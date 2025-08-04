20 Emerging Leaders Under 40 to Watch Around the Main Line

Mary Kate Shields

West Chester

Associate Dean of Students, Immaculata University

Age: 25

When Mary Kate Shields graduated from Downingtown’s Bishop Shanahan High School, she headed to the nation’s capital to pursue a marketing degree at the Catholic University of America. In leading the new student orientation program there, she cultivated a love of higher education that led her back home.

As associate dean of students to Immaculata University, Shields oversees student programing, organizations and clubs, orientation and residence halls, among other things. She’s also a talented singer and actress, recently finishing up a beefy role as Vivian Kensington in SALT Performing Arts’ Legally Blonde. “I feel fortunate to have struck a work/life balance this early in my career,” says Shields. “It’s so great to continue doing what I love outside of work.”

Dave Yori

Exton

Owner & Founder, Yori’s Church Street Bakery

Age: 38

Dave Yori’s introduction to baking was born out of necessity. Needing a job as a teenager, he was hired at a local shop just a bike ride away from his home in Newtown Square. “I’d wash all the bowls and sheet pans, sweep up, and take out the trash,” he says.

Occasionally, he’d also help grease cake pans, place cookie dough on sheets and fry donuts. “That’s when I started to gain an interest in baking professionally,” he says.

And if the popularity of his award-winning Yori’s Church Street Bakery is any indication, Yori has found his calling. Mostly through word of mouth, business has grown steadily since he opened his West Chester shop more than a dozen years ago. “My wife [Alyssa] has helped me build the bakery, and she’s an amazing mother,” he says. “I definitely wouldn’t be where I am without her.”

Mary Lawrence

Collegeville

Criminal Defense Attorney, Macelree Harvey, LTD.

Age: 29

Though she didn’t always have dreams of being an attorney, Mary Lawrence knew she wanted to be some sort of advocate. As a kid, she’d stay up late reading books, getting to know characters and their stories, often taking sides, justifying their decisions and making arguments for them. “I had no idea what I was doing then,” she says. “But looking back, there were definitely signs.”

After getting her degree in criminology at Penn State University, Lawrence made a natural transition into criminal defense. “I wanted my work to feel personal—and behind every allegation, there’s a person with their own story,” says Lawrence, who studied law at Drexel University. “The criminal justice system is inherently punitive, and the system only works for the innocent if those who are culpable get the same level of defense.”

Carly McFadden

West Chester

Director of Events & Marketing, Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce

Age: 28

“My family always jokes that they can’t go anywhere with me because I always run into people I know,” says Carly McFadden—who wouldn’t have it any other way.

As part of the three-person team at the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce. McFadden works on up to 85 events a year, ranging from networking opportunities to the West Chester Christmas Parade. She also manages the chamber’s newsletter, website, social media accounts and branding. And this past year, she launched the chamber’s NextGen initiative for young professionals. “I wholeheartedly believe in the power of authentic connection to further both personal and professional growth,” says McFadden.

Josh Pellegrini

West Chester

Owner & Founder, Pel Productions

Age: 36

For Josh Pellegrini, work has always been about staying true to a diverse list of passions. An initial career in recruiting and human resources was followed by a shift to nursing. Then he picked up a camera, formed a photography group in Philadelphia and began hosting events and collaborating with other creatives. Now, his Pel Productions offers high-end photography and videography services to businesses throughout the region. “I went from a guy with a camera to a company with a team,” Pellegrini says.

Today, the Pel portfolio includes the Four Seasons, Visit Philly and PECO. Pellegrini is also the guy behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ wildly successful Gritty calendar. “Being an entrepreneur isn’t the most compatible with a work-life balance,” says Pellegrini, who’s also a husband and father. “Learning to set boundaries with myself has been something I’ve worked hard at.”

Marcella Marino

Newtown Square

CEO & Founder, Marrosa’s

Age: 25

Like many Italians, Marcella Marino always struggled to find a jarred pasta sauce that wasn’t too sugary or acidic. Tapping into an entrepreneurial family tradition that began with her great-grandparents, Marino founded MarRosa’s in 2021. Offering a line of sauces and bronze-cut pasta, the boutique brand is now carried in over 200 stores across the country, including Wegmans, Kimberton Whole Foods and farmers markets throughout the region.

“Every day, I make progress,” says Marino. “Every new store, contact and follower is a step in the right direction.”

Camille Mola

Wayne

Content & Community Manager, The Judge Group

Age: 33

It’s hard to miss the Judge Group’s Wayne headquarters just off Route 202. But it’s Camille Mola who’s put the staffing and recruiting firm on the social media map. A follow on TikTok @thejudgegroup is sure to supply a laugh or two—and it might even help you land your next job. Mola also has her own wildly popular Instagram account, @milliephanatic, which has more than 8,000 followers.

“Instead of using a traditional search engine to find answers, people are now turning to platforms like TikTok,” says Mola. “It’s our job as marketers to keep up with the times—and this is one way we’re doing it.”

Ashley Greenberg

Dresher

Owner & Founder, Kindness Kookies

Age: 29

A move from New York City to Hoboken, New Jersey, eight years ago prompted Ashley Greenberg’s baking bug. At first, she brought her homemade cookies to the gym as a way to introduce herself. These days, she operates the aptly branded Kindness Kookies out of her Montgomery County home, shipping nationwide and donating a portion of the proceeds to various charities. Some of her more unique creations include the Slam Dunk (frosting-filled, with graham-cracker bears and rainbow sprinkles), Cookies & Dream (with crushed Oreos, M&Ms and semi-sweet chocolate chips) and Kookie Butter Snickerdoodle (stuffed with cookie butter).

Kindess Kookies remains a one-woman show, with Greenberg handling all the baking, marketing, delivery, website management and events. “I want customers to feel like they’re getting a big, warm hug in the mail when the cookies show up on their porch,” she says.

Kyle Woodland

Media

CEO & Founder, KWS Productions

Age: 29

Diagnosed with autism at age 4, Kyle Woodland has never let it define him, going on to play semi-professional soccer and launch a successful modeling career. This past year, he founded KWS Productions, hosting fashion-focused events—including Main Line and Delco fashion weeks—that shine a light on neurodivergent and autistic creatives. Proceeds from his efforts go to charities that align with his mission.

“I felt a need to create an inclusive environment,” says Woodland. “I saw the talent we have, and I wanted to bring awareness to their special skills and give them a platform to be a part of.”

Aggie Lawrence

West Chester

Owner & Founder, The Stretch Solution

Age: 32

Aggie Lawrence’s own wellness journey has shaped her career—a bumpy path marked by frequent visits to a chiropractor to manage back pain. She hopes to smooth that path for clients with the Stretch Solution’s assisted mobility classes, stretch sessions and compression-boot therapy. Lawrence also works as an occupational therapist, helping people regain independence in their daily routines after injury, illness or functional decline.

At the Stretch Solution’s Exton location, she primarily works with older adults. “They benefit a ton from stretching, range of motion and strengthening activities. Think of it as hands-on, practitioner-assisted yoga, massage and relaxation,” says Lawrence. “Creating a space for people to dive into wellness has been such a joy.”

Graham Foley

Downingtown

Social Media Manager, Philadelphia Flyers

Age: 27

Graham Foley’s move back home in 2008 couldn’t have been timed more perfectly. He was there to witness a Phillies World Series win and a Flyers appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals. Today, the Temple University grad oversees the Flyers’ social media accounts. During the season, his job starts at the team’s morning skate, creating and posting content with the players. Right before the game, he’s snapping photos as skaters arrive at the Wells Fargo Center and capturing more content during warmups.

After the puck drops, Foley is in the press box posting score updates and highlights. Then it’s down to the locker room after the game, hopefully capturing a celebration before scheduling more content. “Not too long ago, I was a fan who tweeted on the accounts of my favorite teams and was thrilled to get a like or reply,” says Foley. “It’s such a privilege to provide that excitement for fans every day.”

Carrie Stare

Phoenixville

President, LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County

Age: 36

The LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year—and Carrie Stare has big plans. Joining the board in 2018 and taking over as president in 2022, she’s already expanded what was once just two support groups into eight distinct programs, launched four major annual events, and led the charge to reestablish a scholarship fund. She works daily with board members to establish safe spaces for members for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Moving forward, Stare wants to hire an executive director and acquire a building to serve as a hub for individuals the alliance serves. “This has been an especially difficult year for the community, and yet they stand tall for themselves, their friends and their families,” says Stare. “They show up with joy, love and every ounce of their heart. Nothing makes me prouder than my community’s resilience.”

Stephanie D’Angelo

Broomall

Founder & CEO, HerClub

Age: 37

With a job at Big Four public accounting firm Deloitte, Stephanie D’Angelo felt she had no choice but to play to golf. “I researched the proper equipment to use and what to wear,” she says. “After one lesson, it felt like my career had changed. Doors were opening for me, and partners were respecting me more. But I couldn’t find one website or group supporting new female golfers, let alone one that was connecting it with business.”

So D’Angelo started her own. Over four years, HerClub has grown to a community of over 1,000, helping women gain professional leverage through golf and ultimately combatting gender inequity in the workplace. Through her Everything Before the Swing program, D’Angelo demystifies the game for women and helps them feel less intimidated. “We’re creating space for women to learn, fail and grow, all while having fun and not taking themselves—or golf—so seriously,” she says.

Erik Weber

West Chester

Founder, West Chester Views and Main Line Views

Age: 36

Erik Weber initially planned on becoming a realtor, turning to social media as a networking platform and a way to share photos of his adopted hometown. When his West Chester Views Instagram and Facebook pages started to gain some serious online traction, the realtor’s license took a backseat to content creation. Nine years later, he has two productive standalone marketing engines for local businesses. The specialized content on West Chester Views and Main Line Views reaches well beyond Weber’s over 140,000 followers.

“When I first told people my idea, the only voice of support was my own,” says Weber. “I didn’t want to look back in old age and regret not trying to do something I loved for a living. Now I get to do it every day.”

Pete Giuffre

West Chester

Owner, The Green House

Age: 30

Four years ago, Pete Giuffre started making concrete pots in his apartment, pairing them with the houseplants he raised and selling them online, at artisan markets and wholesale to retailers and nurseries. Business took off, prompting the official launch of his Green House brand in 2023.

A recent relocation to the former Fairman’s Skate Shop space in downtown West Chester has been pivotal. “It gave us more visibility, along with the ability to host private events and workshops,” says Giuffre. “There’s always something to be done, especially with a store that has living inventory needing special care and attention.”

Taylor Long

King of Prussia

Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst, Google

Age: 27

Ever wonder who’s keeping you safe on Google? Meet Taylor Long, who spends her days identifying threats and combatting adversaries that threaten the ubiquitous search engine and its users and customers. A major part of Long’s role as a senior threat intelligence analyst is focused on North Korea. This past year, she led a deep dive into a group known as APT45, which conducts government-sanctioned cyberattacks.

“I’m most proud of the confidence I’ve developed and how I’ve found my voice an industry as mature and complex as cybersecurity,” says Long.

Stephanie Carbaugh

West Chester

Director of Marketing, Cocoon

Age: 33

You may have seen COCOON’s blue 1958 Chevy Apache pickup truck stationed at some event in the area, its bed all decked out to fit just about any theme. That’s the work of Stephanie Carbaugh, who’s behind all the home remodeling company’s marketing initiatives. In 2020, she led the rebranding efforts of the company formerly known as West Chester Design Build.

“We wanted a name that had more heart, was unique and would connect with people on a deeper level,” says Carbaugh. “What I love most about my role here is the opportunity to be creative every day. Whether we’re crafting content for social media, sponsoring community events or launching new initiatives, there’s always a chance to surprise and delight our audience.”

Alaina Kearney

Springfield

Director of Vertical & Public Sector Marketing, Comcast Business

Age: 31

Alaina Kearney’s career thus far reads like the resume of someone 10 years her senior. For three years, she served as director of marketing for Delaware County accounting firm Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz, where she handled everything from business development and corporate social responsibility to public relations and workplace culture. This past June, she moved to Comcast Business, where she’s advancing strategy in the federal and public sectors.

Outside the office, Kearney is vice chair of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce’s foundation and its young professionals committee. Over at the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry, she’s part of the foundation board and the Women Influencing Business Advisory Council. Kearney is also working on women’s entrepreneurship initiatives as a member of the Women’s Committee for Philadelphia250. “I thrive on building relationships,” she says. “It’s that blend of strategic thinking and real human connection that fuels me.”

Ethan Check

Huntingdon Valley

Founder, Pickle Place

Age: 24

Like a lot of avid tennis players, Ethan Check once viewed pickleball with skepticism. Then his sister needed a fourth a few summers ago at the Shore. “I told her I’d give her 20 minutes of my time,” he recalls. “Over two hours later, I was drenched in sweat, practically begging them to stay out for another game.”

That was all it took to lay the groundwork for Plymouth Meeting’s Pickle Place, which offers nine climate-controlled courts, clinics, private lessons and more. Debuting earlier this year, this is the first business venture for Check, who studied entrepreneurship at Massachusetts’ Babson College. The key has been surrounding himself with the right people, including member-experience specialists and a professional coaching staff. “They help bring the legitimacy I lack due to experience,” he says. “Find people you trust, and rely on them when you need them. Don’t be afraid to admit what you don’t know.”

Paul Somboonsong

Wayne

Co-CEO & Owner, Win Hospitality

Age: 37

For over 30 years, Paul Somboonsong looked on as his parents, Win and Sutida, established a culinary dynasty in our region. But it wasn’t until 2024 that he left a career serving Fortune 500 clients to join sister Pearl as co-CEO of Win Hospitality, which recently opened its seventh eatery, Maison Lotus, in Wayne. “My parents are first-generation immigrants and worked very hard to give my siblings and me all the opportunities that come with growing up in the U.S.,” says Somboonsong. “They encouraged me to explore other careers outside of restaurants.”

When the time was right, Somboonsong’s decision to return to the family fold was an obvious one. “Weekly FaceTime calls with them would often turn into strategy sessions,” he says. “I often spent weekends thinking about opportunities for the restaurants.”

