Geoffrey Klein Shares His Top Five Main Line Area Favorites

The keynote speaker, AI consultant and content producer at Nine Dots dishes on everything from his top pretzel spot to his go-to smoothie.

August 13, 2025   |By
garden
Photo by Lisa Roper

1. Veekoo. When it comes to flavor, this place just gets it. I’m amazed by the creativity of the menu and how fresh everything tastes. I recommend the Pink Lady Roll. 761 W. Lancaster Ave., Store #4, Bryn Mawr, (610) 615-5182; 564 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, (484) 318-7655.

Geoffrey Klein
Photo by Ruth Megitt

2. Chanticleer Garden. Calling Chanticleer a garden doesn’t do it justice. Every path you wander feels like it was designed just for you. My wife and I love to visit at different times of the season to see what’s in bloom. 786 Church Road, Wayne, (610) 687-4163.

3. Ultimate Bake Shoppe of Ardmore’s White Cloud Cake. If heaven made a cake for my wife, it would taste like this one. Light, fluffy and just the right amount of sweet—though I admit I usually only stick to the dreamy white-chocolate curls. 120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, (610) 649-2332.

cake
Courtesy of Ultimate Bake Shoppe of Ardmore

4. Stoltzfus Bakery’s soft pretzel. Soft, warm and just a little bit salty, Stoltzfus pretzels are my weakness. There’s something about grabbing one fresh that feels like a little act of self-care. 120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, (610) 649-2954.

5. The Juice Pod’s PB Classic Smoothie. The peanut butter version is just the right kind of indulgent without feeling heavy. It’s my secret weapon for powering through a busy afternoon. Various locations.

The Juice Pod
Courtesy of The Juice Pod

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

