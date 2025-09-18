Allison Weiss Brady Shares Her Main Line Region Favorites

1. KAY LIGHTING. My interior designer go-to for the most gorgeous lighting. It carries one of my favorite brands, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting, which just launched Embark, a collaboration with celebrity interior designer Barclay Butera. 250 King Manor Drive, Suite 500, King of Prussia, (610) 825-0100.

2. INVITATIONS OF DISTINCTION. The best place for exquisite invitations, place cards, thank-you notes, event swag, stationery and chic items for charities. They created the bags for my daughters’ nonprofit, Bored No More. Conshohocken, (610) 940-1100.

3. ILYAN JEWELRY. Run by local trendsetters Amy Fink and Kimberly Kimmel, this is my go-to place for high-end diamond bracelet stacks, enamel rings and more. 510 W. Lancaster Ave., Haverford, (610) 304-7911.

4. DR. RONALD FUCHS’ PATIENT CARE CARD. The size of a credit card, it contains my essential health information securely downloaded onto it. I don’t leave home without it. 580 Reed Road, Suite #1A, Broomall, (610) 353-6767.

5. VERONICA BEARD. My favorite items include their V-neck light cashmere cardigans with pretty gold buttons, and their blazers, sneakers and sunglasses. 47 St. Georges Road, Ardmore, (610) 871-4321.

