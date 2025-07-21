Penns Woods Winery’s Carley Razzi Shares Her Local Favorites

1. Suburban Square. This is my little slice of heavenly convenience. My typical loop: a latte at Maman for me and ice cream or candy at Sweet Stuff for the kids, then a quick trip to Di Bruno Bros., a break to let the kids burn off energy on the turf in front of Lifetime Fitness, and a peek into Addison Bay or Gilbert & Evans for a little retail therapy. Anderson & Coulter avenues, Ardmore, (610) 896-7560.

2. The Head Nut. This family-run shop is a local treasure, with any unique ingredient under the sun. I’m big on using glass jars and reducing waste, and I love that they offer bulk options for everything from spices and flour to coffee and candy. 2408 Haverford Road, Ardmore, (610) 642-3066.

3. White Dog Cafe. This spot is near and dear to my heart. Their happy hour never disappoints, and brunch is my kids’ favorite. Another family-owned, female-led spot I’m proud to support, they’ve also been a fantastic partner for wine and event collabs over the years. Various locations.

- Advertisement -

4. Ardmore Music Hall. I can’t resist live music, so having this gem in my backyard is such a gift. I can bring my kids for daytime family shows and catch my favorite bands by night. 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, (610) 649-8389.

5. ANEU Kitchens. A dream come true for this single, working mom. A fresh-pressed juice to start the morning, a grab-and-go gourmet lunch and/or dinner, healthy sweet treats, and the icing on the cake: wine. Run by powerhouse mom Meridith Coyle and her daughters, it’s like a curated shortcut to feeling nourished and put together. 1556 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli; 1049 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr; (610) 251-9600.

Related: Here’s What to Do Around the Main Line Area This Weekend