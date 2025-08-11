What Does the Growth of AI Mean for Original Content?

Not long ago, Joshua Waterston conducted an experiment. His Ardmore-based law firm, Wilftek, had been testing an in-house artificial intelligence program to perform mundane tasks that didn’t include client data or involve the internet. Waterston decided to see how well the AI tool would write the sort of business associate agreement vital in HIPAA compliance. “It was terrible,” says Waterston of the result. “I knew it was terrible because I knew what should be in a BAA.”

But while Wilftek and Waterston grapple with AI’s limitations in house, their clients want to protect their intellectual property, figure out what artificial intelligence can do for (and to) them and navigate a rapidly changing landscape that’s still trying to regulate itself. A few decades ago, intellectual property law revolved around little more than acquiring and monetizing trademarks and registering copyrights. “The law was fairly reliable,” Waterston notes.

These days, it’s much easier to access and exploit intellectual property. “There’s a double-edged sword,” says Waterston. “Businesses can go very quickly from the seed of an idea to a full-blown business using AI. But they may have a crumbling foundation because they didn’t protect the business itself.”

- Advertisement -

Artificial intelligence can refer to anything from the GPS in your car to programs that help your kid complete an assignment by simply entering a few prompts. It involves continued machine learning, where software programs absorb information, making calculations and analyses at a much faster rate and with larger data sets than humans can. As AI programs proliferate, so do the results they produce. If companies aren’t careful, their intellectual property may be disseminated on a scale far wider than they’d ever thought possible, allowing anyone to benefit from their ideas without permission or compensation. “We look for the right mix of various tools to make sure clients can profit from their endeavors in an appropriate way,” says Lawrence Husick, a principal at Media-based Lipton, Weinberger & Husick.

Husick’s tool kit includes three key components: first, to embed IP with protections like digital watermarks and paywalls; second, to set prices that are in line with the market and assign a value that makes copying products costly; and finally, the legal avenue. “We use a mixture of things like copyrights, trademarks, patents and trade secrets,” Husick says.

“There’s a double-edged sword. Businesses can go very quickly from the seed of an idea to a full-blown business using AI. But they may have a crumbling foundation because they didn’t protect the business itself.”

—Attorney Joshua Waterston

It’s worth noting that anything created solely with artificial intelligence can’t be copyrighted or given a trademark. Amazon now requires every seller on its site to have a trademark, which means their content must be mostly free of AI. “You have to have some sort of original thought to get a trademark,” says Trevor Serine, another Media-based attorney. “Because AI is based on no original human thought whatsoever, you can’t get a copyright or trademark using it.”

Creators can begin with something AI-generated. But it must also include enough of their own input and ideas to satisfy the copyright and patent offices and, if necessary, the courts. As you might expect, it can be a challenge to identify a legitimate balance of AI and original content. “The question is whether you can use AI as a beginning and, at some point, put in enough artistic input so you become the author of what’s produced,” says Sal Anastasi, a partner and chair of the intellectual property group in the Malvern office of Barley Snyder.

And there’s also the looming matter of protecting what you produce, which is especially crucial in the healthcare industry, with its ever-present HIPAA regulations. Electronic record-keeping systems can be vulnerable to hackers, who’ve become ever more relentless and capable. “Even companies that use AI for internal purposes and tailor it to their own systems are vulnerable,” Serine says. “Once that model is out there, data can be pulled out of it.”

Programs now exist that allow businesses to weed out whether someone is using their trademarked or copyrighted material. “Even if AI changes it somewhat, it’s still possible to recognize the original material in there,” says Bill Bak, a partner at Howson & Howson LLP in Blue Bell.

“You have to have some sort of original thought to get a trademark. Because AI is based on no original human thought whatsoever, you can’t get a copyright or trademark using it.”

—Attorney Trevor Serine

And since technology moves so much faster than the legal system, the laws regulating AI will continue to be “reactive rather than proactive,” Waterston says.

Not that that’s anything new. “Most laws in the U.S. are reactive,” Serine says.

Given that it’s hard to predict the future in any capacity, laws based on hypotheses can be ineffective and even dangerous. “Like most things in law, decisions around intellectual property come down to the classic, ‘You can pay me now or you can pay me later,’” Husick says. “Seek out the best advice as early as you can.”

Related: Netflix House Brings First-of-Its-Kind Entertainment Hub to King of Prussia Mall