The 2026 PGA Championship Is Coming to Newtown Square

Lincoln Financial Field is set to host the FIFA World Cup starting in June, and there will be plenty of Independence Day festivities surrounding the U.S. Semiquincentennial. The excitement kicks off at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, May 11-17, when the historic venue hosts the PGA Championship. Originally slated for 2027, the tournament was rescheduled to coincide with the America250 events. “Everything going on in 2026 is special, and we’re excited to be a part of that,” says championship director Ryan Ogle. “It’s an incredible property and a really good test of golf for the players.”

Aronimink’s superintendent, John Gosselin, has been with the club for nearly 20 years. In his time, he’s seen his share of PGA events roll through, so he’s no stranger to the process. “Our daily maintenance has always been at a championship level, but now we’re focused on fine-tuning our everyday maintenance practices and developing our team to another level of expertise, ensuring every detail meets the standards of a major championship venue,” says Gosselin, who’s supplementing his full-time staff of 30 with 100 volunteers to meet the demand. “The final months will be about ensuring greens roll consistently and fairways play firm, and rough is grown to championship specifications.”

Older courses like Aronimink tend to be on the shorter side in terms of yardage. “Modern golf requires a bit more distance where you can, so the club is making a few minor adjustments to the length of the course,” says Ogle. “Overall, it’s still the same masterpiece that was here in the 1920s.”

Gosselin expects the greens to pose a significant challenge for the pros. “They have a lot of natural slopes and contours, forcing players to think carefully about every shot,” he says.

When Aronimink hosted the BMW Championship in 2018, Keegan Bradley walked away with the trophy after finishing at 20 under par. “It had rained a lot. The course was very wet and very getable,” Ogle says. “One thing we can’t control is the weather.”

Provided the weather cooperates, scores shouldn’t be that low next year—but that isn’t a concern for Ogle. “We’re not trying to protect a certain score,” he says. “We’re trying to present a challenging but fair course and let the players do what they do best.”

