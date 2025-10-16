11 Family-Friendly Halloween Events Around the Main Line

The Philadelphia suburbs are full of rich Halloween traditions and fun events your whole family will enjoy. Put on your best costume and celebrate the season with these local happenings.

137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media

Through October 31

View this post on Instagram

Take this exciting hayride to visit the friendly witch in the woods. Afterward, return to Linvilla Orchards for a campfire complete with cider and marshmallows at this Halloween event. This ticketed ride, designed for younger children, is not a scary, haunted attraction.

745 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville

October 15-16 and 20-22, 7-8:30 p.m.

Just old enough for a scare, but too young for the big frights? This nighttime hayride is perfect for kids old enough to handle a spooky, but not a scary, time on this 20-minute hayride through the woods. Tickets to the hayride also include admission to the children’s mazes.

1736 Creek Rd., Chadds Ford

October 16-18

View this post on Instagram

Local artists visit the Chadds Ford Historical Society on the first day of this three-day event to carve more than 70 pumpkins, which will then be lit and displayed on Friday and Saturday for the public to enjoy. Food, drinks, live music and raffle prizes add to the fun of this Halloween tradition and, best of all, kids under six get in free.

Downtown West Chester

October 17-31

Sign up in person at West Chester Public Library or online to get your scavenger hunt map for a minimum donation of $15. Look for the yard sign at participating homes and vote for the scariest, most creative and funniest decorations.

Begins at Church and Market Sts., West Chester

October 26, 1 p.m.

Featuring performances from local marching bands, cheer squads and dance teams, the West Chester Halloween Parade never disappoints. Kids can visit one of the donation stations before the start of the parade to claim a goodie bag.

121 Park Ave., Swarthmore

October 30, 4:30–5:30 p.m.



Children six years of age and younger are invited to dress up and parade through downtown Swarthmore, stopping for candy along the way before eating treats and listening to Halloween stories.

230 E. Market St., West Chester

October 25-26; various times

View this post on Instagram

Costumes are encouraged on this 90-minute train ride full of scenic fall views. Be sure to come hungry when treat bags are handed out to all kids on this journey to Glen Mills and back.

Corner of Forrest and Haverford Aves., Narberth

October 25, 1–4 p.m.

Kick off the spooky season with a scavenger hunt through downtown Narberth. Costumes are optional for this free Halloween event, and prizes are awarded for those participating.

101 Race St., Kennett Square

October 24, 6-8 p.m.

Get spooky and creative at this Kennett Square to-do with face painting, s’mores and more. Decorate your cars, hand out candy and get the kiddos dressed up for Halloween fun. Sign up to register your car for the trunk decorating contest here.

King of Prussia Town Center

October 27, 5-7 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

Head out to King of Prussia for the sixth annual Trick or Treat Around Town Center the Monday before Halloween. Make sure you and the kids don your best costumes as Town Center transforms into a spooky Halloween-themed destination. Pick up candy from your favorite shops and enjoy fun and games on the green.

Begins at the 100 block of N. Narberth Ave., Narberth

October 30, 6-7 p.m.

Children can share their Halloween costumes with the Narberth community as they march through town beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the dot, so don’t be late!

