Life & Style

Penns Woods Winery’s Carley Razzi Shares Her Local Favorites

Carley Razzi, the president of Penns Woods Winery, dishes on her top spots for everything from happy hour to live music.

July 21, 2025   |By
top 5
Photo by Alyssa Kriner

1. Suburban Square. This is my little slice of heavenly convenience. My typical loop: a latte at Maman for me and ice cream or candy at Sweet Stuff for the kids, then a quick trip to Di Bruno Bros., a break to let the kids burn off energy on the turf in front of Lifetime Fitness, and a peek into Addison Bay or Gilbert & Evans for a little retail therapy. Anderson & Coulter avenues, Ardmore, (610) 896-7560.

fountain
Photo by Erik Weber

2. The Head Nut. This family-run shop is a local treasure, with any unique ingredient under the sun. I’m big on using glass jars and reducing waste, and I love that they offer bulk options for everything from spices and flour to coffee and candy. 2408 Haverford Road, Ardmore, (610) 642-3066.

Carley Razzi
Courtesy of Penns Woods Winery

3. White Dog Cafe. This spot is near and dear to my heart. Their happy hour never disappoints, and brunch is my kids’ favorite. Another family-owned, female-led spot I’m proud to support, they’ve also been a fantastic partner for wine and event collabs over the years. Various locations.

4. Ardmore Music Hall. I can’t resist live music, so having this gem in my backyard is such a gift. I can bring my kids for daytime family shows and catch my favorite bands by night. 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (610) 649-8389.

stage
Photo by Alyssa Kriner

5. ANEU Kitchens. A dream come true for this single, working mom. A fresh-pressed juice to start the morning, a grab-and-go gourmet lunch and/or dinner, healthy sweet treats, and the icing on the cake: wine. Run by powerhouse mom Meridith Coyle and her daughters, it’s like a curated shortcut to feeling nourished and put together. 1556 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli; 1049 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr; (610) 251-9600.

ANEU smoothie
Photo courtesy of Briana Farina/ In Between Rivers

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

