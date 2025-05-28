Shop This Elegant Springtime Look From Main Line Area Boutiques

Pretty and practical, the Mattia 65 pump by Jennifer Chamandi features a slingback and block heel. $795. Available at Boyds.

Erdem pleated sleeveless dress is made from black plissé satin decorated with the season's Elena Floral print in neutral tones of olive and off-white. $2,150. Available at Boyds, 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.

Serapian Small Secret bag in Mosaico nappa leather is a lightweight tote with plenty of inner pockets and compartments. $2,695. Available at Boyds

Rain earrings feature three hand-forged rays that catch the light. Starting at $130. Crafted by Pennsylvania artist Carolyn Keys. Available online

Zara necklace goes formal or casual. $95. Offered in brass or sterling silver, the star-shaped necklace is available online

