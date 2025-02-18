Get a Cameo Message From These Main Line Area Celebrities

Cameo is one of the internet’s latest ways for us to stay connected with our favorite celebrities, from Chuck Norris to Malcolm McDowell and a litany of cast members from NBC’s The Office. For a fee, anyone can request their favorite actor, author, musician or athlete to record a personalized video message, whether it’s a pep talk, birthday wishes, voicemail, unique gift or prank for a friend.

Stay connected to the community by ordering a message from these celebrities with local ties to the region!

Price: $35+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Shepard (@saracshepard)

You probably know this Downingtown West High School alum from the hit TV series Pretty Little Liars. Well, Shepard is the author behind the show, having written 17 entries in the series, as well as a host of other novels and companions. All of her Cameo reviews have been a perfect five stars, and she’ll even do her video as Pretty Little Liars antagonist A upon request.

Price: $599+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Bamba (@therealmobamba)

NBA center Mo Bamba not only played basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers but also attended Westtown High School just outside West Chester. He was also the inspiration for the 2017 Shack Wes hit single “Mo Bamba,” which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. Like Shepard, Bamba has only received five-star reviews. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request!

Price: $90+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Low Cut Connie (@lowcutconnie)

Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner is an Ardmore Music Hall regular. His three Connie Club shows were a huge hit there last summer, and he’ll return for another show there on February 27. And don’t doubt Weiner’s charisma; he’ll often sing his requests in the form of a song for his Cameos, and he’ll even promote your business.

Eagles:

Isaiah Rogers – Price: $100

Kenny Gainwell – Price: $100

Flyers:

Jim Jackson – Price: $49

Noah Cates – Price: $15

Phillies:

Garrett Stubbs – Price: $199

Tom McCarthy – Price: $40

Bryce Harper – Price: $899

Bryson Stott – Price: $399

Kody Clemens – Price: $149

76ers:

Daryl Morey – Price: $999

