overbrook Golf Club Villanova, (610) 688-4000
Private. Black: 72.3/131. Blue: 71.1/126. White: 68.6/120. Red: 71.5/126. 6,575 yards, par 70. Pro: Eric Kennedy. Restaurant, bar, banquet facility, racquet sports, pool, bowling.

Philadelphia Country Club Gladwyne, (610) 525-6000
Private. Black: 74.7/136, Blue: 73.6/132. White: 72.1/130. Green: 69.3/128. Gold: 67/125. 6,976 yards, par 71. Pro: Scott Reilly. Clubhouse, bar, grill, fitness center, locker rooms, pool, tennis, pickleball, squash, outdoor dining, meeting and conference facilities, banquet facilities.

Philadelphia Cricket Club Flourtown, (215) 247-6001
Private. Militia Hill Course I: 75/136. Militia Hill Course II: 72.8/133. Militia Hill Course III: 71/125, Militia Hill Course IV: 67/119. 7,227 yards, par 72. Wissahickon Course I: 74.8/140. Wissahickon Course II: 72.8/134. Wissahickon Course III: 70.4/130. Wissahickon Course IV: 67/123. 7,119 yards, par 70. St. Martins Course I: 66.4/119. St. Martins Course II: 67.6/113. 2,676 yards, par 35. Director of golf: Jim Smith Jr. Pro shop, bar, banquet facility, racquet sports, cricket, softball, soccer, croquet, bridge, bowling, trapshooting, pool.

PineCrest Country Club Lansdale, (215) 855-6112
Public. Blue: 69.4/132. White: 67/129. Gold: 64.9/120. Red: 68.4/120. 6,331 yards, par 70. Pro: Thomas Regan. Pro shop, bar, grill, banquet facility.

Raven’s Claw Golf Club Pottstown, (610) 495-4710
Semiprivate. Black: 71/130. Blue: 70.1/128. White: 68.2/124. Yellow: 65.3/116. Red: 66.9/112. 6,739 yards, par 71. Director of golf: James A. Bromley. Pro shop, grill, banquet facilities.

Skippack Golf Club Skippack, (610) 584-4226
Public. Blue: 68/122. White: 66.6/117. Gold: 63.6/111. 5,790 yards, par 71. Pro: Darryl Lock. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, driving range.

Spring Ford Country Club Royersford, (610) 948-0580
Private. Black: 72.6/143. Blue: 71.2/142. White: 69.5/137. Gold: 67.5/133. Green: 65.6/133. Red: 64.4/126. Silver: 62.9/123. 6,713 yards, par 72. Pro: Rich Steinmetz. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pool, practice facility.

Sunnybrook Golf Club Plymouth Meeting, (610) 828-9617
Private. Black: 74.8/146. Blue: 72.6/141. White: 70.4/138. Gold: 68.7/134. Green: 65.9/129. 7,027 yards, par 72. Pro: Greg Wingate. Pro shop, clubhouse.

Talamore Country Club Ambler, (215) 641-1300
Private. Black: 73.3/144. Gold: 71.4/140. Blue: 68.7/136. White: 66/132. Green: 63.1/125. 6,641 yards, par 71. Pro: Andy Watters. Pro shop, bar, snack bar, restaurant, pool, driving range, tennis, banquet facilities.

Turtle Creek Golf Course Limerick, (610) 489-5133
Public. Gold: 72.2/123. Blue: 70.4/120. White: 67.7/112. Red: 69.6/113. 6,702 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Rich Krause. Pro shop, bar, driving range.

Union League Liberty Hill Lafayette Hill, (610) 238-4580
Private. Player: 76.2/146. Blue: 74.4/143. White: 72.7/140. Gold: 70.6/131. 7,471 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Sean Palmer. Practice facility, board room, conference center, clubhouse, banquet facility.

Whitemarsh Valley Country Club Lafayette Hill, (215) 233-3901
Private. Blue: 74/140. White: 72.1/135. Green: 70.3/129. Gold: 74.1/135. Red: 71.1/130. 6,902 yards, par 72. Pro: David Pagett. Pro shop, banquet facility.

Maryland

Bulle Rock Golf Course Havre de Grace, (410) 939-8887
Semiprivate. Black: 75.6/147. Gold: 73.1/141. Blue: 71/137. White: 69.2/133. Green: 66/127. Red: 71.7/139. Teal: 65.3/119. 7,375 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Matt Summers. Pro shop, bar, grill, practice facility with full driving range, short-game area, banquet facilities, locker rooms, restaurant.

Chesapeake Bay Golf Club North East, (410) 287-0200; Rising Sun, (410) 658-4343
Public. Chesapeake: 74.1/125. Bay: 70/8/123. Pines: 68.6/121. Heron: 65.4/109. Gold: 62/100. Blue: 56.1/81. 7,108 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Andrew Barbin. Pro shop, restaurant, snack bar, indoor simulators banquet facilities.

Chester River Yacht and Country Club Chestertown, (410) 778-3818
Private. Gold: 71.9/131. Silver: 70.2/125. Green: 67.6/121. Blue: 65.1/113. White: 62.7/107. 6,349 yards, par 71. Pro: Dan Philippon. Pro shop, restaurant, lounge, banquet facilities.

Nutters Crossing Golf Course Salisbury, (410) 860-4653
Public. Black: 71.3/131. Blue: 68.8/124. White: 67.1/116. Red: 70.9/121. 6,426 yards, par 72. Pro: David Combs. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Ocean City Golf Club Berlin, (410) 641-1779
Public. Seaside Course Black: 71.4/122. Seaside Course Blue: 69.9/119. Seaside Course White: 67.4/116. Seaside Course Red: 71.5/123. 6,701 yards, par 72. Newport Bay Course Black: 71/126. Newport Bay Course Blue: 69.4/119. Newport Bay Course White: 67.5/113. Newport Bay Course Red: 71.5/119. 6,657 yards, par 72. Pro: Buddy Sass. Pro shop, practice facility, clubhouse.

Wetlands Golf Course Aberdeen, (410) 273-7488
Public. Black: 73/130. Blue: 71.7/125. White: 68.9/121. Red: 68.8/114. 6,728 yards, par 71. Head pro: Bruce Dinsmore. Pro shop, restaurant, banquet facilities, practice range.

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

