Eastern University Celebrates 100 Years in Radnor Township

Times have been better for higher education and those pursuing it on smaller campuses in this region. Cabrini College announced its closure after the 2023-24 academic year. And Rosemont College’s recent merger with Villanova University seemed all but inevitable, though it was no less disconcerting. There’s also the sobering fact that a four-year degree from an American university, big or small, currently averages an astonishing $120,000.

Yet, in Radnor Township, Eastern University is in good health as it celebrates its centenary this year. Much of the school’s success can be attributed to provost Kenton Sparks, who took the helm of academic affairs, student development, and enrollment management and marketing in 2017. At the time, total enrollment was 2,200. It has since soared to 9,000.

“Times were tough,” says Sparks. “People often have to retool midlife or immediately after a first degree. But when you have a student loan, you can’t afford to drop another $40,000-$50,000 on a graduate degree. Students need an affordable, convenient, high-quality education experience—and they need it more than ever these days.”

With a Ph.D. in religious studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from the Atlanta region’s Kennesaw State University, Sparks has tempered idealistic pedagogy with bottomline pragmatism. An Eastern professor since 2000, he saw the opportunity in crisis. “As neighboring institutions close or come under pressure, they’re more open to innovation,” he says. “It becomes intuitively, if not explicitly, obvious when ‘what we’re doing now’ isn’t sustainable.”

Eastern first opened its doors in 1925 as Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Dubbed “conservative but progressive,” the organization championed social justice and women in ministry early on. Additional courses were added, and a 1940 relocation to Wynnewood became necessary to make more room. By 1952, Eastern Baptist College had separated from what’s now Palmer Theological Seminary, moving to St. Davids two years later with the purchase of Charles S. Walton’s 40-acre Walmarthon estate, Today, Eastern’s campus spans 114 acres.

Three years into his new role, Sparks faced the Covid pandemic. While higher education across the country was shifting to online courses, he and his team revolutionized traditional classroom models. “In-person lectures assume an hour is ideal, but the minute you transition to an online environment, the old assumptions of efficiency are now in question,” says Sparks. “A 12-to 20-minute lesson with options to rewatch or seek help is more efficient.”

As with any institution approaching its 100th year, there was some initial resistance to the idea. But the chair of the new data science program was an early adopter of the new programing. “And once it worked in data science, then, of course, the business department was all over it,” says Sparks.

Affordability was Sparks’ next mountain. Eastern’s traditional residential students pay about $50,000 a year in tuition, fees and room and board. After financial aid and scholarships, however, most pay about half that. Self-paced online LifeFlex bachelor’s degrees are even more reasonable, running as little as $2,500-$7,500 annually after financial aid and, at most, $29,900 over four years.

Newcomer Timothy J. Brown joined the faculty as the dean of arts and humanities in 2024, drawn to Eastern’s innovative vibe and sense of community. A Coatesville native and the first in his family to earn a college degree, Brown was concerned about access to education. He was impressed by Eastern’s LifeFlex program, which allows ample opportunity for students juggling life’s demands and financial restraints. “You’re able to try out your ideas here,” Brown says. “It really is a collegial, student-centered pedagogy. A quality, four-year degree for $25,000 is a sweet spot for our students.”

You might expect bargain-basement prices to net bargain-basement outcomes, but Eastern MBA students average 85% on the Peregrine exam, a national business assessment. “It’s a win-win,” Sparks says. “And we haven’t raised the price in four years.

The latest LifeFlex programs include a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, new certificates in healthcare administration and project management, a doctor of ministry, a certificate of advanced graduate studies in data science, and more. “Our online students live all across the world, and we’ve loved welcoming them,” says Kelly Goddard, Eastern’s associate vice president for marketing, enrollment and communications.

The school’s online transformation has fueled campus growth. A marching band and men’s football, volleyball, baseball and wrestling teams bring the athletic offerings to 25. A $23 million strategic plan is nearing its five-year $30 million goal. It funds projects like the $11 million expansion of Workman Hall at Templeton Honors College. Founded in 1999 by the late Jack and Josephine (Pina) Templeton of Bryn Mawr, the honors college will finally meet the founders’ vision of a hub focused on hospitality and the arts for high-achieving students. “We’ve [leaned into] digital marketing billboards and transit ads [to spread the word],” Goddard says. “Marketing these programs feels like sharing great news that everyone wants to hear. It makes my job fun.”

