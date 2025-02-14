These Antique Stores Stock Vintage Treasures in the Philly Suburbs

Antique stores are great sources for unique, vintage decorations for your home. Check out these destinations around the Main Line that bring rare gems from the past back into the community.

1133 Pottstown Pke., West Chester

Walking into Melangell Antiques, you’ll be greeted with pleasantly presented antiques, art and curiosities. Some thoughtfully curated choices include paintings, mirrors, dishes and woodworking. The shop also gives back to the community, frequently hosting events with refreshments from local bakeries.

640 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford

The largest antiquing space in Chester County, the Pennsbury-Chadds Ford Antique Mall spans a whopping 20,000 square feet, sprawling with rare finds and collectibles. Over 100 vendors put forth uncommon items, from vintage records to prints, minerals, fossils, vintage Christmas decor, rare books, jewelry and more on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

351 Lancaster Ave., Frazer

Frazer Antiques is a different take on an antique store, with 25-plus knowledgeable dealers showcasing an ever-evolving collection of rare finds. Some of the inventory includes Asian and European ceramics, china, crystal, rare toys and estate jewelry. The shop also stocks 18th-century to mid-20th-century furniture. The storefront is over 4,000 square feet, and it’s easy to lose a whole afternoon perusing the vast selection.

35 West Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

Step back in time while browsing the ever-changing inventory at this Downingtown stop. Creekside Antiques has brought authentic vintage and antique items to the region for the past 17 years. Timelessly crafted furniture and ceramics are among the gems you can find at this treasure trove.

5 E State St., Media

This eclectic antique studio curates a broad selection of antiques, with some treasures dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. The shop strives for a unique assortment, importing items from across the pond. Silver Moon is a hub for fascinating furniture finds, as well as smaller items like jewelry, journals and dishes.

161 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

This Main Line antique attraction has an array of items for the local shopper or avid collector. The 6,500-sq-ft showroom is filled with charming oil paintings, porcelain, jewelry and more. The collectors are also notable for finding stylish pieces of furniture for your home.

1176 Middletown Rd., Gradyville

Find vintage tchotchkes, figurines, furniture, art, upcycled wonders and more at this Middletown Road stop outside Media. Sometimes, the shop will even offer sales after big Eagles victories!

1244 Baltimore Pke., Chadds Ford

Sitting on the 19th-century William Painter Farm, this antique store is more vintage than the items it carries. Located in a building built in 1807, Brandywine View Antiques spans three floors and 10,000 sq ft of floor space, making it the perfect locale to find your next gem. Leave no stone unturned when you step foot into this Chadds Ford hotspot.

68 West Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

Downingtown Vintage houses collections from more than 50 dealers across more than 4,000 sq ft and two floors. Find kitchenware, clothes, furniture, home goods and more. This is a great place for new and aspiring homeowners to start their search.

