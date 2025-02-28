Subscribe
This Modern Mansion in West Chester Is Breathtaking

The property at 1245 S Creek Road, south of Downtown West Chester, is a modern architectural marvel on 21 acres.

Photos courtesy of The Rory Burkhart Team - eXP Realty

The mansion at 1245 S Creek Rd, south of Downtown West Chester, is stunning. Perched atop a hill above the surrounding neighborhood and overlooking the Brandywine River, this home is as much a work of art as it is a highly stylized residence. Spanning nearly 24,000 square feet, the residence is dual-winged, with each side of the house exactly mirroring its counterpart down to the tiles on the floor.

Thoughtfully designed in 2007, it’s equipped with smart home technology down to the blinds, light and stereo system, which can carry music throughout the whole property.

The staircase in the grand foyer is so large that it had to be assembled inside the mansion.

Upon entering the property, guests are greeted by the grand foyer accented by a dramatic curved stairway so large it had to be constructed inside the home. As you pass through the dual hallways towards the open floor plan living area, you’ll find a glass wine fridge on your right with space for hundreds of bottles on constant display.

The spacious kitchen has copious ovens and refrigerators and connects with the main living area.

The gourmet kitchen has appliances and space that would make an executive chef jealous, while the arched living room lets in a full spectrum of natural light. The living area has dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows that reach all the way to the third floor. The centerpiece of the living room is a $35,000 couch, purpose-built for the home and made to suit the design style.

Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of natural light into the open floor plan.

Beyond the living room is an outdoor terrace with an additional 10,000 feet for entertaining. Encircled by small flowering gardens, the infinity pool offers sweeping vistas of the surrounding landscape, especially colorful in summertime. The pool house, meanwhile, is a great place to dry off or cook up food for your guests on the infrared grill.

The infinity pool offers sweeping vistas of the surrounding Chester County.

After an afternoon sunbathing at the pool, your guests and/or family can clean up in one of four full second-floor suites. The two larger units each contain their own living area as well as a bedroom and full bathroom, while the two smaller suites have a full bathroom and bedroom. All four rooms, though, offer beautiful views out onto the spacious 21-acre property, offering homeowners plenty of privacy from potential nosy neighbors.

Two of the second-floor suites offer their own individual living rooms.

Above the second-floor suites, you’ll arrive at the third-floor master bedroom. This spacious accommodation offers views out over the front of the property and terrace, with huge his-and-hers bathrooms on either wing of the main bedroom. Each wing of the third floor is also equipped with a full office space and a walk-in closet.

The grand third-floor master suite overlooks the main living space.

The commercial elevator connects all levels, from the third floor to the basement. Upon taking the stairs down from the living area or stepping out of the elevator, you’re greeted with a full bar area, perfect for parties and thirsty guests. The left wing of the basement is fully equipped with a six-person sauna and space for a small gym. The right wing, meanwhile, is currently in use as a billiards and game room. Behind the bar is a full movie theater with an 8k projector and comfy seats for plenty of guests.

The basement movie theater is the perfect spot for entertaining guests.

Finally, the eight-car drive-through garage gives you more than enough room to store everything from old-school reclamation projects to high-end sports cars.

A 15-minute drive south of Downtown West Chester, this stunning glass, steel and concrete mansion is a gem in Chester County. Now, it’s just searching for its next owner.

For more info on the mansion at 1245 S Creek Road, contact realtor Rory Burkhart of eXp Realty at roryburkhart@gmail.com. View the house listing here.

