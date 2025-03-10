This Delaware County Designer’s Fashion Line Is Perfect for Spring

Delaware County’s Jeanette Limas may not have won it all, but her fourth-place finish in Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut reality fashion series certainly hasn’t hurt her brand. Born in the Dominican Republic, Limas got her start in the industry when she was named Young Designer of the Year in her home country. That led to a scholarship to New York’s Parsons School of Design and the eventual launch of her namesake brand in 2015.

This spring, Limas is unveiling her seventh collection, Alma Rosa, characterized by the breathtaking drapery at the heart of her brand. “I wanted to create a poetic narrative, with each piece draped in memories and reconstructed from stories suspended in time,” says Limas. “I hope those who wear a Jeanette Limas piece will feel that deep connection and be empowered, elegant and truly themselves in a story that’s uniquely their own.”

Here’s a sneak peek.

Marola, available in white. $1,050.

Emiliana, available in Coral Blossom, Dahlia Red and Rosa. From $2,100.

Johanna, available in Dahlia Red and Rosa. From $1,500.

Kristina, available in Rosa and Dahlia Red. From $2,100.

Minh, available in white. $1,150.

Heidi, available in black. $550.

Ebonne, available in white, Rosa, Dahlia Red and Coral Blossom. From $1,350.

Melissa, available in Rosa and Dahlia Red. From $1,870.

Dahlia, available in Dahlia Red, Rosa and white. $3,100.

Dahlia Gown, available in Dahlia Red, Rosa and white. $7,500.

For more looks, visit jeanettelimas.com or @jeanettelimas on Instagram.

Model: Oksana Khan, EMG Models.

