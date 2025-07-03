Malvern’s Darci Henry Is an Entrepreneurial Makeup Guru

Taking her entrepreneurial cue from the anti-inflammatory cornflower plant that grows on her family’s farm, Darci Henry kicked off her makeup line in 2013. You can find her products online or in her Malvern boutique.

MLT: What was your upbringing like?

DH: I grew up in central Pennsylvania on a farm that’s been in my family for 200 years. I wore my brother’s hand-me-downs from Kmart. I’d work in the field, bale hay and pick corn. I always loved how people could transform themselves. My first job out of college was managing three cosmetic lines at Bloomingdale’s.

MLT: What makes your makeup line different?

DH: All my products are made in the United States, and healthy ingredients have always been my focus. People try to buy only organic foods at the grocery store, but then they don’t realize what they’re putting on their face. I’m really conscious of that.

MLT: What does your production process look like?

DH: A lot of times, scientists get into beauty products because they get tired of the pharmaceutical industry. The lab that does my custom formulations has what they call the “Beauty Olympics,” where their scientists get to create formulas. They send me a sample kit of testers, and I decide what would be great to incorporate into my line. The beauty of it is trying to find what people really want. You have to always be evolving and changing.

MLT: Any tips?

DH: Whatever you feel like is your booster, carry it with you in your handbag. My pearl eyelid primer has gotten me through a lot of late nights and early mornings. I have to be presentable and professional 24/7. I think a lot of women can relate to that.

