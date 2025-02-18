Subscribe
Get a Cameo Message From These Main Line Area Celebrities

Receive a personalized Cameo message from these actors, athletes and musicians with ties to Philadelphia's western suburbs.

February 18, 2025   |By
Cameo
Cameo is one of the internet’s latest ways for us to stay connected with our favorite celebrities, from Chuck Norris to Malcolm McDowell and a litany of cast members from NBC’s The Office. For a fee, anyone can request their favorite actor, author, musician or athlete to record a personalized video message, whether it’s a pep talk, birthday wishes, voicemail, unique gift or prank for a friend.

Stay connected to the community by ordering a message from these celebrities with local ties to the region!

Sara Shepard

You probably know this Downingtown West High School alum from the hit TV series Pretty Little Liars. Well, Shepard is the author behind the show, having written 17 entries in the series, as well as a host of other novels and companions. All of her Cameo reviews have been a perfect five stars, and she’ll even do her video as Pretty Little Liars antagonist A upon request.

Mo Bamba

NBA center Mo Bamba not only played basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers but also attended Westtown High School just outside West Chester. He was also the inspiration for the 2017 Shack Wes hit single “Mo Bamba,” which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. Like Shepard, Bamba has only received five-star reviews. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request!

Low Cut Connie

Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner is an Ardmore Music Hall regular. His three Connie Club shows were a huge hit there last summer, and he’ll return for another show there on February 27. And don’t doubt Weiner’s charisma; he’ll often sing his requests in the form of a song for his Cameos, and he’ll even promote your business.

Eagles:

Isaiah RogersPrice: $100
Kenny GainwellPrice: $100

Flyers:

Jim JacksonPrice: $49
Noah CatesPrice: $15

Phillies:

Garrett StubbsPrice: $199
Tom McCarthyPrice: $40
Bryce HarperPrice: $899
Bryson StottPrice: $399
Kody ClemensPrice: $149

76ers:

Daryl MoreyPrice: $999

