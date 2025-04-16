Shop the Pantone Color of the Year in the Main Line Region

From Viva Magenta to Peach Fuzz, this year’s color, decided by Pantone, is Mocha Mousse, a neutral and warm hue that brings comfort and relaxation into every piece. Pantone describes the color as “a soft, warm brown,” a versatile tone for fashion choices. How can you bring Mocha Mousse into your everyday fashion around the Main Line? Let’s find out.

Color of the Year

The Color of the Year aims to bring a community of aficionados together to celebrate these hues. Each year, Pantone releases a tone that reflects the times and aesthetic of the current state of the world. From art to fashion, the individuals who populate these industries anticipate the unveiling of the color. The shade acts as inspiration for new projects and exciting opportunities. With Mocha Mousse, there are endless possibilities for such a subtle hue.

Delicious Dessert, Indulgent Hue

Acting as a malleable hue for everyday wear, this color works on everything from blouses and pants to shoes and bags. It is the ultimate base color for any outfit in 2025. Whether casual or formal, Mocha Mousse presents itself in any style due to its versatility. It can also be paired with other warm and neutral colors. Chester Springs stylist Peggy Conlon offers her tips for styling the color: “For a chic look, I like black and brown. For example, a mocha skirt with a black top, bag and shoes.”

Want some color? No worries! Conlon also suggests pairing Mocha Mousse with earthy tones such as olive green, khaki and beige. “A light blue tweed vest with mocha pants and a light blue handbag is an unexpected combo that is elevated and stylish,” she shares.

Want to embrace the calmness of the color? Wearing different shades of brown can make for a sophisticated monochromatic look, and texture can make Mocha Mousse pop. “Adding texture, like a suede, will complement those color combos,” Conlon says.

Where to Shop Mocha Mousse

Kirna Zabête

915 Lancaster Ave., Suite 170, Bryn Mawr, (610) 581-7777

Main Line Fashionista

31 Paoli Plz., Paoli

Maura Grace

101 W. State St., Kennett Square, (484) 732-8201

Posh Collections

103 E. King St., Malvern, (610) 644-7220

Skirt

931 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 520-0222

Per Lei Boutique

101 Squire Dr., Newtown Square, (267) 201-6360

Mocha Mousse is the perfect neutral addition to any closet. Its versatility makes it a great essential for any season, allowing it to be paired with a pop of color or black to match your style. This year, let this indulgent shade serve as your go-to neutral, effortlessly elevating your style with its understated yet impactful hue.

