A Wayne Home Gets a Spa-like Bathroom Upgrade

In renovating a smaller home in Wayne for their next phase of life, a pair of downsizing retirees were faced with a design dilemma. Which would they enjoy more: a home office or a luxe bathroom to go with their first-floor primary suite?

The couple’s modern aesthetic called for a kitchen with an exuberantly veined Arabescato marble backsplash and countertops.

The decision was easy. It would be a spacious, spa-like bathroom. Also at the top of their wish list: a high-end kitchen that opens to the adjoining dining and living rooms. “The focus of the new design was to create all the spaces we need for daily life on the first floor,” one owner says.

To come up with a plan for the makeover, they turned to Bryn Mawr-based design-build firm Gardner/Fox Associates. The couple’s modern aesthetic called for a kitchen with an exuberantly veined Arabescato marble backsplash and countertops. Open shelving—one of the latest kitchen trends—gets a fresh interpretation in marble. Inset cabinetry is personalized with a hideaway coffee station and glass-front cupboards for treasured dining ware.

“The shower is strategically positioned at the center of the bathroom, allowing an abundance of natural light to flood the space.”

—Designer Ainsley Stewart

Elsewhere, a peninsula does double duty, serving the kitchen and adjoining dining and living areas. “It enhances both the functionality and the perceived size of the kitchen by providing usable counter space accessible from both the kitchen and dining room,” says interior designer Ainsley Stewart.

The peninsula also includes a stylish and practical wet bar and beverage fridge facing the dining and living areas. The setup reduces traffic in the main kitchen by offering a convenient self-serve area for guests.

In the powder room, a black-painted vanity is accented with glamorous gold-tone faucets and wall sconces.

The space that would’ve been the home office has been integrated into the opulent primary suite. The new bath features individual lavatory spaces for each spouse, separated by a large curb-less shower that features two oversized niches defined by striking mosaics trimmed in gray quartz. There’s also a built-in bench. “The shower is strategically positioned at the center of the bathroom, allowing an abundance of natural light to flood the space,” Stewart notes.

Powder rooms offer an opportunity to make a big impression in a petite space. In this home, a black vanity is accented with glamorous gold-tone faucets and wall sconces, with a round mirror framed in black and gold. Much like the house itself, it’s proof positive that small can be grand.

