13 Independent Bookstores for Readers Around the Main Line

The Main Line region is full of bookstores stocked with a variety of exciting and informative reads. Embrace your inner bookworm and get ready to cozy up with a good book, or plan a night out to meet readers with similar interests. Depending on when you go, the shops may offer wine, coffee, signings and more. Ready to plan your visit?

New Books

102 Park Ave., Swarthmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia Bookshop (@celiabookshop)

- Advertisement -

Celia Bookshop, in the heart of Swarthmore, opened in October 2025 after two friends (one a teacher at Wharton, the other a writer) decided the town needed a bookstore. The store is named after Joseph Celia, an Italian immigrant who built 102 Park Avenue in Swarthmore in the 1920s. Stop in for your next read and browse the shelves at the adorable shop. Events at the shop include story times and author visits.

116 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Main Point Books (@mainpointbooks)

Main Point Books curates a selection of titles that aims to have something for everyone. As a self-described “safe haven,” its goal is to provide a space in which people can celebrate a great book. The cozy spot offers book groups, from sci-fi to Girls in Capes, celebrating literature written by and focusing on individuals from diverse backgrounds. Swing by for your next read, and be sure to check the shop’s events calendar for updated information on group meetings and author signings.

221 Haverford Ave., Narberth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narberth Bookshop (@narberthbookshop)

This quaint indie bookstore fills its shelves with stories that the staff believes are valuable to locals. With great picks, the avid reader might even look into the shop’s membership program, which grants discounts to special orders, hardcover and paperback books. Stop by for an event or pop in to browse the latest offerings. Feel free to bring your pooch as well when visiting this pup-friendly shop.

7900 High School Rd., Elkins Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Open Book Bookstore (@openbookbookstore)

Open Book helps readers discover their next favorite story and is the perfect place to enjoy local talent or partake in a monthly book discussion. This community staple fosters its reading community with writing classes for children, book launch parties, author cabarets and literary soirees. From the classics down to Y/A and children’s books, Open Book has a carefully curated selection that aims to have something for everyone to enjoy.

- Advertisement -

160 Market St., Collegeville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Brown – Arbiter of Local Culture (@brittaroundtown)

From its curated book guides to help you find your next great read to its wine bar stocked by a local winery, Towne Book Center approaches reading in exciting and innovative ways. With the Reading Olympics, book clubs and multiple author readings a month, there’s always something going on at Towne Book Center for all ages. Of course, you can simply stop by for a glass of vino and a book suggestion as well.

549 Wellington Sq., Exton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wellington Square Bookshop (@wellingtonsquarebookshop)

After a fire at the Eagleview Town Center in August 2025 affected the bookshop, it was forced to close for repairs. To readers’ delight, the grand reopening was October 18. Order a specialty coffee and cozy up with a good book at Wellington Square Bookshop, whose owner interviews authors on his radio show, “The Avid Reader.” With children’s story time, journaling workshops and a variety of book clubs, Wellington provides book-related activities for the whole family.

160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia

This author-owned bookshop focuses on hardcovers, new releases and hard-to-come-by special edition books. Beyond a carefully curated selection of titles, Bookish also sells hand-crafted gifts and souvenirs. Whether you’re looking for a new favorite author or a surprise for an avid reader, Bookish has it all.

17 Haverford Station Rd., Haverford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Children’s Book World (@childrensbookworld)

For more than 35 years Children’s Book World has stood the test of time in Haverford, drawing hungry young readers from across the region. For further info on this bookstore, read more here.

234 Bridge St., Phoenixville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reads & Company Bookshop (@readsandcompany)

Featuring novels across all genres, Reads & Company is a Phoenixville staple. With ongoing events like book clubs, author visits and signings, plus a prime location with plenty of coffee shops, breweries and parks within walking distance, the shop is a great place to stop for a new book to take with you on the day’s adventure.

8 Cricket Ave., Ardmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mavey Books (@maveybooks)

Check out Mavey Books for the latest indie bestsellers. With book clubs throughout the month, the store invites people to drop in to chat with other readers during these community-oriented events. Mavey Books also distributes titles by local, self-published authors, so be sure to show your support and check out the selection while browsing for your next read.

New & Used Books

1305 West Chester Pke., Havertown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cathy’s Half Price Books (@cathyshalfpricebooks)

From signed first editions to out-of-print titles, Cathy’s is sure to be among your favorite spots to explore authors of all decades. It recently expanded to include both new and used books, as well as literary gifts and accessories. If looking to refresh your home library, be sure to schedule an appointment in advance to trade in a few used books in exchange for bookstore credit.

Used Books

865 Lenape Rd., West Chester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin 📷 (@bgrassophoto)

This historic four-story building is chock-full of nooks and secondhand books. Inside, you’ll find an array of New World literature, maps and prints. A wood-burning stove gives the space a warm, erudite atmosphere—though some still think it’s haunted.

1 Franklin St., Bryn Mawr

Stocked with used books, antiquarian volumes and out-of-print novels, The Title Page is a book collector’s dream. Along with its wide selection of literature, the bookstore specializes in tomes relating to sporting, fine bindings and architecture.

Related: The Indie Main Line Coalition Supports Local Bookstores