The Dorm Room Essentials Every Main Line Area Freshman Needs

The Main Line area has its fair share of colleges and universities, from the big-name Villanova University to a host of smaller schools like Bryn Mawr College, Haverford College, Swarthmore College and Saint Joe’s. For freshmen starting their first year of college, leaving home can feel like a daunting prospect. We’re here to make taking that step a little easier with these dorm room essentials.

While most schools provide a list of dorm room requirements like duvet covers, bookshelves and clothing storage, Main Line Today shares under-the-radar essentials your college might have forgotten to help make your transition as smooth as possible.

Essentials

Extra durable and soft-sided bags for moving in are top of the list. This type of bag offers no extra weight when you are cramming as much as you can inside it. Plus, students can stash them under the bed or in the closet until it’s time to move out. These bags can also double for laundry bins, if necessary.

Making the switch from an at-home private bathroom to dorm room showers can be a tough adjustment. Getting yourself or your student a comfy robe makes the transition way easier. A soft, luxurious robe can make you feel like you’re walking through a cloud.

Extra Storage

However much storage you end up bringing to college, it won’t be enough. Inevitably, you’ll end up buying more clothing and/or products while at school, so the oft-used college-provided dresser just won’t cut it. Check out these fabric drawers or hanging shelves to give yourself growing room throughout the semester.

Be prepared to tell at least one story about how you got injured doing something stupid in your freshman year. Just make sure you have a first aid kit in advance before the bumps and bruises arrive. A kit with pain reliever or other necessary medications is helpful.

Skin Care

Never underestimate just what the stress of turning that paper in on time will do to the skin. The best defense against acne and bad skin is a good offense, and Burt’s Bees line of products does an excellent job preparing your face and body for the rigors of the college grind. This moisturizer is a great place to start, and a good face wash will help you feel fresh before you tackle your coursework.

Many dorm rooms won’t include mirrors besides what comes above the bathroom sink. These over-the-door or wall options take up next to no space for your morning ‘fit check.

Everything needs a charge these days, and there are never enough outlets in a dorm room. This type sits flush against the wall with eight outlets, three USB chargers, and a USB C port with 900 joules protection.

Décor

Plants can make make a dry dorm room come to life, but between all the socializing and studying, sometimes it’s just smarter to put something green on the walls before shelling out money on a fern that might not survive the semester.

Alleviate homesickness by creating a custom pet pillow of your cat or dog and putting it on your bed to remind you of home. These pillows can also be of a parent or significant other, a favorite food or anything else you can dream up!

So many dorm rooms have harsh white lighting reflecting off bland eggshell walls. Getting a set of string lights or LED ceiling lights goes a long way to making your room feel less like a hotel and more like home.

Bring color to your dorm room with posters and art that reflect your interests. Whether it’s a classic reprint or an image of your favorite athlete, covering up colorless walls with just about anything goes a long way toward personalizing your space.

Cleanliness

You’d be surprised how messy a small dorm room can become even with just you and one roommate. Given that many colleges use carpeted floors, a handheld vacuum is a must-have to keep crumbs off your floor and dust in its place.

Air Purifier

Stuffy dorm rooms are a fact of college life. Some will have A/C in the summer, spring and fall, but many won’t, leaving your living area stuffy and claustrophobic. The best way to combat that is with an air purifier that keeps your room fresh. Dyson makes high-end, top-of-the-line products that are expensive but extremely efficient. For more economical options, Levoit’s 300S Line will get the job done without breaking the bank.

Whether your dorm has an ensuite shower or you share a shower with the floor, you’ll want a caddy to either keep in your personal bathroom or something to carry down the hall. This tote option is a great choice for floors with communal showers.

