Club House Brings Waterless Manicures to Bryn Mawr

This past July, Ashley Palumbo and Kristin Jenkins brought the first waterless mani/pedi service to the region. Their services reflect a new trend in wellness-one that encourages you to treat your hands with the same care as your face. The experience goes hand in hand (pun intended) with a perfectly curated interior aesthetic designed to mimic an exclusive club.

MLT: Where did the idea for Club House originate?

AP: I’d been carrying it around for years, quietly collecting all the little things I wished existed in a nail salon but couldn’t seem to find anywhere—like cleaner practices, better products and a service that prioritized skin and nail health over speed. I couldn’t find what I wanted, so I created it.

MLT: How does what you’re doing here differ from a traditional nail salon?

AP: We’ve reimagined the manicure and pedicure with the same level of care and intention you’d give a serious skincare regimen. We use hyaluronic acid serum, along with French pharmacy and Korean skincare staples. We’re less about trends and more about timeless standards.

KJ: We also offer red-light therapy for the hands and collagen-boosting add-ons.

MLT: What exactly does “waterless” mean?

AP: Our manicures are completely dry, which means the nail plate stays intact, the barrier stays protected and your polish lasts longer. Instead of water, we use steam to gently prep the skin, prime cuticles and soften calluses.

KJ: There are no shared tubs, and every element is either single-use or sterilized in a hospital-grade autoclave.

MLT: How’s the reception been so far?

AP: What’s stayed with us the most are the women. There’s a sense of connection here that goes beyond polish.

