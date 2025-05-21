These Novels by Local Authors Make for Relaxing Shore Reading

The Main Line area is hotbed for budding authors and poetic talents. With dozens of colleges, universities and institutes of higher learning, the fire of literary tradition in the region has burned for centuries in our corner of America. Amid the sand and surf at the Shore this spring and summer, support Main Line-based figures and indulge in the latest releases from the Philadelphia area’s hottest-selling authors. Here are some of the most anticipated novels on our summer reading list.

Her Final Gamble by Mary Slinkard

Her Final Gamble is the first novel by former Philly suburbs attorney-turned-author Mary Slinkard. Released May 13, this story follows Jacqueline Stone, an unbeatable defense attorney who must represent the man who unwittingly killed her husband and son. Thrilling from cover to cover, Slinkard’s novel presents a world of secrets and a web of lies. Will Stone be able to unravel this daunting case? Consider this one an essential page-turner for your summer reading list at the Shore.

Alongside Kevin Reavy, West Chester author and SportsRadio 94WIP personality Jack Fritz’s first book is a must-have for all diehard Phillies fans and an essential one for any Shore reading list. Delving deep into the emotional core of what it means to be a Phillies fan, Ring the Bell covers the greatest moments in club history from the perspectives of players, coaches, the front office and fans. Though the book is slated for release on Amazon on July 29, Fritz has given a May 27 release date, and there will be an author event on June 7 at the Broomall Barnes and Noble.

Shampoo Unicorn by Sawyer Lovett

Now based out of Tazewell County, Virginia, Lovett is a former adjunct professor at Rosemont College and born and raised in Philadelphia. His latest novel takes place in rural West Virginia, where God, country music and football are king, but high schooler and mystery podcast host Brian is interested in Drag Race and Dolly Parton. Soon, he’ll form an unlikely bond with Greg, the town’s star football player, and Leslie, a trans girl living in nearby Pennsylvania who’s searching for her place in society in rural Appalachia.

The Politics of Sorrow by Tsering Wangmo Dhompa

The Politics of Sorrow isn’t just about the story of the Group of Thirteen, a collective of Tibetan chieftains attempting to unify a government in exile, but a lens through which Tsering Wangmo Dhompa’s own upbringing occurred. Today a professor of literature and creative writing at Villanova, Wangmo Dhompa was raised by parents who fled Tibet in 1959 and raised their daughter in Tibetan communities in Dharamsala, India, and Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits by Jennifer Weiner

One of the Philadelphia area’s most lauded modern fiction writers, Jennifer Weiner’s latest novel, The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits, follows sisters Cassie and Zoe Grossberg. Musicians with antithetical ideologies who perform as a duo, the sisters were catapulted to stardom but broke up after just one year. Twenty years later, they don’t speak. Zoe is a housewife, while Cassie is off the grid. Yet when the former’s teenage daughter is determined to begin a musical career of her own, decades-old secrets begin bubbling to the surface.

The latest release in Kimberly Brighton’s Cape May series is now almost a year old and serves as the perfect light romance novel for summer beach reading at the Shore. Following a titular cast of lovers from Delaney and Dalton to Cleo, Marley, Charlotte and more, these Cape May-based dramadies have all the twists and turns to set your heart aflutter. Be sure to keep an eye out for Brighton’s next novel, titled Cape May Christmas in July, coming soon.

