Shop This Elegant Springtime Look From Main Line Area Boutiques

Embrace May with an understated outfit that's full of sophisticated flair.

May 28, 2025   |By
heel
Photos courtesy of respective companies

Pretty and practical, the Mattia 65 pump by Jennifer Chamandi features a slingback and block heel. $795. Available at Boyds.

Erdem pleated sleeveless dress
The Erdem pleated sleeveless dress is made from black plissé satin decorated with the season’s Elena Floral print in neutral tones of olive and off-white. $2,150. Available at Boyds, 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.
Serapian Small Secret bag
Soft and supple, the Serapian Small Secret bag in Mosaico nappa leather is a lightweight tote with plenty of inner pockets and compartments. $2,695. Available at Boyds.
Rain earrings
Crafted by Pennsylvania artist Carolyn Keys, Rain earrings feature three hand-forged rays that catch the light. Starting at $130. Available online.
Zara necklace
Offered in brass or sterling silver, the star-shaped Zara necklace goes formal or casual. $95. Available at online.

