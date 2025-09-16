This Whimsical Wayne Home Works for the Whole Family

With its English-cottage charm, a young family’s Wayne home looked as if it had sprung from the pages of a storybook. But the fairytale still needed a happy ending—a design that would allow its owners and their children to enjoy every room. To write the next chapter, they turned to Michelle Gage Interiors, a Philadelphia firm known for cheerfully elegant, comfortable style.

“They found themselves not utilizing most rooms to their full capability, and they really wanted to make the best use of their space,” says Gage. “They also wanted kid-and dog-friendly materials so nothing felt too precious.”

The owners favored a serene palette of blue, green and neutral tones. In the living room, Gage translated their wishes into creamy walls, a bookcase wrapped in green leather and a sofa in blue velvet (a fabric that’s cozy, opulent and stands up to pets).

Built in 1935, the house features original details like oak floors inlaid with walnut and an arched entry in the foyer, which Gage defined with green grasscloth wallpaper. She also dressed up the vintage sink in the powder room with a striped skirt. “We love to work with the existing details of a home—and this one had some truly special elements,” Gage says. “The architecture influenced a lot of our decisions. For example, we didn’t want to wallpaper the living room and distract from the coffered ceiling.”

Gage’s design features a sophisticated blend of patterns. Examples include the plaid wall-to-wall carpet in the playroom and a mural of birds and tropical plants in the dining room. The pillows and seating in the kitchen’s dining nook bring together five harmonious prints in blue and white, and the primary bedroom is a soothing mix of florals and stripes. “We love mixing patterns—it’s our favorite form of exercise,” says Gage. “We balanced bold florals with stripes and really had fun experimenting with different pattern scales.”

Throughout the house, windows are dressed in soft shades framed by luxurious floor-to-ceiling draperies. “The window treatments are what really take it over the top,” Gage says. “We selected some truly special fabrics, and the owners really went for them. This artful layering is what makes the home feel cozy, lived in and oh so charming.”

MICHELLE GAGE INTERIORS

14 E. Hartwell Lane, Philadelphia, (610) 772-3361

michellegage.co

