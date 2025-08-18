Braden Shattuck Overcame Injury to Find PGA Tour Success

Braden Shattuck has spent over three years as director of instruction at Springfield’s Rolling Green Golf Club, helping players of varied skill levels. But perhaps his most impressive accomplishment is the work he did on his own swing. In March 2019, Shattuck was driving in Florida when someone ran a red light and T-boned his car. He suffered two herniated discs in his back, shutting down his burgeoning professional career.

Over the next two years, Shattuck endured countless spinal injections of platelet-rich plasma and steroids to no avail. Any time he tried to swing a club, he was wracked with pain. He continued to work as an assistant pro at Concord Country Club in Chadds Ford and later at Bidermann Golf Club in Wilmington. But he couldn’t compete.

A “frustrated, impatient student,” Shattuck went about the long process of reinventing his technique. “It was a lot of guesswork and experimentation,” he says. “I used my knowledge of the golf swing to try to see if I could rebuild it.”

Eventually, he hit on something that allowed him to not only play but compete—seriously compete. He’s now a three-time Philadelphia PGA Player of the Year and winner of the 2023 PGA Professional Championship in New Mexico. The latter earned him six starts on the PGA Tour and a spot in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in upstate New York that year. In 2024, at the same tournament, he was the low club pro at Kentucky’s Valhalla Golf Club, posting a one-under 283 for 72 holes. “He’s the best player in the area,” says Scott Chisholm, Rolling Green’s director of golf. “He’s as close to a PGA Tour-caliber player you’re going to see as a club pro.”

Shattuck grew up in Aston and graduated from Sun Valley High School in 2012, spending a year at the University of Delaware before turning pro. He played throughout New England and Florida and into Canada. “It’s very hard and not glamorous at all,” he says. “You’re staying in crappy motels. It’s hard to get by financially. You’re not making money. It’s a total grind. It’s not what people think it is.”

In 2018, Shattuck won both the New England and Delaware opens. He was making progress … until he wasn’t. The L4-L5 and L5-S1 spinal segments are crucial for flexibility and movement. When they’re damaged in the type of herniation Shattuck suffered in his 2019 car accident, they’re the source of radiating pain down the leg, a loss of mobility and decreased elasticity. Even walking is painful.

It forced Shattuck to put down his clubs and pick up an assistant golf pro position at Concord Country Club in West Chester. By 2021, the new swing he created allowed him to play in tournaments. He couldn’t practice much, but he could compete. A year later, he joined Rolling Green as an instructor. “It’s way better than being an assistant pro,” he says. “It’s all teaching, which I like to do. There are no inside-shop responsibilities. It’s more in my wheelhouse.”

Mike Caldwell, head pro at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, has known Shattuck for a few years and marvels at his grit and preparation. “He has a phenomenal mind on the golf course,” Caldwell says. “He’s going to outthink you and out-prepare you every way possible.”

Shattuck may do everything he can to make sure he’s ready to compete, but the 2023 PGA Championship was like nothing he’d ever experienced. “I was shell-shocked the first time I played in the tournament,” he says. “There were so many people and so much going on. It takes you a week to get used to it. You’re playing golf in front of all those people, but they all blur together.”

Shattuck finished 12 over par and didn’t make the cut. One year later, while everyone was following Scottie Scheffler’s travails with the local police, Shattuck went to work at Valhalla. He shot a 71 the first day, followed by a 70 on Friday that featured four back-nine birdies to make the cut. On Saturday, he birdied the final three holes to post a 68, ultimately finishing one under par for the tournament and earning low club pro honors. Though he didn’t qualify for the 2025 event, his time at Valhalla was a memorable experience.

Shattuck got married in June 2024, and he and his wife, Veoletta, celebrated their first anniversary with a trip out West. Aside from golf, he enjoys road biking, gardening and cooking. Over the past year, he remodeled his home with help from his father.

And Shattuck is still competing. He began this summer near the top of the rankings for Philadelphia PGA Player of the Year, and he’s working to get back into tour events. “The rest of us need to play our best golf to be at the top of the leader board,” Caldwell says. “He can play his ‘C’ game and contend.”

