Subscribe
Subscribe
Best of the Main Line

The Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs Winners in 2025

Main Line Today readers and critics pick their favorite businesses, people, shops and more for a list that celebrates the best the region has to offer.

July 1, 2025   |By , and
Best of the Main Line and western suburbs winners
Best of the Main Line sign. Photo by AMC Photography

The Critics: Gina Lizzo, Hobart Rowland, Ed Williams

Our annual Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs issue is here! Each year, we reach out to you, our readers, to hear which businesses, people and places you think are the best of the best in the region. After compiling the results of our readers’ ballots and elimination round voting, we are happy to present our winners for 2025.

Since the Main Line region is a hub for creativity and talent, it’s no surprise that our winners reflect this. In the guides that follow, you’ll find everything from the best places to eat and drink to the top spots to go shopping or kick back and relax. There are places that are just for kids, as well as services to make life easier for the whole family. We even include places to get glam, get fit and get creative. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to discover the businesses, destinations and individuals who make the Main Line and western suburbs such a wonderful place to call home.

- Advertisement -

P.S. Want to celebrate the talented roster of winners with us? Mark your calendar for our Best of the Main Line Party at The Drexelbrook in Drexel Hill on July 31. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening full of food, drinks, music, dancing and more! Click here to learn more about what to expect at the party, then get your tickets here before they sell out.

P.P.S. Have questions about voting for the 2026 awards? Sign up for our newsletter here to be the first to know when our readers’ ballot opens for voting.

Plus, if you want to look back on our 2024 Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs winners, you can find them all right here.

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of the Main Line Final Ballot is open through February 28!