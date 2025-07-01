The Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs Winners in 2025

The Critics: Gina Lizzo, Hobart Rowland, Ed Williams

Our annual Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs issue is here! Each year, we reach out to you, our readers, to hear which businesses, people and places you think are the best of the best in the region. After compiling the results of our readers’ ballots and elimination round voting, we are happy to present our winners for 2025.

Since the Main Line region is a hub for creativity and talent, it’s no surprise that our winners reflect this. In the guides that follow, you’ll find everything from the best places to eat and drink to the top spots to go shopping or kick back and relax. There are places that are just for kids, as well as services to make life easier for the whole family. We even include places to get glam, get fit and get creative. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to discover the businesses, destinations and individuals who make the Main Line and western suburbs such a wonderful place to call home.

- Advertisement -

P.S. Want to celebrate the talented roster of winners with us? Mark your calendar for our Best of the Main Line Party at The Drexelbrook in Drexel Hill on July 31. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening full of food, drinks, music, dancing and more! Click here to learn more about what to expect at the party, then get your tickets here before they sell out.

P.P.S. Have questions about voting for the 2026 awards? Sign up for our newsletter here to be the first to know when our readers’ ballot opens for voting.

Plus, if you want to look back on our 2024 Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs winners, you can find them all right here.