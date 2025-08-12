Andy Gadaleto Steps up to Help the Day Room at St. Agnes Church

Formerly known as the Dorothy Day Center, the Day Room at West Chester’s St. Agnes Church has provided light breakfasts, hot lunches, groceries, clothing, baby supplies and basic nursing and wellness support to the local community and surrounding areas since 1992. This past year, when the Chester County Health Department temporarily shuttered part of the program due to food-safety issues surrounding home-cooked meals prepared off site, Andy Gadaleto stepped up, volunteering the kitchen at his seafood market in the Westtown Village Shopping Center. The program is now back online, serving up to 1,000 meals weekly.

MLT: What motivated you to become so involved with the Day Room?

AG: Food insecurity has always been a passion of mine. It frustrated me that they weren’t able to serve hot meals. Barbara Kirby of St. Agnes has devoted over 30 years to running a successful soup kitchen open to anyone in need. Everyone has a right to a hot meal every day.

MLT: Initially, you offered your store’s kitchen. Why has that changed?

AG: When the program started in winter, my kitchen was in its offseason. In spring, it’s busier. Unfortunately, I’m unable to provide the space needed for the meals. The Knights of Columbus in West Chester offered their space, and we transitioned there.

MLT: What’s your current role?

AG: I plan the menu. We have a steady five to six recipes we make, from pork chops to chicken Parmesan. Initially, I had about 10, but I’ve trimmed the menu to something we can now prepare and cook in about two hours and 45 minutes. I purchase the food at wholesale pricing, and I manage and facilitate the cooking of each meal.

MLT: How much food do you buy and prepare weekly?

AG: We aim to feed 160 people with each meal. Between the protein and everything else, we usually make 75-85 pounds of food per meal.

MLT: What about the other volunteers?

AG: Many are retired community members. They help prep, clean up and transport meals. Some volunteers know their way around the kitchen, others don’t but just want to lend a hand.

To volunteer, call (610) 429-0697 or email stagnesdayroomcooks@gmail.com.

