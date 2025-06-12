Braces Grow in Popularity Among Main Line Area Adults

When a Malvern dad brought his kids to Phamily Orthodontics for braces, he never expected to end up in the chair as well. For him and other adults, a common complaint is overlapping or misalignment of the bottom teeth—and the answer is often clear, removable trays called aligners, including the well-known Invisalign variety. Lingual braces, which actually go behind the teeth, are another popular option. “You can’t see them at all,” says Phamily’s Dr. Courtney Rubin of the latter. “They’re not sharp, which is the biggest concern for most people.”

Rubin and Dr. Debbie Parnes have seen a spike in adult patients since they first took over the Main Line practice in 2016. Grown-ups now make up 42% of Phamily’s clientele. “When I bought this practice, we’d see one or two adults a day. Now, at least a third of our appointments are adults,” says Parnes. “It’s become a really big part of our practice.”

At her offices in Bryn Mawr and Wayne, Dr. Catherine Foote is witnessing a similar phenomenon, which picked up during Covid, when many of us started to hone in on imperfections during video calls and via social media. “There’s also more of an awareness of how orthodontic treatment can impact overall health and wellness with regard to breathing and sleep,” Foote says. “A lot of adults now seeking consults are aware that they’re mouth breathing, snoring or sleep apneic.”

Orthodontic treatment isn’t the same for adults as it is for children. Mature jaws are no longer growing, so there are other things to consider. “For children, it may be interceptive or preventative,” says Foote. “For adults, it’s often a combination of function and aesthetics.”

At Cook & Gutsche Orthodontics in Springfield, Dr. Anthony Cook’s adult patient population has more than doubled over the past decade. He offers Invisalign and another brand called Spark. And he’s a big fan of the Damon brace system, a virtually invisible option that forgoes elastics or active clips for a passive slide mechanism that reduces friction and binding. It doesn’t affect speech like an aligner tray, and nothing needs to be removed to eat. “Damon braces minimize pain, discomfort and soreness,” says Cook. “They’re also resistant to staining and discoloration and easy to keep clean.”

Over at Foote Orthodontics, adult patients with mild to moderate alignment issues can opt for the clear aligner route. Those with more severe cases may choose LightForce braces, which are fitted using 3D printing technology. Made of clear ceramic, they’re less noticeable. “And the treatment outcomes are more precise and completed in a shorter time frame,” Foote says.

Patients shouldn’t be discouraged if they’ve had an unsuccessful run-in with Invisalign online or through a general dentist. “Just because it didn’t work there doesn’t mean it won’t work here,” Rubin says. “It’s not the appliance—it’s the person behind the appliance.”

