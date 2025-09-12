The Reimagined Cobbs Creek Golf Club Is a Boon for the Region

In August, when Newtown Square’s Aronimink Golf Club hosted its second annual Kids for Cobbs fundraising event, the significance wasn’t lost on regional insiders of the sport. Nor is the Sept. 8 ribbon-cutting for the TGR Learning Lab at the reimagined Cobbs Creek Golf Club. The project links suburban interests with inner-city initiatives, mirroring a trend of aligning and combining sport, philanthropy and educational enrichment for youth in under-served communities.

Cobbs Creek Golf Club is a historic landmark that straddles the line between Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Its nonprofit foundation is set to deliver an all-inclusive, state-of-the-art golf and educational campus. The restored course is slated to officially open in 2027. It will remain public, inclusive and true to its history. Revenue will be invested back into educational and community programing and scholarships at the STEAM-focused learning lab, a 30,000-square foot facility on the 350-acre course and campus.

“The phasing is intentional,” says Erin Cook, Cobb Creek Foundation’s head of strategy execution, who lives in Newtown Square and is among the many Main Liners involved. “We wanted to open the learning lab first because we always knew this was the biggest giveback to the community. Second is the campus hub building to start generating revenue to support the learning lab. The third phase is renovating the golf course, which creates the revenue to maintain the entire property.”

- Advertisement -

The innovative philanthropic model for resurrecting the one-time city asset has gained national attention with the involvement of Tiger Woods and his nonprofit TGR Foundation, whose academic lab in Anaheim, California, is an established example. Woods has helped attract additional investment partners, including the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which is funding of the $250,000 putting green. “Golf is getting the attention, but it’s more of a community project,” says Julia Dignam, CCF’s director of development and communications.

Local seed money is largely rooted in the Main Line. Cobbs Creek was once a jewel like Merion Golf Club. Both were designed by architect Hugh Wilson, with Merion opening a few years earlier in 1912. Local golf historians Mike Cirba and Joe Bausch founded Friends of Cobbs Creek Golf Course in 2008. Their 2009 book, Cobbs Creek Golf Course: Uncovering a Treasure, was a catalyst for the project.

Eight years later, insurance broker Chris Maguire teamed with accomplished amateur golfer Chris Lange to found the Cobbs Creek Restoration & Community Foundation. In 2022, the nonprofit Maguire chairs signed a 30-year lease, paying the city a dollar for the right to restore and run the course, with revenue entirely earmarked for educational and community programing and scholarships. Main Line connections continue with CFF’s president, Jeff Shanahan, who lives in Devon, and COO Enrique Hervada, a nine-year Radnor Township commissioner. The course’s redesign architects are Malvern’s Jim Wagner and Gil Hanse.

“GOLF AMENITIES WILL INCLUDE A TWO-STORY, 68-BAY DRIVING RANGE.”

Cobbs Creek Golf Club closed in October 2020. By then, it had become a crime-ridden dumping ground prone to flooding. Destroyed by fire in 2016, its clubhouse was nationally celebrated for welcoming players of all races, ethnicities and genders. Charlie Sifford honed his skills at Cobbs Creek. He went on to become the first Black player on the PGA tour in 1961. He introduced the sport to kindred spirits like Earl Woods, Tiger’s father. Tiger always called Sifford “the grandfather I never had,” even naming his son after him.

Maria Stroup is the TGR Learning Lab’s director of early education and community engagement. A longtime Shipley School student advocate and community life director, she went on to launch a community service organization called the Impact Center in Haverford. “We don’t want it to look like this is coming from the Main Line, and that we’re imposing our desires,” says Stroup. “The strategy is quite the opposite. We started with what was pertinent within the city and the neighborhood and built a plan based on need.”

Golf amenities will include an 18-hole PGA-level public course with tiered pricing for local residents and support for young players; a two-story, 68-bay driving range; and two nine-hole courses—one designed by TGR under Woods’ vision. A restaurant, community space, pro shop and heritage center are also planned. This will lead to 135 new jobs.

With an instructional staff led by Meredith Foote, former principal at the neighboring Overbrook Educational Center, the learning lab opened as the last school year ended, hosting field trips for students attending public schools within two miles of the site. The center also kicked off its first summer camp. “We’re an after-school tutoring and enrichment program,” Cook says. “The learning lab is meant to be an adjunct to traditional learning and an opportunity outside the everyday curriculum.”

While additional philanthropic outreach continues, over $100 million has already been raised toward a $150 million goal. Lincoln Financial recently became a founding partner. “With federal changes and discussions in education, we’re taking calls daily and weekly,” Cook says. “Other cities and municipalities want to know how we’re doing this and how we’re raising money. Once complete, this is a national model for how to bring a community together through philanthropy.”

Visit cobbscreek.org.

Related: Tanner Maddocks Balances an Exciting Startup With Villanova Football