The Liquidation of Main Area Estates Goes Virtual

Estate sales marry the ability to walk through the walls of homes designed by amazing architects and find one-of-a-kind items to adorn your personal abode—but when the internet and a worldwide lockdown challenge these two pillars, how do local businesses navigate? Main Line area enterprises Sales by Helen and Great Estates by Sue are moving into online retail in different ways and approaching the new horizon creatively for their shoppers and clients.

Historical towns like the ones that make up the Philadelphia suburbs are home to perfect properties to host estate sales. Along with the popularity of thrifting, consignment shopping and antiquing, estate sales add to the circular economy that has remained popular throughout the 21st century.

Local estate sale businesses faced a similar challenge to many other shops when the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person interactions. Clients didn’t want people in their houses, and business owners realized they’d been neglecting their online presence, which they became more reliant on than ever before. Bryn Mawr-based Sales by Helen saw a shift in buying habits about a year before the pandemic, with customers looking for ways to participate despite being out of town or busy during the time of sales.

“We got a lot of requests to sell online. We focused on having select, sought-after items put into an online store, adding three or four items a week,” says owner John Romani.

That was only the beginning for Sales by Helen’s venture into the online space, and the traditional liquidation business has now flipped the switch on what it specializes in to virtual estate sales. Multiple businesses are beginning to venture into the untapped market of online estate sales, which presents new experiences for both business owners and customers.

Havertown-based business Great Estates by Sue also recognizes the opportunity, but is working to keep in-person events as the primary service. Owner Sue Odell acknowledges the unbeaten path: “The online and on-site sales would be a good cross-over.”

Bridging the remote and in-person aspects of sales presents previously unthought of opportunities in the industry. Romani has found that setting a recurring time for Sales by Helen drops (8 p.m. on Wednesdays) keeps shoppers confident that the website always has new items, but also maintains the sense of urgency and competition that many estate sale regulars love. While the company likes to keep weekly sales to one consigner, the virtual model allows themed drops (such as “Christmas” or “beach”) and multiple consigner drops under certain circumstances.

Because items are up for sale indefinitely, business owners can adjust prices accordingly with demand. Romani attributes some spikes in sales during non-drop times to celebrities, shows, movies and influencers.

“Last year Bethany Frankel talked about Nantucket baskets, and all of the sudden the Nantucket basket market doubled overnight,” Romani notes.

Discount estate liquidation sales every few months also give customers the opportunity to grab collectibles at more friendly prices, and the business gets a better chance of making a sale on items that didn’t sell initially.

Unsurprisingly, opening up to online shoppers has attracted new customer demographics. “Our customer base is very wide. Even younger people attend these sales and really like them,” Odell notes. She plans to start off Great Estates by Sue’s online shop with local delivery, similar to Sales by Helen’s longtime offer. Romani points out the new business that Sales by Helen has seen through their nationwide shipping as well, with the number of nationwide orders increasing drop by drop.

A stellar online presence is an asset to modern businesses, which is not lost on Romani and Odell. Building a user-friendly and thorough website is at the top of the list for Odell.

“We’re going to hire a professional who knows the technology for building an online brand,” Odell explains.

Romani emphasizes making estate liquidation sale shopping a welcoming experience. “Rather than being pushy salespeople, we’re going to educate people on, for example, telling the difference between silver and silver-plate.”

The online space is still a new opportunity for many traditional businesses and has already shown much potential for local estate sale business owners. Whether through an entirely new business model or a blend of old and new, online retail has brought a new sense of competition and fun for collectors and clients.

