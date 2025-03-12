Your Official Shopping Guide to Ardmore’s Suburban Square

As spring kicks into gear and the weather warms up, spending time outside on the Main Line becomes a special treat. With trees about to bloom and the scent of flowers filling the air, it’s about time to move your next shopping spree outdoors. Ardmore’s Suburban Square, a local fixture for nearly a century, is one of our favorite all-in-one afternoon stops.

With nearly 60 retail outlets, many of which are locally owned, where better to support your region and smell the fresh air this season?

120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

Ardmore Farmers’ Market is open year-round and loaded with locally owned businesses selling produce, cheeses and meats as well as baked and artisan goods. You’ll also find casual lunch spots and catering here. Check out Ardmore Produce/Seafood, Aziatisch, DiBruno Bros., Stoltzfus Bakery & Produce/Family Foods, Sushi Sei, Tabouli and the Ultimate Bake Shoppe, all located within one convenient stop.

92 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AXIOM COИTEMPORARY (@axiomcontemporary)

Axiom Art Gallery has two locations on opposite sides of the country, with its sister situated in Tempe, AZ. Established in 2011, the gallery showcases exhibitions featuring pop, abstract, neo-street and contemporary art from emerging creators.

31 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dandelion Jewelry and Gifts (@dandelionjewelry)

This multi-generational family-owned jewelry outlet began as The Dandelion in 1966 when Beth Fluke opened her first shop in Kenneport, ME. She moved to the Main Line in 1969 and, today, her daughters Leslie and Lillie run the store. Their boutique jewelry outlet specializes in handcrafted accessories from more than a dozen high-end designers.

41 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Quetzal (@elquetzal1963)

When the flagship El Quetzal opened in Chestnut Hill in 1963, it only sold Guatemalan imports. Though the owners have since changed, Ardmore’s El Quetzal still embodies that same spirit, selling thoughtful Latin-inspired gifts, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more. Find chic styles or spruce up your home with décor that reflects your thoughtful side.

46 St James Pl., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Johns Bridal Couture (@elizabethjohnscouture)

Founded in 2012, this local bridal boutique offers a carefully curated selection of the finest trends in wedding fashion. Find sought-after designers like Anne Barge, Reem Acra, Lihi Hod, Mira Zwillinger and more to go along with exquisite accessories and bridesmaid dresses. The selections also include pieces for communions, graduations and second looks.

45 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilbert & Evans (@gilbertandevans)

Gilbert & Evans has a strong online presence, in addition to having one outlet in Suburban Square. It boasts a wide range of fashion-forward styles for men, women and children with a curated collection of designs from local retailers and national brands. Swing by to prepare your wardrobe for spring!

65 St James Pl., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 1916 Company (@the1916company)

Govberg’s Ardmore location is also known as the 1916 Company, a.k.a. the year the brand founded in downtown Philly. Its luxury timepieces are a staple for any business-oriented worker who wants to look and feel their best. The store is open five days a week, from Tuesday through Saturday, but it also offers reservations for watch and jewelry consultation, as well as service appointments and sizing.

28 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MY SALON Suite (@mysalonsuite)

Run by Jen Navarro, My Salon Suites have opened up all around the suburbs, and Suburban Square is no exception. This unique business model operates by renting out small suites to beauty-oriented entrepreneurs. You can find hairdressers, massage therapists, nail salons and more, all under one roof. Find the full list of professionals at the Ardmore location here.

51 St James Pl., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stile by Per Lei (@stile_perlei)

Stile was founded by Candice Caprice, who expanded her initial Per Lei from the corner of a menswear store to four full outlets around the Main Line in Media, Glen Mills, Newtown Square and Suburban Square. Stile sells the latest in women’s fashion, and you can find some of the hottest spring styles popping up here in the heart of Ardmore.

All Shops at Suburban Square

40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 134, Ardmore

61 St James Pl., Ardmore

40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 160, Ardmore

42 St James Pl., Ardmore

49 Anderson Ave., Ardmore

109A Coulter Ave., Ardmore

6 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore

4 Coulter Ave. Ste. 103, Ardmore

48 St Georges Rd., Ardmore

60 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

43 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

33 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

40 Coulter Ave. Unit 140, Ardmore

84 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

29 Parking Plz., Ardmore

41 St Georges Rd. Unit 41, Ardmore

8 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

40 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore

40 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore

25 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

49 St Georges Rd. Unit 11, Ardmore

95 Coulter Ave. Space 33A, Ardmore

109 Coulter Ave. Suite A, Ardmore

61 Anderson Ave., Ardmore

103 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

74 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

32 Parking Plz., Ardmore

80 Rittenhouse Pl., Ardmore

40 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

37 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

42A St Georges Rd., Ardmore

57 St James Pl., Ardmore

2 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

53 St James Pl. #9-104, Ardmore

40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 160, Ardmore

40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 165, Ardmore

112 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

40 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

47 St Georges Rd., Ardmore

66 Coulter Ave., Ardmore

40 E Montgomery Ave. Ste. 2, Ardmore

