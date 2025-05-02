Functional Training Offers Benefits for Individuals of All Ages

As a mom with two little ones, Jessica Aimone needs all the energy she can get—and after the birth of her second daughter, Bailey, she knew she was missing a piece of the puzzle. She found it as a trainer.

In her sessions at F45 Training in Lionville and West Chester, Aimone embraces a functional approach. Where traditional strength training typically targets specific muscles, Aimone focuses on exercises that engage the body as a whole, better equipping her clients for everyday tasks. The goal isn’t to bench press 250 pounds—it’s to sit, stand, carry packages, and chase children or grandchildren around with ease. “It prepares you for daily life and long-term health, as well,” Aimone says. “The focus is on exercises that teach us to use our bodies as a unit.”

Tyler Haines stresses the practical aspects to clients. “It’s being able to ‘one trip’ a grocery haul from the car to the house,” says the owner of West Chester’s Fitness Factory. “The concept and purpose of functional training is to help improve our physical utility level outside the gym.”

Anyone can benefit from functional training. “It works for all ages and backgrounds, whether it’s a mom trying to keep up with her kids, an older adult looking to fight aging, a busy professional working around a packed schedule, or an athlete looking to improve agility, strength and speed,” says Aimone.

Kim Stencel loves functional training’s comprehensive approach. As a trainer with a background in physical therapy, she tailors routines to fit individual needs. “I have people come to me who work in physically demanding jobs, like construction workers or delivery drivers for UPS,” Stencel says. “They complain about back pain or being unable to lift heavy boxes for eight to 12 hours, five days a week. I come up with a program designed to mimic those activities. A delivery driver has to pick up things and rotate them into a truck. Identifying the activity and movements required helps me design a program implementing exercises that use many muscle groups at one time.”

Squats are big in functional training. “We need the muscles in our thighs to bend down properly and get up again—or to get up from a chair,” Stencel says.

Kettlebell swings can enhance your hip mobility. Lunges are vital for everyday tasks like climbing stairs. Planks improve your posture by strengthening your body’s core. All these exercises improve balance, mobility and long-term physical resilience.

The versatility of functional training is one of its key strengths. Athletes use it to enhance agility and power, and seniors may have fewer falls Stencel’s clients are typically 45 and older, and many have orthopedic issues. “It’s about enhancing their quality of life without risking re-injury,” she says.

The popularity of functional training reflects a broader shift in fitness trends. “Most fitness enthusiasts are recognizing the relevance of functional training in daily life,” Haines says. “While strength training and bodybuilding remain popular, most people are looking for a more balanced approach to health and fitness.”

And it goes beyond the obvious physical benefits. “It truly makes me a better mom,” says Aimone. “Getting in my workout first thing in the morning makes me more energized, patient and level-headed. It helps me balance the emotional stress and responsibilities of motherhood. I’ve always lived a ‘health is wealth’ lifestyle—and laying that same groundwork for my girls is something I value.”

