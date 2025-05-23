Alisa Khokhlova Is a Top Member of the University of Delaware Golf Team

Moscow native Alisa Khokhlova’s game has taken her from the Barcelona Golf Academy in Spain to the women’s golf team at the University of Delaware. The senior engineering major has had an impressive collegiate career, leading the team with a 74.22 stroke average last season, five top 10 finishes and six sub-par rounds, with a season low of 67. She’s also made a name for herself in her home country, placing second in the Russian Amateur Open Championship in 2023. Khokhlova gamely fields our questions below.

How did you get started in golf?

I grew up near a nine-hole par-three course. When I was 9 years old, my mom took me there to give it a try. I ended up really enjoying it.

Was it hard to develop your skills in Russia, where the sport wasn’t so popular for young girls?

It was a fun and rewarding experience. Developing skills in golf takes years, and I spent every summer playing tournaments, always aiming to improve year after year.

How is the game different in the U.S.?

Golf here is definitely more competitive and developed. There are more opportunities to play in high-level tournaments and a greater number of courses to practice on. The college system here allows us to compete as a team while balancing athletics and academics, which isn’t as common back home.

Why did you choose the University of Delaware?

I first met former assistant coach Peter Ireland in Germany during a tournament. After many conversations with the coaches, I really liked the team and the program. It felt like the perfect fit for me, both academically and athletically.

How do you handle homesickness?

I miss home, but I make sure to stay in touch with my family by calling my parents every day. I also go home for every school break, which helps a lot.

What pro players inspire you?

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

What do you love most about golf?

That every shot and every course is different—there’s always something to improve on. It’s a sport where you’re in full control of your game, and you can enjoy the process while constantly pushing yourself to get better. The challenge keeps it exciting and interesting.

