10 Tips That Make It Easy to Feed the Family Nutritious Meals

The 80/20 rule. Havertown’s Jessica Gehring (@honestcravings on Instagram) spends 80% of the time eating well and the other 20% having fun. “I make a snack plate for my kids with whatever their requested item is. It can be chips or even candy—but they’ll get it on a plate with a veggie or olives, cheese, and fruit,” she says. “I hope it helps them to understand what fills them.”

Take requests. “Enlist the family in making a menu for the week,” says Collegeville’s Kellie Hemmerly (@thesuburbansoapbox on Instagram). “This is my picky-eater buster: When you have your kids help coming up with dinner ideas for the week, they’re more likely to eat what’s on the table every day.” Hemmerly recommends having one or two items on the plate that you know your kids will like.

It’s all good. In the Gehring household, foods are never referred to as good or bad. “Green foods clean our insides; red foods help our heart; eggs help our brain; carrots help our eyes; protein makes us strong; carbs give us energy to run and play; candy is fun but doesn’t really do anything for us.” Or, as registered dietician/ nutritionist Lauren George likes to say: “Moderation, not deprivation.’”

Make time to prep. “Dedicate a set amount of time each week to chop fruits and vegetables and batch-cook your meals and snacks,” says Glen Mills-based Instagrammer Lindsay Keosayian (@lindsay.keosayian). “This will definitely save you time and help you feel much more organized.”

Have a plan. “We map out what the week looks like in terms of sports practices and clubs and even take into account any tests kids may have for the week,” says Hemmerly. “We have a habit of grabbing takeout when we don’t have a dinner plan. Having some easier options ready to go—shredded chicken for a simple quesadilla with veggies, or even a bowl of homemade soup with a garden salad—helps us avoid the drive-thru lane.”

Well dressed. At Gehring’s dinner table, steamed veggies are served to the smallest family members, with a side of salad dressing for added flavor. If your kids prefer ranch, George recommends McCormick’s three-ingredient dry mix. It can be mixed with low-or non-fat yogurt for a tasty alternative, sans excess sodium and saturated fat.

Takeout at home. The Hemmerly family indulges their fast-food cravings by making their favorites at home. “Any time you make it from whole ingredients, it’s infinitely better than what you’re going to get at a takeout restaurant,” Hemmerly says. “You can modify the recipes by swapping ingredients—like ground beef for ground chicken or turkey. Even using a leaner beef slashes calories and saturated fat.” Hemmerly’s guilty pleasure is fried chicken. She makes hers in the oven with homemade breadcrumbs and crushed rice cereal for a lighter coating that’s still crispy.

Stay full longer. Keosayian recommends focusing on nutrient-dense foods, like fruits, veggies, whole grains, healthy fats and protein. “Check the labels to avoid added sugar, artificial sweeteners and preservatives,” she notes. “Foods that contain greater than 20% of the daily value of a specific nutrient are high for that nutrient, while foods that contain less than 5% are low.”

It’s taco Tuesday every Tuesday. This takes the guesswork out of at least one day a week. “We change it up to fajitas, quesadillas or burrito bowls,” says Gehring. “I love throwing the pollo asado from Trader Joe’s in the crockpot around lunchtime when I work from home, so it’s ready for dinner.”

Don’t get too fancy. “Remember that healthy meal planning doesn’t have to be complicated,” says Keosayian. “When you start eating foods that nourish and energize your body, you’ll be amazed by the benefits you see simply by sticking to a plan.”

Bonus Tip

Many dieticians in the area take insurance. So even if you’re on a budget, you can incorporate their advice into your routine.

