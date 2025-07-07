Ardmore’s The 1916 Company Opens Its Doors to Luxury Jewelry and Watches 

The former Govberg Jewelers has a new, more expansive space just steps from its old storefront — as well as a new name. In late 2023, Govberg merged with WatchBox, Radcliffe and Hyde Park to create The 1916 Company. The Ardmore location is the first of the newly formed company’s showrooms to receive the name change, which is a nod to the year Govberg was originally founded.

With over 7,500 square feet of space, the new location is nearly double the size of the old Govberg store, which allows for plenty of ogling of the exceptional watches and jewelry on display. Designed by Eric Lewis of Baltimore’s E/Line Architecture, the luxurious space has a dedicated area for customers who choose to just browse, as well as one for those seeking more personal attention and service.

Over 100 feet of jewelry displays are carefully curated and include collections from Dinh Van, Gumuchian, Kwiat, Nikos Koulis, Norman Silverman, Nouvel Heritage, Phillips House, Rahaminov, Roberto Coin and Temple St. Clair. The bridal offerings include engagement rings, wedding and anniversary bands and custom-design services, as well as wedding-day jewels. Additionally, The 1916 Company is a partner in the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned collection, giving customers the chance to browse and purchase pre-owned Rolex timepieces.

- Advertisement -

“Our new showroom is a monumental milestone for The 1916 Company and a symbol of our enduring relationship with the Philadelphia community,” says Danny Govberg, co-founder of The 1916 Company. “We’ve created a space where people can connect over life’s significant moments, forging lasting memories and acquiring pieces that can be cherished for generations. And we are honored to expand our longstanding relationship with Rolex and bring the brand to the Main Line, offering our clients a new experience in a setting that reflects the precision and excellence Rolex represents.”

While the Rolex section has its own elegant showroom with a VIP lounge, additional buildouts for luxury watch brands Tudor, Breitling, IWC, Chopard and jeweler Mikimoto dazzle along the store’s vast perimeter. An intimate “Horology Lounge” showcases independent watchmaker De Bethune. Horology is the science and art of measuring time, something which The 1916 Company takes seriously.

“This location reflects our dedication to offering a personalized experience to everyone who walks through our doors,” John Shmerler, the global CEO of The 1916 Company, shares. “From the moment you arrive, we aim to make an impact – from the landscaping to the lighting and, of course, the collections and services we provide. We’re more than just a store; we’re a part of the community, a place where our clients can celebrate the milestones that matter most, all while feeling comfortable and welcomed.”

The 1916 Company is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. A calendar of exclusive watch and jewelry events will be presented throughout the summer for the upcoming season.

The 1916 Company

102 E Montgomery Ave., Ardmore

Website

Related: This Main Line Wedding Pays Homage to the Shore