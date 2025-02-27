2 Main Line Area Colleges Are Among Most Beautiful in the U.S.

The educational institutions of Philadelphia’s western suburbs span centuries of history in the region. Over the years, gardens, churches, grand halls, libraries and other stunning architectural features have been built on their grounds. So, when Condé Nast Traveler published its list of the most beautiful campuses, it was hardly a surprise to see it included not one, but two local campuses.

On Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 rankings, Bryn Mawr College and Swarthmore College represent the Main Line region not just through their top-ranking academic programs, but through their architectural allure as well. Both of these 19th-century institutions are notable for their homages to ancient centers of learning like Oxford and Cambridge University and for the beauty of their surroundings. While neither of them boast substantial enrollments, their small populations only add to their unique local charm and curated liberal arts educational offerings.

Bryn Mawr College

This Main Line university, founded in 1885, is one of the nation’s most historic women’s colleges. Today, its undergrad enrollment remains entirely female, though it began accepting male graduate students in 1931.

Notable for its late-Gothic architectural stylings, Bryn Mawr College specifically based much of its designs off the legendary institutions of Cambridge and Oxford Universities in England. The Marjorie Walter Goodheart Theater features towers and gables that spire above the rest of the campus, casting shadows in the midday sun, while the vaulted auditorium offers an intimate performance space for visiting artists.

The Old Library was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1991, and its colorful Great Hall has become a legendary place for speakers and lecturers. In the center of the library is an open courtyard known as “The Cloisters,” with a design that echoes back to monastic institutions.

Meanwhile, stone buildings like the Rhys Carpenter Art and Archaeology Library and dormitories like Rhoads Hall lend a gravitas to the campus not often found in similar small colleges. It’s easy to get lost in time at Bryn Mawr College, with architecture that can sometimes feel older than the United States itself.

Swarthmore College

Founded in 1864, Swarthmore College’s enrollment of just over 1,700 makes it almost exactly the same size as Bryn Mawr College. Originally a Quaker institution, it was also one of the first co-ed universities in America.

The campus layout runs on a north-south axis, anchored by Parrish Hall at its center. The original building burned down in 1881 but was restored to look exactly like its first iteration in full Second Empire style.

What Swarthmore College is most notable for, however, is its diverse flora and idyllic gardens. The 300-acre Scott Arboretum hosts 4,000 kinds of ornamental plants and is open to the public for free. Its centerpiece is the Scott Outdoor Amphitheatre, a venue for music, dance and theater, constructed in 1942.

