Boyds Men’s Manager Matthew Macciocca Shares His Fashion Favorites

His style: Traditional with a twist.

Fashion roots: My earliest memories began with my mother dragging me along on shopping trips with my older brothers, which I hated at the time. During these excursions, my mother taught me more than how to pick out clothes. She taught me the importance of colors, fits and styles. These lessons have proven to be instrumental in my success in styling customers and creating personalized fashion experiences.

Career in fashion: My interest in fashion was sparked during my time as a college basketball coach. I observed that coaches who dressed well commanded more respect and set themselves apart from their peers. This inspired me to delve deeper into the world of fashion. I began my career selling men’s clothing at Nordstrom, which eventually led me into management. After stepping away from fashion for a few years to explore different avenues, I came to the realization that fashion is not just a career for me—it’s truly my passion. I had the opportunity to work with Suitsupply and later Neiman Marcus, where I formed invaluable connections. These experiences brought me to my current position at Boyds, which feels like home.

Indispensable wardrobe items: Good-fitting denim, a solid blazer with a pop of color and a crisp white shirt.

Fashion icons: Tom Ford, the Rat Pack, the Duke of Windsor, Clark Gable.

Favorite brands: Ravazzolo, Isaia, Kiton, Bontoni, Tom Ford.

How fashion captivates him: When we dress in a way that makes us feel good, we project that confidence to those around us. Fashion empowers us to embrace our individuality and celebrate our uniqueness.

Style tip every man can appreciate: Dress to impress, regardless of the occasion. Whether you’re running simple errands or gearing up for an important meeting, the way you present yourself speaks volumes about your professionalism and attention to detail. From your shoes to your shirt, every detail matters and contributes to the impression you leave on others.

Indispensable accessory: Cuff links. It’s a subtle yet effective way to break the monotony of everyday outfits while maintaining a polished look.

Fashion no-no: Not having your clothing tailored or altered properly.

Why fashion is important: It’s a form of self-expression and a reflection of your personality and style. It inspires confidence and gives a glimpse of who you are to the world. I believe fashion choices are deeply connected to our emotions, identity and cultural heritage.

