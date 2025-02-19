Chef Ian Baker Dishes on His Role at Cheyney University

The Cheyney Grille, a 50-seat, student-managed restaurant and teaching kitchen, has been a crucial part of Cheyney University’s hotel, restaurant and tourism major since the program’s inception in 1975. Over 100 students are currently honing their skills there by providing weekday lunch options for faculty and staff and assisting with catering events. We checked in with chef Ian Baker, the man in charge.

MLT: What do you find most rewarding about your tenure at the country’s oldest university for Black students?

IB: I’ve been at Cheyney since the fall of 2021, and I’ve been in education for about 15 years, whether as a high school cafeteria cook or an assistant professor. I like the daily journey the most. I’ve seen so much through food—sharing and teaching what I know has been a joy.

MLT: As a graduate of the historically Black Hampton University, what does Cheyney’s program mean to you?

IB: I don’t take my position lightly, as I know we’re operating on sacred ground. The historical value of Cheyney makes me want to push the program further, a task that definitely keeps me motivated.

MLT: Any future plans for the Cheyney Grille?

IB: Evolving is key. We must continue to grow our internship portal by offering jobs for growth outside of campus. We also need to provide additional domestic and international excursions to enhance the student experience, which has been my priority since day one.

MLT: Anything else on your wish list?

IB: Equipment upgrades—and to instill more uniformity requirements that mimic traditional culinary programs. Finally, I want to continue to build and nurture partnerships that grow our community alumni base and ensure our students get a quality education.

