Your Official Shopping Guide to Ardmore’s Suburban Square

As spring kicks into gear and the weather warms up, spending time outside on the Main Line becomes a special treat. With trees about to bloom and the scent of flowers filling the air, it’s about time to move your next shopping spree outdoors. Ardmore’s Suburban Square, a local fixture for nearly a century, is one of our favorite all-in-one afternoon stops.
With nearly 60 retail outlets, many of which are locally owned, where better to support your region and smell the fresh air this season?
Ardmore Farmers’ Market
120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Ardmore Farmers’ Market is open year-round and loaded with locally owned businesses selling produce, cheeses and meats as well as baked and artisan goods. You’ll also find casual lunch spots and catering here. Check out Ardmore Produce/Seafood, Aziatisch, DiBruno Bros., Stoltzfus Bakery & Produce/Family Foods, Sushi Sei, Tabouli and the Ultimate Bake Shoppe, all located within one convenient stop.
Axiom Art Gallery
92 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Axiom Art Gallery has two locations on opposite sides of the country, with its sister situated in Tempe, AZ. Established in 2011, the gallery showcases exhibitions featuring pop, abstract, neo-street and contemporary art from emerging creators.
Dandelion
31 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
This multi-generational family-owned jewelry outlet began as The Dandelion in 1966 when Beth Fluke opened her first shop in Kenneport, ME. She moved to the Main Line in 1969 and, today, her daughters Leslie and Lillie run the store. Their boutique jewelry outlet specializes in handcrafted accessories from more than a dozen high-end designers.
El Quetzal
41 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
When the flagship El Quetzal opened in Chestnut Hill in 1963, it only sold Guatemalan imports. Though the owners have since changed, Ardmore’s El Quetzal still embodies that same spirit, selling thoughtful Latin-inspired gifts, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more. Find chic styles or spruce up your home with décor that reflects your thoughtful side.
Elizabeth Johns
46 St James Pl., Ardmore
Founded in 2012, this local bridal boutique offers a carefully curated selection of the finest trends in wedding fashion. Find sought-after designers like Anne Barge, Reem Acra, Lihi Hod, Mira Zwillinger and more to go along with exquisite accessories and bridesmaid dresses. The selections also include pieces for communions, graduations and second looks.
Gilbert & Evans
45 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Gilbert & Evans has a strong online presence, in addition to having one outlet in Suburban Square. It boasts a wide range of fashion-forward styles for men, women and children with a curated collection of designs from local retailers and national brands. Swing by to prepare your wardrobe for spring!
Govberg Jewelers
65 St James Pl., Ardmore
Govberg’s Ardmore location is also known as the 1916 Company, a.k.a. the year the brand founded in downtown Philly. Its luxury timepieces are a staple for any business-oriented worker who wants to look and feel their best. The store is open five days a week, from Tuesday through Saturday, but it also offers reservations for watch and jewelry consultation, as well as service appointments and sizing.
My Salon Suite
28 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore
Run by Jen Navarro, My Salon Suites have opened up all around the suburbs, and Suburban Square is no exception. This unique business model operates by renting out small suites to beauty-oriented entrepreneurs. You can find hairdressers, massage therapists, nail salons and more, all under one roof. Find the full list of professionals at the Ardmore location here.
Stile by Per Lei
51 St James Pl., Ardmore
Stile was founded by Candice Caprice, who expanded her initial Per Lei from the corner of a menswear store to four full outlets around the Main Line in Media, Glen Mills, Newtown Square and Suburban Square. Stile sells the latest in women’s fashion, and you can find some of the hottest spring styles popping up here in the heart of Ardmore.
All Shops at Suburban Square
Addison Bay
40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 134, Ardmore
Apple Computer
61 St James Pl., Ardmore
Beaufort Bonnet
40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 160, Ardmore
Bluemercury
42 St James Pl., Ardmore
Brandy Melville
49 Anderson Ave., Ardmore
Custom Ink
109A Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Design Within Reach
6 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore
Drybar
4 Coulter Ave. Ste. 103, Ardmore
Eileen Fisher
48 St Georges Rd., Ardmore
Faherty Brand
60 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Framebridge
43 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Francesca’s Collections
33 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Free People
40 Coulter Ave. Unit 140, Ardmore
Gap
84 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Gorjana
29 Parking Plz., Ardmore
Jenni Kayne
41 St Georges Rd. Unit 41, Ardmore
Kendra Scott
8 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Life Spa
40 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore
Life Time
40 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore
Lilly Pulitzer
25 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Lululemon Athletica
49 St Georges Rd. Unit 11, Ardmore
Madewell
95 Coulter Ave. Space 33A, Ardmore
Madison Reed Color Bar
109 Coulter Ave. Suite A, Ardmore
Nike Well Collective
61 Anderson Ave., Ardmore
Paper Source
103 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Pearle Vision
74 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Pilot and Powell
32 Parking Plz., Ardmore
Rowan
80 Rittenhouse Pl., Ardmore
Ruby & Jenna
40 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
See Eyewear
37 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Sephora
42A St Georges Rd., Ardmore
Simon Pearce
57 St James Pl., Ardmore
SoulCycle
2 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Sunglass Hut
53 St James Pl. #9-104, Ardmore
The Beaufort Bonnet Company
40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 160, Ardmore
The Shade Store
40 Coulter Ave. Ste. 165, Ardmore
Trader Joe’s
112 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Urban Outfitters
40 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
Veronica Beard
47 St Georges Rd., Ardmore
Warby Parker
66 Coulter Ave., Ardmore
West Elm
40 E Montgomery Ave. Ste. 2, Ardmore
