These Main Line Area Boutiques Have Game-Winning Eagles Merch

As the Phillies prep for a playoff run and the defending Eagles have begun their reigning Super Bowl championship season, local boutiques are stocking their shelves in celebration. While we all love Rally House or Dick’s for officially licensed team merchandise, these locally owned area boutiques offer fresh and unique items that truly stand out.

From jewelry to hats to shirts and baby onesies, these area spots stock cool new Eagles merch (and many also feature Phillies items, as it’s not too late to get in on that as well). Most stores offer online shopping for fans who may not be local but still want to rep their team.

55 West Ave., Wayne

By appointment only

Local entrepreneur Jane Winchester Paradis’s Jane Win Jewelry is now a national name in jewelry and accessories, and we claim her as our own as both her home and business are in Wayne. Jane Win has stunning green beaded and coin pendant necklaces and malachite charms celebrating the Eagles and Philly pride in the city. Please note that visits are by appointment only and can be made online.

40 High St., West Chester

This West Chester spot is renowned for its incredible selection of Eagles apparel. Guys, gals and kids can all find something for game day in the heart of downtown West Chester. Vintage-inspired sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets galore line the full shelves.

575 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn

Kramer Drive has an entire room in its gift, stationery, clothing and accessories shop dedicated to the Phillies and Eagles. Need a “tush push” or “lil’ Bird” onesie for a new addition? The shop has baby items, accessories, home decor and apparel for all, with many unique items you won’t find anywhere else.

Online

Bryn Mawr-based online monogram shop Little Letters offers customers a personalized experience. From meaningful gifts to keepsakes, Little Letters adds a thoughtful touch to your Eagles merch (or anything else you may find at entrepreneur Lauren Connors’ virtual shop).

227 E Lancaster Ave., Wayne

The Wayne location of Louella boutique is so popular that it expanded to a second location down in Avalon, NJ. Eagles-inspired womenswear is plentiful here. Handknit sweaters are a fan favorite for a chic look at your next Eagles game or gathering.

105 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

They love the Birds at Lovebirds Boutique in downtown Wayne. Hats, sweaters, sweatshirts, even notepads, puzzles and Eagles Jenga are available here. It’s never too early to grab some stocking stuffers or gifts for the holidays at the start of the football season when selection is substantial.

161 Market St., Collegeville

Fun cropped and vintage t-shirts and Eagles merch are front and center at this little women’s boutique gem in Collegeville. It also carries fun stickers, hats and tumblers to rep the team.

Online

This online-only storefront specializes in sterling silver and other pieces of jewelry for the discerning Philly sports fan. Locally owned by Chester County attorney (and artisan) Asia Olieman, the site features a new Eagles collection in engraved precious metals, including custom hand-soldered rings, a fun way to mix craftsmanship with Philly pride.

106 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Shibe Vintage Sports has items for all Philly sports teams, but right now Eagles wear is the focus. Vintage Eagles t-shirts, hats, hoodies and accessories for all make this a one-stop shop before the next game day. Go Birds!

