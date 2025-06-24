Restaurateur Christian Greco Shares His Main Line Area Favorites

1. The G Spot Modern Retro Thrift Boutique. My Aunt Gigi’s shop is a hidden gem, perfect for anyone who loves vintage finds and unique fashion. Every visit feels like a treasure hunt, with racks of one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories and home décor waiting to be discovered. No two trips are ever the same. 144 E. Market St., West Chester, (610) 732-8586.

2. High Street Caffe. This BYOB offers incredible Cajun cuisine, with great ownership in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. The flavors are bold and authentic, bringing a real taste of Louisiana to town. 322 S. High St., West Chester, (610) 696-7435.

3. Opaque Auto Works. Opaque specializes in window tinting, paint-protection film and ceramic coating, keeping cars looking sleek while adding durability and protection. Their detailing services are second to none. 105 Patton Ave., West Chester, (484) 724-7400.

4. Bier and Loathing. Being the gamer I am, I couldn’t keep this place off my list. Though I don’t drink, it’s still the perfect mix of a bar and an old-school arcade. 113 W. Market St., West Chester, (610) 289-0079.

5. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. A cultural staple in the area. I took classes here for both acting on camera and improvisation. Whether it’s a play, concert or comedy show, the performances here are always top-notch. 226 N. High St., West Chester, (610) 356-2787.

