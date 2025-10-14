Phoenixville CEO Amanda Wood Shares Her Fashion Favorites

HER STYLE: Minimalist, with a chic edge. I gravitate toward tailored pieces in neutral tones and refined accessories. I absolutely love blending timeless high-end pieces with high-street items that feel fresh, polished and authentic.

FASHION ROOTS: My styling career started in real estate. I was holding an open house, and a prospective buyer walked in, looked me up and down and asked me if I was the broker. Upon my answer of yes, they abruptly walked out. I realized my image was not aligned with the success I was after. I completely redefined my style, and the results were immediate. I became a million-dollar producer and began to style my coworkers, friends and family.

WHY FASHION MATTERS: It has the ability to shift your mindset, elevate your energy and transform your life. I’ve seen the transformations my clients have made many times. They not only look different, but they also feel different. They tell me they get more compliments, attract more opportunities and feel a level of confidence they never have before.

INDISPENSABLE WARDROBE ITEMS: A perfectly tailored blazer, an effortless tank and a pair of the most comfortable wide-leg jeans.

FASHION ICONS: Carine Roitfeld for her sexy, unapologetic take on tailoring, Emmanuelle Alt for her effortless Parisian cool, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her consistently flawless, modern minimalism looks.

FASHION NO-NOS: Wearing something that makes you uncomfortable, saving items for a special occasion, and buying pieces you were talked into but don’t truly love.

INDISPENSABLE ACCESSORY: My glasses, since I have to wear them to see two inches in front of me.

MAKEUP TIP EVERY WOMAN CAN APPRECIATE: Understanding your skin tone and undertone is a game changer. Many of my clients have been wearing the wrong shades for years without realizing it.

THOUGHTS ON AGING: I see aging as a style evolution. My Gen Z clients want a fresh take on certain looks, and I guide them to what truly represents them and their goals. My millennial clients are looking to elevate their look for their new chapter. My boomer clients are ready for something different they’ve never tried before.

BEST FASHION ADVICE: Take the time to discover what you truly love to wear, define your aspirational style and identify the gaps in your wardrobe.

Visit thehauteedit.com.

Get the Look

For a fashionable fall, go bold…with bling.

Made in France, the Balmain leopard-print dress is sassy in jacquard knit. $2,995. Available at Boyds, 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.

Make an opulent statement with these gold drop earrings highlighted with cabochon-cut emeralds. $3,200. Available at Mina Danielle Jewelry, 1149 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 888-4810.

Designed by Marissa Small, this luxurious bracelet teams labradorite with Tahitian pearls and diamond bead. $695. Available at Mina Danielle Jewelry.

This faux-suede structured shoulder bag is neutral and sophisticated. $108. Available at Anthropologie, various locations.

Step out smartly in Jeffrey Campbell Be Bold heeled boots. $280. Available at Anthropologie.

