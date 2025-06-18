Subscribe
Celebrate Pride Around the Main Line at These Month-End Events

Here's how to celebrate Pride Month and support the LGBTQ+ community around the Main Line this June.

June 18, 2025   |By
Pride month events
Photo courtesy of Aversa PR

Pride Month takes place each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. Following the initial riots during that fateful summer, marches, parades and demonstrations have been held every year since to commemorate the watershed moment for LGBTQ+ rights.

While June is flying by, there are still a number of Pride-related happenings taking place throughout the region. Check out these events around the Main Line to celebrate!

Rosa Mexicano

All month 
105 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

 

This Pride Month, Rosa Mexicano in Ardmore is raising a glass in support of the LGBTQ+  community with its newest limited-time cocktail, The Rosa Sol — a bright, refreshing twist on a margarita made with Casa Del Sol Blanco, muddled strawberries, mint, lemon, agave and a splash of soda. A portion of sales from the cocktail will be donated to The Trevor Project, which is dedicated to suicide prevention in non-heterosexual youth.

Pride Tie Dye Party at the Chester County Library

June 21, 12-3 p.m.
450 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton

Registration is required, and you must be over 18, but this tie-dye shirt-making event is free for those attending. The front lawn of the Exton Library branch will be buzzing with pride and colors. Meet members of Free Mom Hugs and PFLAG West Chester as you get creative and celebrate!

Royersford Pride Event

June 21, 1-3 p.m.
Rain date: June 22
Riverfront Park, Royersford

This area pride event courtesy of Royersford Borough Park and Recreation will have food trucks, crafts and inclusive vendors all brought to you at the lovely Riverfront Park.

Elmwood Park Zoo Pride Celebration

June 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elmwood Park Zoo (@elmwoodparkzoo)

Elmwood Park Zoo is the setting for this family-friendly, community-centered celebration featuring keeper chats, a rainbow hand-painting activity, live music, signature drinks at Zoo Brew, tasty treats and even a waterslide. Zoo admission gets you access to all the fun activities.

Bucks-Mont Pride Festival 

June 29, 12-5 p.m.
15 Jenkintown Rd., Abington

The fifth annual Bucks-Mont Pride Festival will take place at Abington Art Center. Sponsored by The Welcome Project, this cross-county festival features DJs, live music, food, community resources and family-friendly activities. The event is free and both indoors and outdoors.

