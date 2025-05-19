Your Guide to Golf Courses and Clubs Around the Main Line Area

Delaware

New Castle County

Back Creek Golf Club Middletown, (302) 378-6499

Semiprivate. Black: 74.4/136. Blue: 71.8/129. White: 69.4/127. Gold: 64.7/119. Red: 63.7/1134. 7,113 yards, par 71. Director of golf: David Metzler. Pro shop, driving range, restaurant, bar, banquet facilities.

Bidermann Golf Club Wilmington, (302) 655-3336

Private. Black: 73.4/133. Blue: 71.9/130. White: 68.6/123. Green: 66.6/120. 6,808 yards, par 72. Pro: Anthony Malizia III. Pro shop, restaurant.

Deerfield Golf Club Newark, (302) 368-6640

Public. Blue: 71/131. White: 69.6/130. Blended: 68.2/130. Gold: 66.3/124. Red: 71.5/131. 6,323 yards, par 70. Pro: Michael Tobiason. Pro shop, golf academy, practice facility, restaurant, bar.

Delcastle Golf Club Wilmington, (302) 998-9505

Public. Back: 70.8/121. Middle: 69.4/118. Forward: 64.7/102. 6,625 yards, par 72. Pro: Matt Storck. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

DuPont Country Club Rockland, (302) 654-4435

Private. DuPont Course: 70.6/133; 7,120 yards, par 71. Nemours Course: 69.6/123; 6,171 yards, par 71. Montchanin Course: 59.9/98; 4,283 yards, par 61. Director of golf: John Burke. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Ed Oliver Golf Club Wilmington, (302) 571-9041

Public. Black: 69.3/120. White: 68.2/118. Red: 66.3/113. Gold: 62.2/101. 6,190 yards. Pro: Tommy Ellison and Becky Dengler. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Fieldstone Golf Club Greenville, (302) 658-2600

Private. Black: 6,744 yards. Blue: 6,287 yards. White: 5,904 yards. Yellow: 5,292 yards. Par 71. Director of golf: Jim Larkin. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Frog Hollow Golf Club Middletown, (302) 376-6500

Semiprivate. Blue: 72.3/131. White: 70/128. Gold: 67.3/115. Red: 63.7/116. 6,608 yards, par 71. Pro: Patrick Keefe. Pro shop, restaurant, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility.

Newark Country Club Newark, (302) 368-7008

Private. 6,396 yards, par 71. Pro: Matt Bonanno. Pro shop (open to the public), restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Odessa National Golf Club Townsend, (302) 464-1007

Public. Black: 73.9/135. Blue: 71/128. White: 68.7/127. Gold: 66.9/124. Red: 61/110. 6,961 yards, par 72. Pro: Dale Loeslein. Pro shop, practice facilities.

Rock Manor Golf Course Wilmington, (302) 295-1400

Public. Black: 71.2/126. White: 69/123. Green: 66/119. Red: 63.4/108. 6,405 yards, par 71. Pro: Tom Breslin. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, driving range, practice facilities, putting green, outing pavilion.

The St. Anne’s Club Middletown, (302) 268-8888

Semiprivate. Black: 74.9/136. Blue: 73.3/133. White: 71.9/129. Gold: 65.6/1167. Red:63.7/113. 6,883, par 71. Pro: Jim Kealey. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

White Clay Creek Country Club Wilmington, (302) 994-6700

Semiprivate. Gold: 75/140. Black: 72.2/135. White: 69.6/131. Green: 66.9/118. Red: 63.2/111. 7,007 yards, par 72. Pro: Luke Neubauer. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Wilmington Country Club Wilmington, (302) 655-6022

Private. North Course Blue: 72.2/136. North Course White: 70.8/132. North Course Green: 72/124. 6,390 yards, par 71. South Course Black: 76/139. South Course Blue: 72.7/135. South Course White: 71.1/131. South Course Green: 72/131. 7,334 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Michael Shank. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Kent County

Eagle Creek Golf Course Dover Air Force Base, (302) 677-2988

Public. Blue/Black: 68.8/127. White: 67.3/125. Gold: 65/111. Red: 63.8/109. 6,026 yards, par 70. Pro: Tyler Beveridge. Snack bar, pro shop, driving range, practice area, restaurant, bar.

Garrisons Lake Golf Club Smyrna, (302) 659-1206

Public. Black: 74.3/130. Blue: 74/132. White: 71.6/125. Gold 67.9/121. Red: 69.5/121. 7,060 yards, par 72. GM: Steve Farrell. Pro shop, food concession.

Jonathan’s Landing Magnolia, (302) 697-8204

Public. Black: 70.9/119. Blue: 68.4/113. White: 65.8/106. Red: 68.1/115. 6,657 yards, par 71. GM: Chad Craft. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, driving range, putting green, chipping area.

Maple Dale Country Club Dover, (302) 674-4951

Private. Blue: 71.7/126. White: 70/124. Gold: 67.3/114. Red: 71.3/123. 6,672 yards, par 72. Pro: Chris Brosius. Pro shop, practice facility, banquet facility.

Wild Quail Golf and Country Club Wyoming, (302) 697-4653

Private. Blue: 72.6/126. White: 70.9/123. Gold: 68.4/122. Red: 70.2/118. 6,803 yards, par 72. Pro: Rick McCall Jr. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Sussex County

American Classic Golf Club Lewes, (302) 703-6662

Public. Nine holes. Blue: 2,376 yards. White: 1,999 yards. Red: 1,788 yards. Gold: 1,637 yards. Par 32. Pro: Sam Cresta. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Bayside Resort Golf Club Fenwick Island, (302) 436-3400

Semiprivate. Signature: 76.4/148. Championship: 73.2/142. Member: 71.4/139. Club: 67.2/126. Forward: 64.4/116. 7,525 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Bob Crowther. Pro shop, grill.

Baywood Greens Long Neck, (302) 947-9800

Public. Gold: 73.4/135. Black: 71/130. White: 69/125. Yellow: 64.8/107. Green: 58.9/93. 6,983 yards, par 72. Pro: Anthony Hollerback. Clubhouse, snack bar, restaurant, pro shop, banquet facility.

Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club Ocean View, (302) 537-5600

Semiprivate. 27 holes. Championship: 72.1-72.7/126-130. Back: 69.9-70.4/122-126. Club: 67.2-67.7/117-121. Foreward: 69.4-69.8/118-121. 6,766 yards, par 72. Pro: Michael Rushin. Pro shop, restaurant, snack bar, bar, banquet facility.

Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club Bethany Beach, (302) 539-1446

Private. Black: 71.4/128. White: 69.1/123. Gold: 66.2/118. Red: 65.2/117. Friendly: 60.6/104. 6,575 yards, par 71. Pro: Andy Hewitt. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Heritage Shores Bridgeville, (302) 337-7514

Public. Tournament: 73.7/143. Championship: 71/138. Middle: 68.5/133. Intermediate: 67.4/132. Forward: 63.4/123. 6,980 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Bret Marshall. Pro shop, restaurant, tavern.

Hooper’s Landing Golf Club Seaford, (302) 629-2890

Public. Blue: 71.6/129. White: 69.2/121. Gold: 66.6/113. Red: 70.7/116. 6,707 yards, par 72. Pro: Michael Connor. Pro shop, snack bar, putting green, driving range.

Kings Creek Country Club Rehoboth Beach, (302) 227-8953

Private. Crown: 72.7/134. IV: 70.6/122. III: 68.2/119. II: 65.2/116. I: 63.7/114. 6,560 yards, par 71. Pro: Kevin Wiest. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, putting green, driving range, banquet facility.

Midway Par 3 Lewes, (302) 645-7955

Public. Par 54; holes range from 65 to 150 yards. Pro shop.

Mulligan’s Pointe Georgetown, (302) 856-6283

Private. Black: 72.2/130. Gold: 71.1/127. Silver: 67.5/121. Green: 65.9/119. 6,684 yards, par 72. Pro: Shane Long. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Peninsula on the Indian River Bay Millsboro, (302) 947-4717

Private. Black: 75.4/145. Gold: 72.2/137. Silver: 70.7/132. Tournament: 69.2/130. Hybrid: 67.6/128. Jade: 71.1/131. Ruby: 66.4/119. Family: 58.5/104. 7,302 yards, par 72. Pro: Will Scarborough. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Plantation Lakes Golf and Country Club Millsboro, (302) 933-8072

Semiprivate. Championship: 72.3/139. Blue: 69.6/135. White 67.7/125. Gold: 65.5/119. Red: 62.8/112. 6,661 yards, par 72. Pro: Ian Madinger. Pro shop, practice facility, indoor golf simulator, restaurant, bar/grille, outdoor seating, banquet facility.

The Rookery Milton, (302) 684-3000

Public. Blue: 70.7/128. White: 68.9/125. Red: 66.4/117. Gold: 63.5/114. 6,481 yards, par 71. Pro: Butch Holtzclaw. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, practice facility.

Rehoboth Beach Country Club Rehoboth Beach, (302) 227-3616

Private. Gold: 72.1/132. Blue: 71.1/130. White: 69/126. Green: 66.8/119. 6,612 yards, par 72. Pro: George Bushby. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

The Salt Pond Golf Club Bethany Beach, (302) 539-7525

Semiprivate. 56.5/96. 3,174 yards, par 61. Pro: Art Whaley. Pro shop, snack bar, putting green, driving range.

Shamrock Farms Par3 Golf Milton, (302) 684-1808

Public. 1,832 yards, par 54. Manager: Wendy Stenger. Snack bar, pavilion, putting green, pull carts, rental clubs, lessons.

Southeastern Pennsylvania

Chester County

Applebrook Golf Club Malvern, (610) 647-7660

Private. Black: 73.1/135. Orange: 71.4/129. Yellow: 68.5/124. White: 64.9/118. 6,737 yards, par 71. Pro: Dave McNabb. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, practice facility, guest rooms, training/performance center.

Applecross Country Club Downingtown, (484) 692-1010

Private. Black: 74.9/139. Gold: 71.8/134. Blue: 68.9/130. Green: 65.6/113. 7,010 yards, par 72. Director of instruction: Eric MacCluen. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, practice facility, pool.

Broad Run Golfer’s Club West Chester, (610) 738-4410

Public. Black: 73.4/139. Blue: 71.6/136. White: 70.3/132. Lime: 68.2/128. Yellow: 67/126. 6,751 yards, par 72. Pro: Tom Morgan. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range.

Chester Valley Golf Club Malvern, (610) 647-4007

Private. Blue: 72.7/139. White: 70.3/132. Green: 69.1/125. Gold: 67.4/124. 6,686 yards, par 70. Pro: Samuel Ambrose. Pro shop, driving range, practice facility, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pool, racquet sports.

Coatesville Country Club Coatesville, (610) 384-3200

Private. Blue: 70.7/127. White: 69.6/126. Gold: 67.6/121. Green: 63.8/113. 6,411 yards, par 71. Pro: Evan Mitchell. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility, locker rooms, pool.

Concord Country Club West Chester, (610) 459-2200

Private. Black: 73.3/137. Blue: 70.6/135. White: 67.5/124. Orange: 69.2/123. 6,936 yards, par 71. Pro: Mike Moses. Pro shop, practice facility, restaurant.

Downingtown Golf Club Downingtown, (610) 269-2000

Semiprivate. I: 72.1/134. II: 70.3/131. III: 68.6/122. IV: 66.6/119. V: 69.7/123. 6,642 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Andrew Braun. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

French Creek Golf Club Elverson, (610) 913-6330

Private. Back: 73/140. Member: 71.2/137. Middle: 67.2/124. Forward: 69.2/124. 6,725 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Mike Timmons. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, practice facilities.

Hartefeld National Avondale, (610) 268-8800

Private. 74.2/142. 6,964 yards, par 72. Director of golf: RG Hackett. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Hershey’s Mill Golf Club West Chester, (610) 431-1600

Private. Black: 71.8/132. Blue: 70.3/129. Silver: 68.8/127. Tan: 67/20. Green: 69.7/122. 6,492 yards, par 71. Pro: Matt Harvey. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility.

Honeybrook Golf Club Honey Brook, (610) 273-0207

Semiprivate. Blue: 69.6/126. White: 68.3/123. Yellow: 64.1/114. Red: 63.5/113. Light Blue: 61.8/110. 6,341 yards, par 70. Pro: Duane Lent. Pro shop, bar.

Ingleside Golf Club Thorndale, (610) 384-9128

Public. Blue: 63.8/115. White: 62.6/111. Red: 60.6/106. 5,105 yards, par 68. Pro: J.T. Holsman. Pro shop, snack bar, driving range.

Inniscrone Golf Club Avondale, (610) 268-8200

Semiprivate. Black: 72.5/138. Gold: 70.3/136. Green: 68.8/127. White: 70.1/125. Blue: 65.5/117. 6,611 yards, par 70. Pro: Tim Brown. Pro shop, snack bar, bar.

Kennett Square Golf & Country Club Kennett Square, (610) 444-5239

Private. Black: 72.5/136. Blue: 71.1/133. White: 68/124. Red: 72/129. 6,416 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Ryan Nuechterlein. Pro shop, clubhouse, racquet sports, pool, banquet facility, full-service dining options.

Kimberton Golf Club Phoenixville, (610) 933-8836

Public. Blue: 70.1/120. White: 68.8/117. Gold: 64.1/108. Red: 67.7/112. 6,304 yards, par 70. Pro: Joe Daley. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, banquet facility.

Moccasin Run Golf Course Atglen, (610) 593-2600

Public. Blue: 71.2/124. White: 69.6/121. Gold: 66.3/114. Red: 68.7/114. 6,509 yards, par 72. Pro: Rodney King. Pro shop, Shotgun Pub & Grille, event facility, driving range, practice facility, bar, restaurant.

Penn Oaks Golf Club West Chester, (610) 399-0501

Private. Crown: 72.6/137. William Penn: 71.2/133. Cannon: 69.1/129. Liberty Bell: 66.9/123. 6,689 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Jesse Hallett. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range, halfway house, locker rooms.

Phoenixville Country Club Phoenixville, (610) 933-3727

Private. 69.1/129; 5,572 yards, par 70. Pro: Matt Dever. Pro shop, clubhouse, banquet facility.

Pickering Valley Golf Club Phoenixville, (610) 933-2223

Public. Blue: 71.5/127. White: 68.7/124. Red: 65.5/118. 6,535 yards, par 72. Pro: Bobby Bohrer. Pro shop, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range.

Radley Run Country Club West Chester, (610) 793-1660

Private. Blue: 73.7/137. White: 71.7/135. Gold: 69.3/130. Red: 68.2/124. 6,847 yards, par 72. Pro: Jon Arthur. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility, pool.

RiverCrest Golf Club & Preserve Phoenixville, (610) 933-4700

Private. Black: 72.6/136. Blue: 70.6/132. White: 69/129. Green: 67.3/126. Red: 70.8/127. Gold: 66.6/114. 6,869 yards, par 72. Pro: Brian Moose. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, locker rooms, fitness center, massage rooms, clubhouse.

Spring Hollow Golf Club Spring City, (610) 948-5566

Public. Blue: 67/118. White: 65.8/114. Gold: 63.3./110. Red: 64.8/108. 6,018 yards, par 70. Operations manager: Robert Seabourne. Pro shop, snack bar, restaurant, banquet facility.

Stonewall Elverson, (610) 286-3030

Private. North Course Black: 73.6/138. North Course Blue: 70.4/133. North Course White: 68/130. North Course Green: 70.3/124. 6,825 yards, par 70. Old Course Black: 74.1/139. Old Course Blue: 71.6/136. Old Course White: 69.4/131. Green: 71.3/129. 6,980 yards, par 70. Pro: Ryan Lagergren. Practice facilities, locker rooms, guest rooms, restaurant.

Waynesborough Country Club Paoli, (610) 296-2122

Private. Gold: 74.7/140. Black: 72.5/138. Blue: 71.3/135. White: 70/131. Green: 66.8/120. 7,063 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Adam Brigham. Restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, racquet sports, pool.

West Chester Golf & Country Club West Chester, (610) 696-0150

Private. Blue: 67.9/126. Red: 71/124. 5,606 yards, par 70. Pro: Duke Matzik. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, tennis, pool.

White Manor Country Club Malvern, (610) 647-1070

Private. Silver: 74.1/141. Bronze: 72.7/135. Black: 70.4/131. Green: 67.9/122. Blue: 69.9/123. 7,055 yards, par 71. Pro: Marc Levine. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, tennis, pool.

Whitford Country Club Exton, (610) 269-2150

Private. Black: 73.3/139. Blue: 72.1/137. White: 69.8/132. Green: 70.1/122. 6,768 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Michael Ladden. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range, racquet sports, pool.

Wyncote Golf Club Oxford, (610) 932-8900

Semiprivate. Black: 74.3/140. Blue: 72.3/135. White: 70.4/125. Gold: 71.6/126. 7,148 yards, par 72. Pro: Tim Brown. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, practice facility.

Delaware County

Aronimink Golf Club Newtown Square, (610) 356-8000

Private. Black: 75.5/138. Blue: 72.2/130. White: 69.7/125. Red: 71.6/132. 7,267 yards, par 70. Pro: Jeff Kiddie. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, locker rooms, racquet sports, fitness center, pool.

The Golf Course at Glen Mills Glen Mills, (610) 558-2142

Public. Black: 72.3/138. Blue: 70.7/134. White: 69.4/130. Green: 66.7/122. Red: 62/114. 6,646 yards, par 71. Pro: Bob Pfister. Pro shop, restaurant, practice facility, driving range, locker rooms.

Llanerch Country Club Havertown, (610) 446-2232

Private. Blue: 73.5/143. Orange: 72.1/140. White: 70.6/137. Yellow: 68.4/133. Red: 70.4/124. 6,855 yards, par 73. Director of golf: Chris Wilkinson. Pro shop, bar, grill, banquet facility, tennis, pool.

McCall Golf Club Upper Darby, (610) 734-7900

Private. Back: 63.9/115. Middle: 63.1/114. Front: 62/110. 4,439 yards, par 66. Pro: Eric Figueroa. Pro shop, meeting-conference facilities, tennis, locker rooms, volleyball, barber services, grill.

Paxon Hollow Country Club Media, (610) 353-0220

Public. Blue: 67.7/125. White: 66.2/121. Red: 67.5/117. Gold: 64.1/115. 5,709 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Dan Malley. Pro shop, bar, grill, banquet facility, practice facility.

Radnor Valley Country Club Villanova, (610) 688-9450

Private. Blue: 72.7/139. White: 71.2/137. Green: 68.3/132. Red: 70.1/127. 6,572 yards, par 70. Pro: John Esher-Hagel. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range, practice facility, tennis, pool.

Rolling Green Golf Club Springfield, (610) 544-4500

Private. Black: 75.1/144. Blue: 73.9/141. White: 72.2/134. Yellow: 69.7/129. Red: 67.3/124. 7,014 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Scott Chisholm. Pro shop, clubhouse.

Springfield Country Club Springfield, (610) 543-9860

Public. Blue: 69.3/128. White: 67.6/124. Red: 63.8/115. 5,871 yards, par 70. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility.

The Springhaven Club Wallingford, (610) 876-8187

Private. Back: 70.9/128. Middle: 69.2/125. Forward: 66.2/114. 6,518 yards, par 70. Pro: Ben Debski. Pro shop, restaurant, snack bar, banquet facility, driving range, chipping and putting green, pool, conference facilities.

St. Davids Golf Club Wayne, (610) 688-2010

Private. Black: 72.1/133. Silver: 70.3/131. Gold: 67.9/126. Green: 64.8/114. 6,608 yards, par 70. Pro: Tyler Santacroce. Pro shop, clubhouse, racquet sports, banquet facility, driving range.

Montgomery County

The 1912 Club Plymouth Meeting, (610) 272-4050

Private. Black: 73.1/134. White: 69.9/139. Gold: 67.7/124. Red: 66.1/119. 6,951 yards, par 72. Pro: Michael Loper. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, tennis, pool.

Bala Golf Club Philadelphia, (215) 473-8504

Private. Blue: 66.8/130. White: 65.4/129. Red: 68.2/120. Yellow: 63/111. 5,306 yards, par 68. Pro: Chris Barletta. Pro shop, restaurant, banquet facility.

Bella Vista Golf Course Gilbertsville, (610) 705-1855

Public. Blue: 70/135. White: 68.4/126. Gold: 66.4/121. Red: 68.2/120. 6,474 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Kyle Ruane. Pro shop, banquet facilities, driving range, practice facilities, bar, grill.

Blue Bell Country Club Blue Bell, (215) 616-8100

Private. Gold: 73.7/143. Blue: 72.3/138. White: 70.2/135. Silver: 68/125. Yellow: 66.2/123. Red: 68.6/125. 6,920 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Joey Pohle. Pool, fitness center, pro shop, banquet facilities, meeting and conference facilities, tennis, driving range, practice facilities, bar, grill.

Bluestone Country Club Blue Bell, (215) 646-2300

Private. Black: 72.5/132, Blue: 70.7/126. Gold: 68.5/124. Red: 66.7/120. 6,455 yards, par 71. Pro: Chris Gardner. Tennis facility, banquet hall, pool, restaurant, practice facilities.

Cedarbrook Country Club Blue Bell, (215) 646-9410

Private. Black: 74/133. Blue: 71.9/128. White: 69.4/125. Orange: 70.5/125. Yellow: 63.6/112. 7,039 yards, par 72. Pro: Ron Pine. Clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, bocce, pool, snack bar, restaurant, banquet facilities, practice facilities, indoor golf simulator, pro shop.

The Club at Shannondell Audubon, (610) 666-7600

Public. Blue: 69.9/121. White: 68.1/120. Gold: 65.3/113. Red: 69.5/115. 5,990 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Jason Sorom. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pool.

Green Valley Country Club Lafayette Hill, (610) 828-3000

Private. Blue: 73.1/137. White: 71/133. Gold: 68.2/127. Red: 64.3/119. 6,744 yards, par 71. Pro: John Cooper. Banquet facilities, tennis, pool, meeting and conference facilities.

Gulph Mills Golf Club King of Prussia, (610) 828-0717

Private. Blue: 72.6/139. White: 70.5/131. Yellow: 68.2/123. Red: 70.4/126. 6,627 yards, par 71. Pro: Tom Gilbert. Paddle sports, trapshooting, restaurant.

Hickory Valley Golf Club Gilbertsville, (610) 754-7733

Public. Presidential Course Black: 72.6/136. Presidential Course White: 70.6/132. Presidential Course Gold: 67.7/118. Presidential Course Red: 70.9/125. 6,721 yards, par 72. Ambassador Course Black: 70.8/119. Ambassador Course White: 68.9/116. Ambassador Course Gold: 65.1/105. Ambassador Course Red: 68.9/112. 6,369 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Steve Holauchock. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, banquet facility, driving range.

Jeffersonville Golf Club Jeffersonville, (610) 539-0422

Public. Yellow: 70.8/134. Green: 69.4/132. White: 64.9/125. 6,430 yards, par 70. Pro: Michael Housley. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, snack bar, banquet facility.

Landis Creek Golf Club Limerick, (610) 495-6945

Public. Blue: 69/120. White: 67.3/116. Yellow: 63.8/109. Red: 62.7/107. 6,019 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Jason Hilz. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility.

Linfield National Golf Club Linfield, (610) 495-8455

Public. Blue: 69.8/123. White: 68.1/118. Gold: 67.3/108. Red: 68.7/114. 6,365 yards, par 71. Pro: Robert Kleckner. Pro shop, bar, grill.

Macoby Run Golf Course Green Lane, (215) 541-0161

Public. Blue: 70.9/126. White: 60.7/123. Gold: 65.6/110. Red: 68.1/112. 6,405 yards, par 72. Pro shop manager: Sheila Hersh-Schaffer. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pavilion, practice facility.

Mainland Golf Course Harleysville, (215) 256-9548

Public. Blue: 67.8/118. White: 65.9/116. Gold: 62.7/109. Red: 65.6/113. 6,146 yards, par 70. Director of golf: Andrew Oliveira. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, enclosed pavilion, halfway house, driving range.

Merion Golf Club Ardmore, (610) 642-5600

Private. East Course Back: 73.4/146. East Course Middle: 71.3/144. East Course Forward: 69.5/136. 6,590 yards, par 70. West Course Back: 69.6/129. West Course Middle: 68.6/126. West Course Forward: 66.8/122. 6,019 yards, par 70. Pro: Scott Nye. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, locker rooms.

Old York Road Country Club Springhouse, (215) 643-0180

Private. Black: 72.9/134. White: 71.1/132. Emerald: 68.5/126. Ruby: 70.3/126. 6,558 yards, par 71. Pro: Jared Murosky. Restaurant, bar, banquet facility, conference center.

Overbrook Golf Club Villanova, (610) 688-4000

Private. Black: 72.3/131. Blue: 71.1/126. White: 68.6/120. Red: 71.5/126. 6,575 yards, par 70. Pro: Eric Kennedy. Restaurant, bar, banquet facility, racquet sports, pool, bowling.

Philadelphia Country Club Gladwyne, (610) 525-6000

Private. Black: 74.7/136, Blue: 73.6/132. White: 72.1/130. Green: 69.3/128. Gold: 67/125. 6,976 yards, par 71. Pro: Scott Reilly. Clubhouse, bar, grill, fitness center, locker rooms, pool, tennis, pickleball, squash, outdoor dining, meeting and conference facilities, banquet facilities.

Philadelphia Cricket Club Flourtown, (215) 247-6001

Private. Militia Hill Course I: 75/136. Militia Hill Course II: 72.8/133. Militia Hill Course III: 71/125, Militia Hill Course IV: 67/119. 7,227 yards, par 72. Wissahickon Course I: 74.8/140. Wissahickon Course II: 72.8/134. Wissahickon Course III: 70.4/130. Wissahickon Course IV: 67/123. 7,119 yards, par 70. St. Martins Course I: 66.4/119. St. Martins Course II: 67.6/113. 2,676 yards, par 35. Director of golf: Jim Smith Jr. Pro shop, bar, banquet facility, racquet sports, cricket, softball, soccer, croquet, bridge, bowling, trapshooting, pool.

PineCrest Country Club Lansdale, (215) 855-6112

Public. Blue: 69.4/132. White: 67/129. Gold: 64.9/120. Red: 68.4/120. 6,331 yards, par 70. Pro: Thomas Regan. Pro shop, bar, grill, banquet facility.

Raven’s Claw Golf Club Pottstown, (610) 495-4710

Semiprivate. Black: 71/130. Blue: 70.1/128. White: 68.2/124. Yellow: 65.3/116. Red: 66.9/112. 6,739 yards, par 71. Director of golf: James A. Bromley. Pro shop, grill, banquet facilities.

Skippack Golf Club Skippack, (610) 584-4226

Public. Blue: 68/122. White: 66.6/117. Gold: 63.6/111. 5,790 yards, par 71. Pro: Darryl Lock. Pro shop, snack bar, bar, driving range.

Spring Ford Country Club Royersford, (610) 948-0580

Private. Black: 72.6/143. Blue: 71.2/142. White: 69.5/137. Gold: 67.5/133. Green: 65.6/133. Red: 64.4/126. Silver: 62.9/123. 6,713 yards, par 72. Pro: Rich Steinmetz. Pro shop, restaurant, bar, banquet facility, pool, practice facility.

Sunnybrook Golf Club Plymouth Meeting, (610) 828-9617

Private. Black: 74.8/146. Blue: 72.6/141. White: 70.4/138. Gold: 68.7/134. Green: 65.9/129. 7,027 yards, par 72. Pro: Greg Wingate. Pro shop, clubhouse.

Talamore Country Club Ambler, (215) 641-1300

Private. Black: 73.3/144. Gold: 71.4/140. Blue: 68.7/136. White: 66/132. Green: 63.1/125. 6,641 yards, par 71. Pro: Andy Watters. Pro shop, bar, snack bar, restaurant, pool, driving range, tennis, banquet facilities.

Turtle Creek Golf Course Limerick, (610) 489-5133

Public. Gold: 72.2/123. Blue: 70.4/120. White: 67.7/112. Red: 69.6/113. 6,702 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Rich Krause. Pro shop, bar, driving range.

Union League Liberty Hill Lafayette Hill, (610) 238-4580

Private. Player: 76.2/146. Blue: 74.4/143. White: 72.7/140. Gold: 70.6/131. 7,471 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Sean Palmer. Practice facility, board room, conference center, clubhouse, banquet facility.

Whitemarsh Valley Country Club Lafayette Hill, (215) 233-3901

Private. Blue: 74/140. White: 72.1/135. Green: 70.3/129. Gold: 74.1/135. Red: 71.1/130. 6,902 yards, par 72. Pro: David Pagett. Pro shop, banquet facility.

Maryland

Bulle Rock Golf Course Havre de Grace, (410) 939-8887

Semiprivate. Black: 75.6/147. Gold: 73.1/141. Blue: 71/137. White: 69.2/133. Green: 66/127. Red: 71.7/139. Teal: 65.3/119. 7,375 yards, par 72. Director of golf: Matt Summers. Pro shop, bar, grill, practice facility with full driving range, short-game area, banquet facilities, locker rooms, restaurant.

Chesapeake Bay Golf Club North East, (410) 287-0200; Rising Sun, (410) 658-4343

Public. Chesapeake: 74.1/125. Bay: 70/8/123. Pines: 68.6/121. Heron: 65.4/109. Gold: 62/100. Blue: 56.1/81. 7,108 yards, par 71. Director of golf: Andrew Barbin. Pro shop, restaurant, snack bar, indoor simulators banquet facilities.

Chester River Yacht and Country Club Chestertown, (410) 778-3818

Private. Gold: 71.9/131. Silver: 70.2/125. Green: 67.6/121. Blue: 65.1/113. White: 62.7/107. 6,349 yards, par 71. Pro: Dan Philippon. Pro shop, restaurant, lounge, banquet facilities.

Nutters Crossing Golf Course Salisbury, (410) 860-4653

Public. Black: 71.3/131. Blue: 68.8/124. White: 67.1/116. Red: 70.9/121. 6,426 yards, par 72. Pro: David Combs. Pro shop, restaurant, bar.

Ocean City Golf Club Berlin, (410) 641-1779

Public. Seaside Course Black: 71.4/122. Seaside Course Blue: 69.9/119. Seaside Course White: 67.4/116. Seaside Course Red: 71.5/123. 6,701 yards, par 72. Newport Bay Course Black: 71/126. Newport Bay Course Blue: 69.4/119. Newport Bay Course White: 67.5/113. Newport Bay Course Red: 71.5/119. 6,657 yards, par 72. Pro: Buddy Sass. Pro shop, practice facility, clubhouse.

Wetlands Golf Course Aberdeen, (410) 273-7488

Public. Black: 73/130. Blue: 71.7/125. White: 68.9/121. Red: 68.8/114. 6,728 yards, par 71. Head pro: Bruce Dinsmore. Pro shop, restaurant, banquet facilities, practice range.

