The Anthony Wayne Theater Is Ready for a Big-Screen Comeback

Shuttered since 2020, the semi-gutted interior of the Anthony Wayne Theater is an eerie site to behold. But it won’t be that way for long, thanks to a group of locals headed by Platoon Fitness founder Todd Scott and backed by Hollywood director/producer M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter, Ishana. For inspiration, Scott toured movie houses all over the country.

Here in his hometown, the Anthony Wayne Theater Organization has been hard at work raising funds for a community space that provides an elevated dining and entertainment experience, with two movie theaters and another space for live shows. Popcorn will be drizzled with real butter, adult beverages may flow, and a speakeasy might just appear downstairs. “My vision is for more of an encompassing experience, where you walk in and feel relief—a sanctuary that’s also entertaining,” says Scott.